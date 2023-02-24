 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Poll: Americans getting less monogamous, increasingly cheating on their partners with millions now believing polygamy will be legal this century. Protip: invest in rubbers   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't mind have a second wife. As long as they're a clone of my wife. If cloning isn't available, I would also need them to have at minimum have their masters degree too. Because JFC nothing sucks worse than the conversation when all you have in common with someone is your penis fits real good and they like how you grab their boobs.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who cheat on their significant others don't want polygamy, they want to cheat. Two people they feel bored and burdened with won't be better than one.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

aimtastic: People who cheat on their significant others don't want polygamy, they want to cheat. Two people they feel bored and burdened with won't be better than one.


Yeah, back when I was doing the polyamory thing I was amused by people who would post on poly message boards with some variation of "I love my spouse, but there's this guy/gal at work who's soooooo hot. Can I just sleep with them and say I'm poly?"  They didn't want a change of lifestyle, they wanted an excuse.

/now, I am with nobody. Can't say I'm happier but there is 100% less drama at least
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why cheat? Just don't entertain monogamy so nobody is confused.
 
argylez
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My wife is bi, and we have an occasional unicorn over to share together

/no need to cheat here!
 
12349876
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Not opposed to polygamous marriage, but you need to figure out how 2 vs 1 etc. disputes. Are you going to split a kid three ways? Are you going to have someone simultaneously paying and receiving alimony becaus they had an income in the middle of the group?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The increase is literally 3% in 7 years (probably close to the margin of error). But of course the Daily Mail protrays it as if it were skyrocketing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
keldaria [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I scheduled a threesome a couple weeks ago. Unfortunately there was 2 no shows, but we still had a good time.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The only issue i have with recognizing polygamy from a legal standpoint is it now muddies a whole mess of things, which legal recognized marriage simplifies when its just 2 people.

I mean, cool, if its your thing, go have your triad, or commune or whatever, just only one of those folks gets recognizes as your spouse.

Because the majority of folks i have seen that are into that kind of stuff, don't strike me as the ones that will have well drawn and clear contracts in place in advance that they will all abide by when the unexpected happens. I don't need you clogging up the courts over who gets custody of your 12 cats, i have parking tickets to fight.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

12349876: Not opposed to polygamous marriage, but you need to figure out how 2 vs 1 etc. disputes. Are you going to split a kid three ways?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Third Man: aimtastic: People who cheat on their significant others don't want polygamy, they want to cheat. Two people they feel bored and burdened with won't be better than one.

Yeah, back when I was doing the polyamory thing I was amused by people who would post on poly message boards with some variation of "I love my spouse, but there's this guy/gal at work who's soooooo hot. Can I just sleep with them and say I'm poly?"  They didn't want a change of lifestyle, they wanted an excuse.

/now, I am with nobody. Can't say I'm happier but there is 100% less drama at least


i've noticed that the vast majority of people want to be non-monogamous also want their main partner to be monogamous.
 
firefly212
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Eh, my s/o and I aren't monogamous... sometimes we have a third or a fourth over... he's got a boyfriend who is a sweetheart. TBH, I think it's kind of unreasonable of people to expect one singular person to meet all of their other needs... it puts way too much load on that person, but also, you end up trying to be a bunch of things you aren't to meet the other persons needs just because you love them.

That said, poly and cheating are two very different things, and I hate how cheaters try to pretend they're poly (if there's not an open and consensual understanding, it's just cheating). My other annoyance is when people who want monogamy with one or the other member of a poly relationship try to get in and cut the other person out. If you don't want to be poly, don't try to join a poly relationship.

Figure out what's right for you, and do that, but do it in an open way that doesn't burn bridges with your relationship partner/s.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'll never understand why men want two women in their lives. One is enough. Why would I want to double the nagging, sly comments, explaining myself, and other pitfalls? Plus you have to keep up with your lies and stories.

"Well, I smell like cheap perfume because, er, because I was working late and the admin assistant that was making copies of the Johnson report, lays it on real thick and she bent down next to me to drop off the contracts and I guess I got contaminated with it."

