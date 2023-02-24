 Skip to content
(NPR)   Oh, look. Another "making friends in the office is healthy for you and here's how you can succeed at it by going back to the office" article from NPR   (npr.org) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ugh, no. I used to "make friends" at work when I was younger. It made work time a bit more fun and social, but in most instances, these relationships ultimately created all sorts of problems. I figured out it's best to be "friendly" but not "friends" with coworkers. This may not be the case for everyone in every situation, of course.

Business can come with some cold, hard, very sober twists and turns. If you can't go with the flow, you'll break off and wash away. Emotional entanglements at work might feel good at times but can definitely trip you up or drown you in rough spots. Friends are best kept outside of your occupation. In my experience, anyway, YMMV.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A recent Gallup poll found that only about a third - 32% - of workers are engaged in their work, down from 36% in 2020.

When people use fractions as general estimates in conversation, the next step up from "a third" is usually "half."  So, 36% is still basically "about a third."  With that said...

A recent Gallup poll found that about a third of workers are engaged in their work, roughly the same as in 2020.

could be another way to write that sentence.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice Polite Republicans, doing some light lifting for the rich.

Too many of us have slipped the leash, and the rich are genuinely scared. It's almost fun to watch. The terror of empty commercial high-rises and expensive office space, the loss of small businesses and exorbitant street-level rents, the inability to even sell the underperforming lots because there's nowhere for them to go without rezoning - it warms my dark little heart, it does.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: A recent Gallup poll found that only about a third - 32% - of workers are engaged in their work, down from 36% in 2020.

When people use fractions as general estimates in conversation, the next step up from "a third" is usually "half."  So, 36% is still basically "about a third."  With that said...

A recent Gallup poll found that about a third of workers are engaged in their work, roughly the same as in 2020.

could be another way to write that sentence.


Could they have changed the article in the 19 minutes between when you posted and now? It currently reads "The Gallup surveyof roughly 67,000 people in 2022 found only 32% of workers are engaged with their work compared with 36% in 2020." So, leaving it to the reader to decide if that's really "down" or not.

I think we can at least agree that it would have helped to say whether the finding was statistically significant. It's quite possible (or likely?) that this is within the margin of error.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tended to black out drunk a lot in my 20s, so spending time with friends outside of work was a bad idea.

Now that I'm old and decrepit, I have kids, so I don't have time for "friends" whether it's at work or otherwise.

There was a fun little window there in my early 30s where I was travelling for work and hanging out after hours, exploring some new European city and having dinner was good fun. Wouldn't go back to it now though if the other option is full time work from home.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL, if I want a job with friends I'll grab some hours at a bar.  Otherwise, you're lucky if I even bother to learn your name.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And, no, I don't usually maintain friendships at work. I have made friends at work, most certainly - I stay in contact with a few folks, and I've socialized with them outside of work both during and after my employment - but it's a rarity that I don't seek out any more because my naivete was dispelled over the years by backstabbing co-workers and manipulative managers who used those interpersonal relationships as leverage or ammunition.

Anecdotally, friendships at work have caused me more harm than good, and I no longer seek out approval or validation through such relationships - I'm there to do my job, get paid, and not piss off too many folks in the process if I don't have to do so. I'll make my friends elsewhere.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's my justification for sleeping with coworkers. See HR, NPR says it's cool
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: A recent Gallup poll found that only about a third - 32% - of workers are engaged in their work, down from 36% in 2020.

When people use fractions as general estimates in conversation, the next step up from "a third" is usually "half."  So, 36% is still basically "about a third."  With that said...

A recent Gallup poll found that about a third of workers are engaged in their work, roughly the same as in 2020.

could be another way to write that sentence.


Plus I bet the Gallup poll had a margin of error of at least +-2% so the results are in fact identical other than the extremes of the error bars.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My office is 2 stories. The 1st floor currently on their eleventy round of Covid. I'm good with locking myself in my 2nd floor office and not talking to anyone.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Ugh, no. I used to "make friends" at work when I was younger. It made work time a bit more fun and social, but in most instances, these relationships ultimately created all sorts of problems. I figured out it's best to be "friendly" but not "friends" with coworkers. This may not be the case for everyone in every situation, of course.

