(AP News)   State of MI: So, judge, this guy who's been in jail for 20 years for killing two hunters? We'd like you to let him out because we kinda didn't tell his defense attys about evidence linking the deaths to a serial killer operating at the time   (apnews.com) divider line
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And the police and prosecutors will not suffer a fragment of an instant of consequences.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't give that guy his life back.

How about charging those responsible for withholding the evidence?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm glad they kept the state running and tidy while he was locked away.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He had two other alibi witnesses (an older couple) and they waited 12 years for them to be senile and unable to testify for him. His defense attorney was horrible and never got the original investigators to testify that these alibi witnesses ruled him out from the crime.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The state should give him a free pass to murder 2 people. Wonder who he'd choose?
 
abbarach
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

edmo: You can't give that guy his life back.

How about charging those responsible for withholding the evidence?


Criminal conspiracy and organized crime charges would be a wonderful place to start...
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: The state should give him a free pass to murder 2 people. Wonder who he'd choose?


Bert & Ernie.  They know what they've done.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

edmo: You can't give that guy his life back.

How about charging those responsible for withholding the evidence?


Agreed.  I saw a clip from some court TV show a month or so ago, where a guy spent 5 years in prison for not paying child support for his kid.  Turns out the kid wasn't his, and the mother knew all along who the father actually was.  How that is not a crime is beyond me.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: edmo: You can't give that guy his life back.

How about charging those responsible for withholding the evidence?

Agreed.  I saw a clip from some court TV show a month or so ago, where a guy spent 5 years in prison for not paying child support for his kid.  Turns out the kid wasn't his, and the mother knew all along who the father actually was.  How that is not a crime is beyond me.


Presumably he signed the birth certificate. By doing so, he agreed the child was his.
 
stuffy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wonder whats happened to his farm while he's been away. Will the state restore it?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Dr Jack Badofsky: edmo: You can't give that guy his life back.

How about charging those responsible for withholding the evidence?

Agreed.  I saw a clip from some court TV show a month or so ago, where a guy spent 5 years in prison for not paying child support for his kid.  Turns out the kid wasn't his, and the mother knew all along who the father actually was.  How that is not a crime is beyond me.

Presumably he signed the birth certificate. By doing so, he agreed the child was his.


No, I get that, but the thing is, it sounds like he was lied to by the mother all along while she knew the real deal.  That's the crime.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's surprising how often this shiat happens, there's no doubt in my mind that a significant percentage of people are in prison for crimes they didn't commit. The police and prosecutors alike are only interested in closing a case and will pin the crime on the first person they can. Over the years I've watched pretty much every true crime type show there is and I'm astonished at how flimsy the evidence is in many of them.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If Michigan had the death penalty and acted as quickly as Texas this would not be an issue.

s/
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

edmo: You can't give that guy his life back.

How about charging those responsible for withholding the evidence?


Wait-youre-serious-laugh-harder.png
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

edmo: You can't give that guy his life back.



I bet his property is gone, too. He can't even go back to where he was.
 
Quinzy [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: mrmopar5287: Dr Jack Badofsky: edmo: You can't give that guy his life back.

How about charging those responsible for withholding the evidence?

Agreed.  I saw a clip from some court TV show a month or so ago, where a guy spent 5 years in prison for not paying child support for his kid.  Turns out the kid wasn't his, and the mother knew all along who the father actually was.  How that is not a crime is beyond me.

Presumably he signed the birth certificate. By doing so, he agreed the child was his.

No, I get that, but the thing is, it sounds like he was lied to by the mother all along while she knew the real deal.  That's the crime.


It is odd that after 20 years of DNA testing.  We don't have better systems than, well he signed this document in 2014.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: The state should give him a free pass to murder 2 people. Wonder who he'd choose?


Interesting statement. I assume most people would simply refuse, because murder is not something they would even consider much less do. But I'd imagine 30% might be so inclined to take up that opportunity

/ want to know where I got that 30% figure from?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

stuffy: Wonder whats happened to his farm while he's been away. Will the state restore it?


I believe his wife divorced him (as some do when a spouse goes away for life). The state can't even get his marriage back.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: stuffy: Wonder whats happened to his farm while he's been away. Will the state restore it?

