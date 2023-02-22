 Skip to content
(Click On Detroit)   Well of course you'd point a gun at someone's head because they took your parking spot. It's the American way   (clickondetroit.com) divider line
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A principal spanked me hard 3 times every time I was late.
We regularly use violence on each other.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
img.memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
buster_v
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
An armed society is a polite society
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's more of a Detroit thing than an American thing, in this case.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why not just yell "Towanda!" and smash into their car multiple times?
 
jso2897
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: A principal spanked me hard 3 times every time I was late.
We regularly use violence on each other.


Oh come on - you know damn well you both loved it.
 
jso2897
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

buster_v: An armed society is a polite society


So is a condomed society, but nobody ever says it.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ann Arbor in late February? Yeahhhh...people are getting a little crazy.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
jeffcarmack.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
lefty248
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No Seinfeld reference?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Somehow not killed by cops.
 
lefty248
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Somehow not killed by cops.


Are you kidding me. The cops were thinking chick fight.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What happened to the good old days of smashing the asshole's windshield with a golf club?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
After an investigation, officers learned that 25-year-old Candice Huddleston of Milan was trying to parallel park when another driver pulled up behind her in a white SUV, and prevented her from backing into the space.

Should have put on the hazard lights and had a stand off.
 
lefty248
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Merely pointed the gun? The police released dashcam video of this man's last moments as he and another sparred on the road over a dispute: https://www.wbal.com/article/605739/3/police-release-more-details-on-fatal-pg-county-road-rage-shooting - it's surreal.

THAT's how you do road rage.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Not a real American.

A real American would have shot the person, not just point a gun at them.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Why not just yell "Towanda!" and smash into their car multiple times?


Face it. She was younger and didn't have more insurance.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When cops arrived they were screaming at each other?  Yes I always stay to scream at someone who has a gun to my head
 
SkyPiglet
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Ann Arbor in late February? Yeahhhh...people are getting a little crazy.


To be fair, parallel parking on East Liberty can get pretty cut-throat.
 