Business can come with some cold, hard, very sober twists and turns. If you can't go with the flow, you'll break off and wash away. Emotional entanglements at work might feel good at times but can definitely trip you up or drown you in rough spots. Friends are best kept outside of your occupation. In my experience, anyway, YMMV.


"Beezle...Beezleraaaaamaaa...Da Beeezeter!...making copieeees..."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You will come into the office and interact with people!"

Also: "I will be available by Teams at home for the foreseeable future."
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wadded Beef: beezeltown: Ugh, no. I used to "make friends" at work when I was younger. It made work time a bit more fun and social, but in most instances, these relationships ultimately created all sorts of problems. I figured out it's best to be "friendly" but not "friends" with coworkers. This may not be the case for everyone in every situation, of course.

Business can come with some cold, hard, very sober twists and turns. If you can't go with the flow, you'll break off and wash away. Emotional entanglements at work might feel good at times but can definitely trip you up or drown you in rough spots. Friends are best kept outside of your occupation. In my experience, anyway, YMMV.

"Beezle...Beezleraaaaamaaa...Da Beeezeter!...making copieeees..."


Oh, hey Beef.

...

Good talk, gotta bounce.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Ugh, no. I used to "make friends" at work when I was younger. It made work time a bit more fun and social, but in most instances, these relationships ultimately created all sorts of problems. I figured out it's best to be "friendly" but not "friends" with coworkers. This may not be the case for everyone in every situation, of course.

Business can come with some cold, hard, very sober twists and turns. If you can't go with the flow, you'll break off and wash away. Emotional entanglements at work might feel good at times but can definitely trip you up or drown you in rough spots. Friends are best kept outside of your occupation. In my experience, anyway, YMMV.


I had a role where part of the job was being HR and Legal's henchman.  After having to do a couple hundred investigations and often walking people out it cured me of ever wanting to be friends with anyone at work.  People can be really shiatty when they think nobody is watching.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Large corporations have been treating employees as both a nuisance and an exploitable commodity for years and years now. I don't know why it has taken this long for workers to reciprocate.
 
Electriclectic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do think if you're on the phone with customers all day in either a sales or support capacity, and you're an entry-level type, it's good to have a level of in-person supervision until you learn the ropes. Some people talk to customers as if they were both human beings, and that's just not good business.

Once that has been hammered out, let them be remote.
 
facisto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had some jobs where I absolutely loved my coworkers and it was a joy spending the day with them as we worked. But I'd have shot everyone of them in the face if it meant I could work from home, and they'd do the same to me if presented with the same option. No one likes the office. No one likes the commute. Everyone likes working form home.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eesh, calm down Subby.

Shocking News: having good interpersonal connections with the people you work with makes you happier & more productive. It's hardly a daring assertion.

I'm by no means a work socializer. But even I acknowledge this to be true. Business is personal. Congeniality & trust matter. It can make you very effective at work and in life.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: beezeltown: Ugh, no. I used to "make friends" at work when I was younger. It made work time a bit more fun and social, but in most instances, these relationships ultimately created all sorts of problems. I figured out it's best to be "friendly" but not "friends" with coworkers. This may not be the case for everyone in every situation, of course.

Business can come with some cold, hard, very sober twists and turns. If you can't go with the flow, you'll break off and wash away. Emotional entanglements at work might feel good at times but can definitely trip you up or drown you in rough spots. Friends are best kept outside of your occupation. In my experience, anyway, YMMV.

I had a role where part of the job was being HR and Legal's henchman.  After having to do a couple hundred investigations and often walking people out it cured me of ever wanting to be friends with anyone at work.  People can be really shiatty when they think nobody is watching.


