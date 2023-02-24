 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Russia's Medvedev floats idea of committing hilarious national suicide   (aljazeera.com) divider line
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Good luck with NATO Article 5, assholes.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Now THAT is how you start a world war!
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
...and it's not like the Poles are begging the Orcs to do something this stupid.
 
darch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Now THAT is how you start a world war!


It certainly seems that's precisely what Russia is clamoring for.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dude is talking about Lebensraum while accusing Ukraine of being the Nazis.
Well played... straight out of the fascist propaganda handbook.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You and whose army, Dmitry Anatolyevich? Because yours isn't fit for purpose against an enemy that shoots back.

This is just posturing. Move along, folks, nothing to see here.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You gotta admit, the image of a victorious Polish army cooking pierogies over the smoldering ruins of Moscow is pretty compelling.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In his state-of-the-nation speech earlier this week, the Russian president announced the suspension of a nuclear arms treaty with the US and blamed the government in Kyiv for taking the Ukrainian people "hostage" and failing to address their needs.

Yes, how dare they allow LGBTQ people to exist without being imprisoned in the name of the Russian Orthodox Church, and allowing these employees to work without worry about losing limbs or their lives in workplace accidents due to a less corrupt government!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
At this point......I'm surprised that there is any part of a saber left to rattle...
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Someone is looking to invade Poland?

-Germany has entered the conversation-
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
At this point, it's Kim Jong Un, right?  

"BIG THREATS!  [That you all know are worthless, but we hope our own people believe.]"
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

darch: Weaver95: Now THAT is how you start a world war!

It certainly seems that's precisely what Russia is clamoring for.


It's why I hate rich people greed. These people make enough money to live comfortably in supermansions then travel somewhere comfortably on their superyachts, they even have taken control of the Russian country to have the people basically slaves to a kleptocratic oligarchy, and that STILL ISN'T ENOUGH! Now they want other countries that used to be part of the USSR just because they see something on the map and think by yelling, "MINE!", the loudest, than it belongs to them.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Do it, bee-atch.
 
anuran
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The old Soviet Nightmare was "German troops in American tanks in Red Square eating matzoh balls with chopsticks."

Guess it needs to be updated to "Polish troops in German tanks"
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: Someone is looking to invade Poland?

-Germany has entered the conversation-


Heh, take a look at Poland's military budget for the past four years.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
China's holding a gun to his head.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Dmitry Medvedev issues unactionable statements in order to remain on friendly terms with gravity and/or not acquire additional holes in his body."
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: Someone is looking to invade Poland?

-Germany has entered the conversation-


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Please, please, please DO IT.

US Army V Corps and 82nd Airborne isn't busy right now...

DO IT.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The arrogance that your land and your people are so important or precious that everyone wants piece of it..
No one wants your polluted land Dimitri...Nothing you have in your massive country is so precious that it
cannot be gotten someplace else..Certainly not the people or, "culture" you have either..
 
zbtop
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I imagine Medvedev is just permadrunk these days.

The Poles at this point are just hoping Russia tries, they can't wait to get stuck in.

Fortunately for the rest of the world, Russia can't get much more than an hour's drive from their western borders after a year's worth of fighting, so I don't think we'll have to worry about it.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: darch: Weaver95: Now THAT is how you start a world war!

It certainly seems that's precisely what Russia is clamoring for.

It's why I hate rich people greed. These people make enough money to live comfortably in supermansions then travel somewhere comfortably on their superyachts, they even have taken control of the Russian country to have the people basically slaves to a kleptocratic oligarchy, and that STILL ISN'T ENOUGH! Now they want other countries that used to be part of the USSR just because they see something on the map and think by yelling, "MINE!", the loudest, than it belongs to them.


Thats basically how the oligarchs got their wealth to begin with.

We're not dealing with run-of-the-mill asshole rich people. These are unapologetic outright bandits.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: At this point......I'm surprised that there is any part of a saber left to rattle...


It's really just a random stick rattle at this point. They didn't bother to maintain the saber like their missile launchers that shot themselves during battle.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So basically Russia, drunk, naked and having had half of his ass chewed off in the neighboring tiger exhibit, has now decided to sneak into the dynamite monkey enclosure and take a giant dump on his head.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Putting aside who is hostile, I couldn't blame them if they were, what with being neighbors to a tinpot dictator with delusions of grandeur of a nation of drunken animals with a toxic masculinity issue.  Maybe if you stopped being such underhanded, treaty-breaking, belligerent, genocidal, projecting, facscist assholes, you wouldn't feel so threatened.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: At this point......I'm surprised that there is any part of a saber left to rattle...


It's just a hilt at this point.
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Any crossing of the Polish border and NATO airstrikes will rain down on Moscow within 24 hours.

