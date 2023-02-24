 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Russian spy ring uncovered and expelled from Australia. Counterintelligence officials were reportedly suspicious once the so-called 'diplomats' were seen trying to bribe drop bears   (aljazeera.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There were concerns that publicly expelling the spies could lead to retaliation by Moscow against diplomats and other Australians living in Russia.

Here's a thought: get the fark out of Russia.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Russians don't bribe bears, they date them.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Imagine if Russia were to replicate the deadly Australian flora and fauna for deployment in Ukraine.

Chilling.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm surprised they weren't straight up killed by sharks, crocs, jellyfish, octopuses, snakes, spiders, trees, drop bears, platypi, or Australians.

/yes, even the trees are venomous
//don't fark with the gympie gympie
 
Anominous
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
TIL WTF a drop bear was.

Spoiler: A hoax.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Thanks for the help freeing Americans being held captive in Russia, mates.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
fark the shiat out of russia
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Anominous: TIL WTF a drop bear was.

Spoiler: A hoax.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
caira
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, the initial sting operation was nearly compromised when the ASIO agent in the drop bear costume got a bit too into character and disembowelled the suspected spy with his bear hands before he could be taken into custody.
 
karl2025
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Can't bribe drop bears. Drop bears are indiscriminate killers.
 
caira
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

karl2025: Can't bribe drop bears. Drop bears are indiscriminate killers.


That's how our agents figured out that "Mick Australianman" wasn't his real name...
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Anominous: TIL WTF a drop bear was.

Spoiler: A hoax.


Now, the emus are very real and dangerous. Even Australians don't want to talk about them.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Anominous: TIL WTF a drop bear was.

Spoiler: A hoax.


Says the person who was never rawrbombed around 2008 in Hellfire Peninsula by a druid.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Cool, now do the ones in the US.
 