Yeah, no kidding. I've been in Compliance for the last five years. Sometimes really nice people do really stupid or dangerous things.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Management,
You're not my parents. I'm not your child. I'm an adult. I have proven over the last 2 1/2 years that my remote work is stronger than my in-office work and that my collaboration is every bit as functional remotely as it is in person. I will not be returning to the office to accommodate your antiquated ideals or your align with your insecurities about what I do every day. I will not give back almost 2 hours of my day to stressful traffic conditions. I will not go back to eating lunch in an office where I can be approached during my meal to discuss work issues and then be treated with frustration when I refuse because I am eating. I will not be subjected to coworkers' assumptions that I will listen when they walk up to my desk to discuss sports, fund raisers, children's extracurricular activities, the weather, their hobbies, and other things that cut into my productivity. I will not go back to being added to hours-long in-person meetings in an uncomfortable conference room purely 'for awareness' when my skills and attention are not needed or germane to the project.
In summary, I am going to continue working remotely to safeguard both my own productivity and for the company's resources that they allocate to me annually in the form of my salary and benefits.
Thank you for your understanding.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going back to the office won't include the 100 or so people NPR just laid off.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article was sponsored by your local restaurant and coffee shop association.  You can't sell $5 cups of coffee and $25 meals when offices are empty.
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Went back into the office for the first time in probably two years last week.

Didn't miss anything.  Not. A. Thing.  But it did give me time to collect the various things off my desk, pictures and other doodads, and throw out a few boxes of tea that were well past their use by dates.  Also got me one of those fancy doodads to plug my laptop into when I go back into the office in another year or two.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't come to Fark talking about shiat like making friends and being happy.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: That's my justification for sleeping with coworkers. See HR, NPR says it's cool


The logical extension is that if you get a job at NPR you automatically get to bang a secretary. It's like universal basic income, except for your penis.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
as a long time stoner i spent most of my time hiding my after hours life as it would give co-workers knowledge they could use against you.

you have to be really careful who you trust at the office
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

youre killing independent george: Dear Management,
You're not my parents. I'm not your child. I'm an adult. I have proven over the last 2 1/2 years that my remote work is stronger than my in-office work and that my collaboration is every bit as functional remotely as it is in person. I will not be returning to the office to accommodate your antiquated ideals or your align with your insecurities about what I do every day. I will not give back almost 2 hours of my day to stressful traffic conditions. I will not go back to eating lunch in an office where I can be approached during my meal to discuss work issues and then be treated with frustration when I refuse because I am eating. I will not be subjected to coworkers' assumptions that I will listen when they walk up to my desk to discuss sports, fund raisers, children's extracurricular activities, the weather, their hobbies, and other things that cut into my productivity. I will not go back to being added to hours-long in-person meetings in an uncomfortable conference room purely 'for awareness' when my skills and attention are not needed or germane to the project.
In summary, I am going to continue working remotely to safeguard both my own productivity and for the company's resources that they allocate to me annually in the form of my salary and benefits.
Thank you for your understanding.


George,

Come to my office at 4PM today. Please log off your computer and bring your badge with you.

Thanks for your cooperation,

Your Manager
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But if putting in extra grueling hours at work has lost its appeal, investing in the other humans that you work with may be worth a second look. "

No mention of seeking out employment that did not require "extra grueling" schedules.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
seeing as how most farkers don't have two nickels to rub together I don't think I will be taking financial or career advice from any of them.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kindms: you have to be really careful who you trust at the office


MCI, Cary NC Circa 1997

Get to my cube, power up my PC...look at my e-mail

"Mandatory drug testing on 4/1/97"

I yell out to myself, "Oh sh*t"

The girl in the cube next to me, laughs. Her name is Lisa and she's our department admin assistant.

Lisa: What's wrong Stek?
Me: Did you see the message about drug testing? My name is listed"
Lisa: I know. I put it there.
Me :Why on earth?
Lisa: Relax, ok? I put your name there, but I can also remove your name too.
Me: Really?  Is this a joke?
Lisa: Tell you what, you get me a big fat joint by the end of the day and I'll take your name off the list.

I quickly ran out to the car, rolled up the biggest fatty I could and came back and handed it her.