Just for sex?  No. it's simply not worth it. Just have sex with your own wife, close your eyes and imagine it's someone else.
 
keldaria [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Seriously though, if my wife wanted to have a boyfriend on the side I'd be all about it. I mean just the thought of another man around the house to help... could really get some shiat done.
 
Rindred
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I always have the impression that these "stories" are just some exaggerated "ooga booga be scared of the scary new people" culture war agitation, rather than something real or interesting.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well a lot of people think #45 should go fark himself.
Does that count as polygamy?
 
budrojr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Never understood why anyone cares what celebrities think or do.  Or eat.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
'Polygamy will be legal in parts of the US within a decade,' Marcus posted on social media.

May as well, the way the economy is going it will take 3-4 adults to afford rent by then.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've no problem with people not being into monogamy. Personally, I prefer long term exclusive relationships because when I've tried other options, I found them to be exhausting.

Conversely, if you're dishonest with your partner, you're a selfish piece of shiat.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The real story is this guy's fingernails.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

budrojr: Never understood why anyone cares what celebrities think or do.  Or eat.


Entertainment Tonight
TMZ
The Dish
etc.

All shows I despise. Really, Ever spend 5 minutes watching one of those?  Don't, it will make your eyes melt and your ear wax will warm up and leak out the side of your head.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't care what you do, I just don't want to hear about it. This goes for monogamous people as well.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

keldaria: Seriously though, if my wife wanted to have a boyfriend on the side I'd be all about it. I mean just the thought of another man around the house to help... could really get some shiat done.


"fine, but make sure its someone who is really good at cutting in corners, we need to repaint the living room next month....also.....see if he is up for a threesome and has a friend who is good at drywall finish work..."
 
guinsu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Polyamory ≠ polygamy
 
NoGods
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: I don't care what you do, I just don't want to hear about it. This goes for monogamous people as well.


Then you certainly entered the right thread.

/Happily married and monogamous for 32 years.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

firefly212: Eh, my s/o and I aren't monogamous... sometimes we have a third or a fourth over... he's got a boyfriend who is a sweetheart. TBH, I think it's kind of unreasonable of people to expect one singular person to meet all of their other needs... it puts way too much load on that person, but also, you end up trying to be a bunch of things you aren't to meet the other persons needs just because you love them.

That said, poly and cheating are two very different things, and I hate how cheaters try to pretend they're poly (if there's not an open and consensual understanding, it's just cheating). My other annoyance is when people who want monogamy with one or the other member of a poly relationship try to get in and cut the other person out. If you don't want to be poly, don't try to join a poly relationship.

Figure out what's right for you, and do that, but do it in an open way that doesn't burn bridges with your relationship partner/s.


What I choose to do with my body is not my partners business.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

steklo: I'll never understand why men want two women in their lives. One is enough. Why would I want to double the nagging, sly comments, explaining myself, and other pitfalls? Plus you have to keep up with your lies and stories.

"Well, I smell like cheap perfume because, er, because I was working late and the admin assistant that was making copies of the Johnson report, lays it on real thick and she bent down next to me to drop off the contracts and I guess I got contaminated with it."

Just for sex?  No. it's simply not worth it. Just have sex with your own wife, close your eyes and imagine it's someone else.


Just because you're in an emotionally abusive relationship doesn't mean everyone else is, too.
 
keldaria [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LineNoise: keldaria: Seriously though, if my wife wanted to have a boyfriend on the side I'd be all about it. I mean just the thought of another man around the house to help... could really get some shiat done.

"fine, but make sure its someone who is really good at cutting in corners, we need to repaint the living room next month....also.....see if he is up for a threesome and has a friend who is good at drywall finish work..."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: The increase is literally 3% in 7 years (probably close to the margin of error). But of course the Daily Mail protrays it as if it were skyrocketing.

[Fark user image image 425x368]


And 2 of those 3 percentage points went to "I'd rather not say" which isn't necessarily a yes.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

firefly212: I think it's kind of unreasonable of people to expect one singular person to meet all of their other needs... it puts way too much load on that person, but also, you end up trying to be a bunch of things you aren't to meet the other persons needs just because you love them.