I believe his wife divorced him (as some do when a spouse goes away for life). The state can't even get his marriage back.


he should get to bang the prosecutors wife and live in his house rent free.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: He had two other alibi witnesses (an older couple) and they waited 12 years for them to be senile and unable to testify for him. His defense attorney was horrible and never got the original investigators to testify that these alibi witnesses ruled him out from the crime.


Did he have the same attorney as Adnan Sayed?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: It's surprising how often this shiat happens, there's no doubt in my mind that a significant percentage of people are in prison for crimes they didn't commit. The police and prosecutors alike are only interested in closing a case and will pin the crime on the first person they can. Over the years I've watched pretty much every true crime type show there is and I'm astonished at how flimsy the evidence is in many of them.


If you ask them the answer is "all of them."

But significant percentage in the can for crimes they didn't commit?  Nah.  It happens, and it sucks to be them, but damned near every prisoner is genuinely guilty of the crimes they were convicted of.  Hell, a lot more avoid getting convicted by some technicalities than those wrongfully convicted but those never make the news.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: mrmopar5287: Dr Jack Badofsky: edmo: You can't give that guy his life back.

How about charging those responsible for withholding the evidence?

Agreed.  I saw a clip from some court TV show a month or so ago, where a guy spent 5 years in prison for not paying child support for his kid.  Turns out the kid wasn't his, and the mother knew all along who the father actually was.  How that is not a crime is beyond me.

Presumably he signed the birth certificate. By doing so, he agreed the child was his.

No, I get that, but the thing is, it sounds like he was lied to by the mother all along while she knew the real deal.  That's the crime.


It happens all the time. There are many advocates for an absolute, legal requirement that DNA testing be done for all births to establish paternity and that "fathers" only be allowed to sign a birth certificate after being given DNA results and being advised of any/all possible consequences of doing so.

A bigger crime would be what was done to a guy I went to high school with (and to other guys as well). He fell in love with a woman who had two daughters and got married. The woman gave him the whole "It would be SO AWESOME if you adopted these girls because we all love you and can be a happy family." He signed the adoption paperwork and she promptly turned into a huge biatch and filed for divorce, and now he pays child support to two kids that aren't even his and he knew that when she conned him into adopting them.

But wait, it gets better. When he was telling me the story I asked him if he asked any lawyer about the child support thing. He said yes, they had a lawyer doing the adoption, and the lawyer specifically told him that if they divorced he WOULD NOT have to pay child support because they weren't his kids through DNA. He was lied to by the lawyer. So, on a lark and because I have lots of free time, I asked the name of the lawyer and found them in the county at the firm they worked for. On a free day I went in for a consultation where I made up a story about looking at possible adoption of a child if me and my girlfriend get married, blah blah. I told this lawyer the fake story and then casually slipped that "I'm a friend of [insert the name of this woman who conned the other guy into the adoption] and she recommended you because you do adoption stuff." The lawyer immediately smiles and says "Yeah, she's my cousin!"

The farking lawyer was a cousin of the woman who conned the guy into the adoption. She was in on the deal and did it on purpose.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, if he didn't want to murder people before, he probably does now.

And after 20 years in prison, it's not like he has job prospects or a social network.

So clearly the state was right to lock up this angry individual before he started to commit crimes.

/s
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: mrmopar5287: He had two other alibi witnesses (an older couple) and they waited 12 years for them to be senile and unable to testify for him. His defense attorney was horrible and never got the original investigators to testify that these alibi witnesses ruled him out from the crime.

Did he have the same attorney as Adnan Sayed?


Doubt it, but being a terrible criminal defense attorney is a widespread problem. Every single one of these wrongful conviction stories that are widely covered and detailed always, ALWAYS reveals one or more incredibly astounding things that the defense attorney failed to do, chose not to do, did incredibly wrong, etc.

Read about Alfred Dewayne Brown: https://www.law.umich.edu/special/exoneration/Pages/casedetail.aspx?caseid=4702

He spent years on death row when a phone call record would have saved him the trouble. A landline phone call record. A phone record that his defense attorney didn't even subpoena because, in their own words: "I didn't think the phone company kept records of landline calls."