But yes, in general, you always want to keep that on the down-lo.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just because I work with you does not mean I have any desire to be your friend.
 
JessieL
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's been fascinating the last couple years to see how the mask has come off for the people in charge. 

Money is for keeping score but the whole thing is really about maintaining class and power structures.

Your boss doesn't need you in the office for any reason except that it makes him feel powerful.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Management's been making noises for a year now that they'll be slashing the office space once our current lease is up. I may well never work full-time in the office again. Couldn't be happier.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
jso2897
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's an ad.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: I tended to black out drunk a lot in my 20s, so spending time with friends outside of work was a bad idea.

Now that I'm old and decrepit, I have kids, so I don't have time for "friends" whether it's at work or otherwise.

There was a fun little window there in my early 30s where I was travelling for work and hanging out after hours, exploring some new European city and having dinner was good fun. Wouldn't go back to it now though if the other option is full time work from home.


Thank you for not inflicting yourself on others as a parent. Nothing is more boring than hearing someone talk about their brats as if they're the first person ever to have children.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
here's another good office prank...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
browntimmy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm "friendly" but I'm also aware that 99% of the friends you make at the office are fair-weather friends. AKA, not a genuine friend. But if you're lonely and like the attention I guess that works for you.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i got a talking-to by HR for repeatedly submitting Diogenes quotes to the "quote of the day" board
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

runwiz: Going back to the office won't include the 100 or so people NPR just laid off.


I've been assured we're not in a recession. All the people losing their jobs is fine.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
For many people who worked remotely for months (or still do), the lost boundaries between their work and personal lives may have helped fuel a rise in burnout.

The best cure for this is a commute.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

beezeltown: youre killing independent george: Dear Management,
You're not my parents. I'm not your child. I'm an adult. I have proven over the last 2 1/2 years that my remote work is stronger than my in-office work and that my collaboration is every bit as functional remotely as it is in person. I will not be returning to the office to accommodate your antiquated ideals or your align with your insecurities about what I do every day. I will not give back almost 2 hours of my day to stressful traffic conditions. I will not go back to eating lunch in an office where I can be approached during my meal to discuss work issues and then be treated with frustration when I refuse because I am eating. I will not be subjected to coworkers' assumptions that I will listen when they walk up to my desk to discuss sports, fund raisers, children's extracurricular activities, the weather, their hobbies, and other things that cut into my productivity. I will not go back to being added to hours-long in-person meetings in an uncomfortable conference room purely 'for awareness' when my skills and attention are not needed or germane to the project.
In summary, I am going to continue working remotely to safeguard both my own productivity and for the company's resources that they allocate to me annually in the form of my salary and benefits.
Thank you for your understanding.

George,

Come to my office at 4PM today. Please log off your computer and bring your badge with you.

Thanks for your cooperation,

Your Manager


Bye, Felicia
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Had a jackass contractor lead once insult me by telling me one of the other contractors was "Much more professional" than I was.  He got defensive when I said "Really?". He hated me because I had proven him wrong on many occasions and couldn't get support to fire me.  Said woman he said was "more professional" would photocopy the crossword puzzle from the daily newspaper (we worked for the Feds) and worked the puzzle with her buddy in the next cube.  She was always loud and boisterous.  Oh, and she showed up to a meeting with the reps of the company that picked up the contract with her bedspread and nestled her fat ass in her chair, wrapped up in the bedspread.  Hell of an impression to make on the new employers.

Eff the daily commute, eff all of the "fun" office events, eff the loud talkers, eff the jerks who throw a project in the break room microwave, eff the people who cook stinky food in the microwave, and EFF the chatty Cathys.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DragonIV: Went back into the office for the first time in probably two years last week.

Didn't miss anything.  Not. A. Thing.  But it did give me time to collect the various things off my desk, pictures and other doodads, and throw out a few boxes of tea that were well past their use by dates.  Also got me one of those fancy doodads to plug my laptop into when I go back into the office in another year or two.


How old is your tea that it's "expired"? I have tea bags that are over a decade old that still make a decent cup.
 