I'm happy and satisfied being monogamous. But that's what works for me (cis het male) and my wife, and if something else works for other people, then that's awesome. And if things change for my wife and myself, then that would be OK too.
 
firefly212
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: firefly212: Eh, my s/o and I aren't monogamous... sometimes we have a third or a fourth over... he's got a boyfriend who is a sweetheart. TBH, I think it's kind of unreasonable of people to expect one singular person to meet all of their other needs... it puts way too much load on that person, but also, you end up trying to be a bunch of things you aren't to meet the other persons needs just because you love them.

That said, poly and cheating are two very different things, and I hate how cheaters try to pretend they're poly (if there's not an open and consensual understanding, it's just cheating). My other annoyance is when people who want monogamy with one or the other member of a poly relationship try to get in and cut the other person out. If you don't want to be poly, don't try to join a poly relationship.

Figure out what's right for you, and do that, but do it in an open way that doesn't burn bridges with your relationship partner/s.

What I choose to do with my body is not my partners business.


That's a perfectly ok position, just be clear about that up front with potential mates, and I wish you the best in finding someone whose views match yours.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: The increase is literally 3% in 7 years (probably close to the margin of error). But of course the Daily Mail protrays it as if it were skyrocketing.

[Fark user image image 425x368]


Vast majority of Americans are against this and don't believe this

Some rag: "Americans believe it will be legal this century"
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LineNoise: keldaria: Seriously though, if my wife wanted to have a boyfriend on the side I'd be all about it. I mean just the thought of another man around the house to help... could really get some shiat done.

"fine, but make sure its someone who is really good at cutting in corners, we need to repaint the living room next month....also.....see if he is up for a threesome and has a friend who is good at drywall finish work..."


It'll be spring soon.  Try setting up a fling with a guy who likes to dig out gardens.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Just because you're in an emotionally abusive relationship doesn't mean everyone else is, too.


Well, perhaps not everyone. But a large portion might be.

There's no such thing as a perfect relationship.  Just like anything else in life, there's going to be ups and downs and all arounds.

Take the good, with the bad..

I will say this though, if I am in an abusive relationship, there's no way I'll cheat. I think it's probably the worst thing anyone can do in any marriage.  Cheating is lying and lying is just simply horrible to do to one's spouse.
 
GoatBoy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: I wouldn't mind have a second wife. As long as they're a clone of my wife. If cloning isn't available, I would also need them to have at minimum have their masters degree too. Because JFC nothing sucks worse than the conversation when all you have in common with someone is your penis fits real good and they like how you grab their boobs.


I too would like a clone of this guy's wife.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I see they added a helpful picture of STDs to accompany the article
 
foo monkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Who still calls them rubbers, Grampa?
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ahhh, how did I know we were going to get some good old fashioned misogyny in a thread on this topic?
 
mjbok
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

12349876: Not opposed to polygamous marriage, but you need to figure out how 2 vs 1 etc. disputes. Are you going to split a kid three ways? Are you going to have someone simultaneously paying and receiving alimony becaus they had an income in the middle of the group?


I don't care what people do, but I think the legal logistics would be a nightmare.  And if I am with woman A and woman B, does that mean that woman A and woman B are also together?  How does that work?  If I am married to woman A and married to woman B is woman A married to woman B?  What if there is a divorce?  Does the divorce sever all ties?

Splitting up assets and resources, not to mention kids, dogs, cars, houses (yes I know the last two are assets) would be a farking disaster
 
firefly212
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: firefly212: I think it's kind of unreasonable of people to expect one singular person to meet all of their other needs... it puts way too much load on that person, but also, you end up trying to be a bunch of things you aren't to meet the other persons needs just because you love them.

I'm happy and satisfied being monogamous. But that's what works for me (cis het male) and my wife, and if something else works for other people, then that's awesome. And if things change for my wife and myself, then that would be OK too.


