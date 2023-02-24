 Skip to content
(NPR)   Senators urge Justice Department to look into Ticketmaster's practices. Ticketmaster urges Congress to pass a reform bill they wrote   (npr.org) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aren't anti-trust laws against Republican belief systems?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Did ticketmaster's guy with the briefcase of money miss their address?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ticketshafter can go fark themselves.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is the most boring story that never ends.

What's it been?  Thirty years now?
 
stuffy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
On Thursday, the company issued a new statement urging people to "focus on the facts."

Like the fact they are evil and should be put down like a rabid pit bull.
 
jtown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark online ticket sales fees.  They can take their 50% markup (50% if you're lucky!) and shove it up their a55!
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ticketmaster would have happily paid $5 million per senator, but they couldn't find any time slots for conferences on the subject, and lobbyists outside the Capitol are selling senators at an exorbitant 60 million a pop.
 
zbtop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Here's the thing with Ticketmaster.

You, the ticket buyer, are not Ticketmaster's customer.

The venue, promoter, and band are. Sometimes TM also owns the venue, but in general, Ticketmaster gets paid to facetank all the bad  publicity stuff and manage the hassle of ticketing so venues and bands dont have to.

As far as the music industry is concerned, TM is working fine.

And in many respects, thats true. Live music is something that demand outstrips supply for, and that is only getting worse as populations increase but bands can only be in so many places at once and venues can only be so big. Same way Disneyland is increasingly a getaway for the global rich instead of the twice yearly trip for Socal residents. Ticketmaster gets paid to take all the rage that generates, and every time theres an investigation or people look into it, the industry and artists ends up saying "yeah you know what, this is fine".
 
Underwater Bystander
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If the government can't take on Ticketmaster in anti-trust then I have very little hope for controlling monopolies in a more powerful industry like tech or banking.

This should be a practice run for the bigger fights to come.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If any company is proposing or endorsing a bill, you can guarantee it does nothing to curb their behavior and probably certifies it legally.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I thought the problem was with the scalpers buying all the tickets are reselling them.
 
Milk D
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Didn't the Justice department already approve the merger with Live Nation on the basis that it "wasn't" considered  a monopoly?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I just stopped going to anything Ticketmaster and Live Nation are involved in, fark them. I won tickets to something a year ago and in order for me to get them I had to sign up for ticketmaster, hard pass there.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MrSplifferton: I thought the problem was with the scalpers buying all the tickets are reselling them.


You mean ticketmaster moving their own tickets over to StubHub before tickets go on sale?

TM wants you to focus on the boogyman scalpers when they have their own scalping business
 