Billing records that anyone above a room temperature IQ knows the phone company keeps for like 100+ years of telephones existing, and a criminal defense attorney doesn't subpoena the phone records because she doesn't think they exist.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
For those who want to invest the time (or have free time), here are all the podcasts covering his case:

https://undisclosed-podcast.com/episodes/state-v-jeff-titus/
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: edmo: You can't give that guy his life back.

How about charging those responsible for withholding the evidence?

Agreed.  I saw a clip from some court TV show a month or so ago, where a guy spent 5 years in prison for not paying child support for his kid.  Turns out the kid wasn't his, and the mother knew all along who the father actually was.  How that is not a crime is beyond me.


I could explain, but you won't like it.   It has to do with pre-science parentage laws that go back to the Roman Empire.   Once you acknowledge a child as yours, you are forever legally barred from "disclaiming" the child (so get the DNA test BEFORE you acknowledge parentage if you are named in a paternity suit)   "The law shall make no bastards"  is the legal maxim.    So the fact that your are not biologically the father makes no nevermind if you SAY you are.

Had a similar case when I worked for the Family division of a MD court.    Woman had dragged a man through Child support and custody hell for nearly 12 years, and just when he was on the cusp of being awarded custody of the child (she was also a terrible mother)   the woman files a motion saying the case is moot because he's not the real father, and she can prove it.

My Judge (who I deeply admire as one of the best I've ever encountered)   used that same legal Maxim in the opposite way it's usually applied and said that since dad acknowledged paternity, and the law cannot undo that, that the woman's motion was legally moot and would not be considered and awarded dad the custody of HIS child
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Dr Jack Badofsky: mrmopar5287: Dr Jack Badofsky: edmo: You can't give that guy his life back.

How about charging those responsible for withholding the evidence?

Agreed.  I saw a clip from some court TV show a month or so ago, where a guy spent 5 years in prison for not paying child support for his kid.  Turns out the kid wasn't his, and the mother knew all along who the father actually was.  How that is not a crime is beyond me.

Presumably he signed the birth certificate. By doing so, he agreed the child was his.

No, I get that, but the thing is, it sounds like he was lied to by the mother all along while she knew the real deal.  That's the crime.

It happens all the time. There are many advocates for an absolute, legal requirement that DNA testing be done for all births to establish paternity and that "fathers" only be allowed to sign a birth certificate after being given DNA results and being advised of any/all possible consequences of doing so.

A bigger crime would be what was done to a guy I went to high school with (and to other guys as well). He fell in love with a woman who had two daughters and got married. The woman gave him the whole "It would be SO AWESOME if you adopted these girls because we all love you and can be a happy family." He signed the adoption paperwork and she promptly turned into a huge biatch and filed for divorce, and now he pays child support to two kids that aren't even his and he knew that when she conned him into adopting them.

But wait, it gets better. When he was telling me the story I asked him if he asked any lawyer about the child support thing. He said yes, they had a lawyer doing the adoption, and the lawyer specifically told him that if they divorced he WOULD NOT have to pay child support because they weren't his kids through DNA. He was lied to by the lawyer. So, on a lark and because I have lots of free time, I asked the name of the lawyer and found them in the county at the firm they worked for. On a free day I went in for a consultation where I made up a story about looking at possible adoption of a child if me and my girlfriend get married, blah blah. I told this lawyer the fake story and then casually slipped that "I'm a friend of [insert the name of this woman who conned the other guy into the adoption] and she recommended you because you do adoption stuff." The lawyer immediately smiles and says "Yeah, she's my cousin!"

The farking lawyer was a cousin of the woman who conned the guy into the adoption. She was in on the deal and did it on purpose.


She should be disbarred
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ReapTheChaos: It's surprising how often this shiat happens, there's no doubt in my mind that a significant percentage of people are in prison for crimes they didn't commit. The police and prosecutors alike are only interested in closing a case and will pin the crime on the first person they can. Over the years I've watched pretty much every true crime type show there is and I'm astonished at how flimsy the evidence is in many of them.


90+%  of all criminal cases are plead out and never go to trial.   Look at your average cop or elected prosecutor.  They strike you as the kinda people to be smart enough to get anything right that often?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: She should be disbarred


I agree. I told the guy the details and it's on him to do it, but he didn't. He's kinda an idiot to sit there and think that a lawyer telling him that an adoption means he won't have to ever pay child support is a true story.
 