I didn't write that as well as I should have... it's not unreasonable... it's more that I just can't wrap around how it happens... people are so complicated, we've got a ton of different kinds of needs, social needs, sexual needs, physical needs, and then random stuff like entertainment needs and stuff like that... my attempts at monogamous relationships felt like two puzzle pieces that *almost* fit together, so someone either had to go get some scissors and cut a bit off or get the hammer and make em fit. Now, I'm feeling like I'm in a good, healthy, stable relationship (woo hoo, 9 years in!), and nobody feels like they've had to give anything up, and I don't feel pressured to go do stuff that I don't like doing.
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

firefly212: Eh, my s/o and I aren't monogamous... sometimes we have a third or a fourth over... he's got a boyfriend who is a sweetheart. TBH, I think it's kind of unreasonable of people to expect one singular person to meet all of their other needs... it puts way too much load on that person, but also, you end up trying to be a bunch of things you aren't to meet the other persons needs just because you love them.

That said, poly and cheating are two very different things, and I hate how cheaters try to pretend they're poly (if there's not an open and consensual understanding, it's just cheating). My other annoyance is when people who want monogamy with one or the other member of a poly relationship try to get in and cut the other person out. If you don't want to be poly, don't try to join a poly relationship.

Figure out what's right for you, and do that, but do it in an open way that doesn't burn bridges with your relationship partner/s.


If you don't get what you want from your partner you should leave simple as that. I was in a relationship like this and she was using me as a crutch because she had a son who is a 16 and doesn't have the balls to leave her husband who she hates. It's not selfish to leave someone who is using you for sex and love bombing you.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Digital Short: 3-Way (The Golden Rule) - Saturday Night Live
Youtube p9riv8_tfy4



I thought it was a hoot when Lady Gaga comes out eating a bowl of cereal, "you still here?"
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

keldaria: LineNoise: keldaria: Seriously though, if my wife wanted to have a boyfriend on the side I'd be all about it. I mean just the thought of another man around the house to help... could really get some shiat done.

"fine, but make sure its someone who is really good at cutting in corners, we need to repaint the living room next month....also.....see if he is up for a threesome and has a friend who is good at drywall finish work..."

[Fark user image 257x144]


Hey, if my wife is going to have a sex life outside our marriage, i feel its my right to GC it at least.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't even have kids but a job, one wife, a dog, and a house already take up like 85% of my time that isn't sleeping. I don't even understand how people find time to cheat unless it's with someone they work with.
 
mjbok
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

alice_600: If you don't get what you want from your partner you should leave simple as that. I was in a relationship like this and she was using me as a crutch because she had a son who is a 16 and doesn't have the balls to leave her husband who she hates. It's not selfish to leave someone who is using you for sex and love bombing you.


Yeah, but you're part of the lie that keeps it possible...unless her husband knows about it.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You know maybe if people communicated better they could figure shiat out and not cheat or claim they are in a poly relationship.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: I'll never understand why men want two women in their lives. One is enough. Why would I want to double the nagging, sly comments, explaining myself, and other pitfalls? Plus you have to keep up with your lies and stories.

"Well, I smell like cheap perfume because, er, because I was working late and the admin assistant that was making copies of the Johnson report, lays it on real thick and she bent down next to me to drop off the contracts and I guess I got contaminated with it."

Just for sex?  No. it's simply not worth it. Just have sex with your own wife, close your eyes and imagine it's someone else.


Why do people always assume it's just men wanting a pile of women? Maybe I want to have a guy to draw pictures in the snow with in my old age too? I'm sure it would take the pressure off the wife to be interested in the fact I'm playing some Diablo 3 again to shake off the rust for when 4 comes out. What's fair about her not getting a second penis to make up for the fact her time with it would be at minimum halved?

JFC, get some perspective.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

browntimmy: I don't even understand how people find time to cheat unless it's with someone they work with.


Sex, makes the world go round. If there's a will, there's a way.

I had a good friend that was married and it was his job to visit various hotels around the nation to train hotel staff.

He was never home because he was always traveling.

Let's just say for every port, there's a dock.

She eventually found out because one of his trysts, was communicating with him on his phone, and the wife found it.

They are in counseling now.
 
