(NPR)   Meet the company that's been designing NASA's mission patches for 50 years   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Cool, NASA, International Space Station, Kennedy Space Center, Neil Armstrong, Space Shuttle, Moon, Project Gemini, Astronaut  
406 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Feb 2023 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We salute you.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
After Apollo 1, the patches are now flame resistant.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
North Carolina state motto: We do specialized embroidery damn right
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Well, actually, yes, we DO design them.  However, the actual production is subbed out to some nickel-and-dime sweatshop in Bangladesh that produces them for about half a cent each and then kicks them back to us for thirty dollars a pop."
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yeah, but do they also design Fark thread badges?

NO, I DON'T THINK SO!
 
MBooda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How well do the patches stand up to reentry?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"...SpaceX Dragon capsule on the upcoming Crew-6 mission. His crew's mission patch is a blue naval ship with a Dragon as its figurehead, navigating the constellation Draco....

biatchin'
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Yeah, but do they also design Fark thread badges?

NO, I DON'T THINK SO!


You have to go to the Army for Fark-ready insignia.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: You have to go to the Army for Fark-ready insignia.


I am still hurt and disappointed that Space Force did not choose my contest entry

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