Don't even think about it.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh dear, this looks like big trouble for Poland, Germany, Romania, UK, Norway and Turkey... The Russian Supersoldiers are unstoppable!
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
..........and I am sick and damn tired of seeing MAGAts praising Putin, rooting for Russia, and going in on Biden and other countries who are supporting Ukraine. What part of "Never Again" do you motherfarkers not understand? I want to line every MAGAt up against the wall and execute them for the crime of being anti-American AND being anti-humanity. They are but a skin growth that needs destroyed and removed so the rest of the body can flourish.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The nice thing about the EU is that it would allow the Free State of Kaliningrad/Königsberg be a reasonable mostly-independent microstate without having to float its own currency or negotiate a bunch of trade deals.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: The arrogance that your land and your people are so important or precious that everyone wants piece of it..
No one wants your polluted land Dimitri...Nothing you have in your massive country is so precious that it
cannot be gotten someplace else..Certainly not the people or, "culture" you have either..


Yeah they do.

"Russia has a lithium resource base, which is 10% of the world's reserves and explored back in the 60s of the previous century. This is almost 4 million tons in 15 explored deposits. The first two objects in the Murmansk region will gain licensing and active subsoil use by the end of the current year.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: Good luck with NATO Article 5, assholes.


I seriously doubt russia will do this but if sooo...its been real. Tip my hat to you all guys and gals.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: ..........and I am sick and damn tired of seeing MAGAts praising Putin, rooting for Russia, and going in on Biden and other countries who are supporting Ukraine. What part of "Never Again" do you motherfarkers not understand? I want to line every MAGAt up against the wall and execute them for the crime of being anti-American AND being anti-humanity. They are but a skin growth that needs destroyed and removed so the rest of the body can flourish.



I get it but doing that entails you becoming the thing you hate.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

special20: Dude is talking about Lebensraum while accusing Ukraine of being the Nazis.


I'm not surprised that their "every accusation is a confession" mentality is appealing to some of the radicals in the U.S. who share this so-called "thinking".
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe Poland should demand back all of the land the Soviets stole from them in the east in 1945 when they redrew the borders.

Germany could have back Prussia then, too.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm still holding out hope that Mongolia will invade eastern Russia on the backside while all this madness is going on so Putie gets spit roasted.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Can we just nuke the Middle East - Eastern Europe?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Russia is pretending they are already at war with NATO for domestic political purposes.

And we're pretending that we aren't already at war with Russia for domestic political purposes.

Who knows what the history books will say.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Pray they're that stupid. Pray we're that lucky."

- Leonidas, King of Sparta

- - Michael Scott, Regional Manager, Dunder Mifflin Scranton
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
static-prod.adweek.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: vilesithknight: ..........and I am sick and damn tired of seeing MAGAts praising Putin, rooting for Russia, and going in on Biden and other countries who are supporting Ukraine. What part of "Never Again" do you motherfarkers not understand? I want to line every MAGAt up against the wall and execute them for the crime of being anti-American AND being anti-humanity. They are but a skin growth that needs destroyed and removed so the rest of the body can flourish.


I get it but doing that entails you becoming the thing you hate.


Think of it as punching Nazis, you got to punch them prior to becoming a threat to you. France capitulated because the allies didn't take enough action to prevent an illegal military buildup and invasion of bordering countries, even though they could have overwhelmed Germany with the Saar Offensive instead of retreating then sitting back during the Phoney War until Germany reorganized and overwhelmed French defenses several months later.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Someone needs to clue this Russian sh*t-whistle into the reality that the REAL major world powers are just waiting for Putin's inevitable death so that we can divide up the pieces of whatever's left of Russia.

Dmitry Medvedev has spent his adult life carrying Putin's coat and acting as a placeholder for him. When Putin finally gets what he's got coming to him, Dmitry will be dragged in front of the wall before they drag Putin's lifeless body away, and it can't happen soon enough.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

darch: Weaver95: Now THAT is how you start a world war!

It certainly seems that's precisely what Russia is clamoring for.


Putin, not Russia. This is all on him.

We really need to start wrapping our heads around the fact that Putin didn't give up the Cold War and may have won, if one calls that winning.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: ..........and I am sick and damn tired of seeing MAGAts praising Putin, rooting for Russia, and going in on Biden and other countries who are supporting Ukraine. What part of "Never Again" do you motherfarkers not understand? I want to line every MAGAt up against the wall and execute them for the crime of being anti-American AND being anti-humanity. They are but a skin growth that needs destroyed and removed so the rest of the body can flourish.


They are sleeper agents.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If anything Poland should be invading Belarus and Ukraine. And Königsberg should go back to Germany.
 
FIFTEEN BOXES
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Polish would love some Russian payback from the 1920's and the Cold War era.

I say bring it, And see how hard core the Poles can be.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Do that shiat and I will be happy for a nuclear war to ensue.

It's time it happens anyway.
 
