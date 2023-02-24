 Skip to content
(NPR)   Meet the "Fairness Project," a shadowy group of liberals who sneak into Red States and, while nobody's looking, force oppressive woke policies onto the population through ballot initiatives. You know, minimum wage, Medicaid expansion, stuff like that   (npr.org) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They are welcome to try here in Alabama. But white Alabamians are so obsessed with racism and hatred, they'll cut their own throats to spite everyone including themselves.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Fairness Project. A shadowy flight into the dangerous world of liberals who do not exist, young loners on a crusade to champion the cause of the innocent, the helpless, the powerless in a world of conservatives who operate above the law. Do-dodododododo-doo-doo, doo-do, doo-do.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's why red states are now limiting or banning ballot measures.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I don't even want to get into how the police are acting here when it comes to all this accountability and cadet academy changes.

It's Anarchy Lite over here.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
moar pleze
 
Torchsong
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Those...FIENDS!
 
billyandthecloneasaurus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Queue Republican super majority legislatures to ban citizen ballot initiatives in 3...2...1...
 
nytmare
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So, like conservative lobbyists are doing, except they're trying to enable rights and benefits instead of suppress them?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Keep up the good work!"
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Only way we can sneak in positive changes to government is direct action these days. Republicans are already bought by corporations and theocrats, while the Democratic Party has just enough to more than enough (depending on if it's being against minimum wage - 8 non-Republican Senators, or being for strike breaking against unions - 44 non-Republican senators) bribed politicians that major, tangible positive federal changes for the whole of the United States are unlikely.
 
Eddie Barzoom
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ballot measures are a lousy way to push policies. On the other hand, the whole "They go low, we go high" strategy tends to bite on in the arse.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: They are welcome to try here in Alabama. But white Alabamians are so obsessed with racism and hatred, they'll cut their own throats to spite everyone including themselves.


That's an awfully wide brush you're painting with there.  You sound a little paranoid and delusional if I'm frank.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Using democracy at the state level to get things done? Nobody tell the DNC about this heresy. Only the federal government matters, so please donate to the House campaigns of anti-choice moderates thanks.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: AirForceVet: They are welcome to try here in Alabama. But white Alabamians are so obsessed with racism and hatred, they'll cut their own throats to spite everyone including themselves.

That's an awfully wide brush you're painting with there.  You sound a little paranoid and delusional if I'm frank.


There's more to 'Bama than Huntsville & Bombinghsm.
 
beakerxf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Left-leaning"? How about "citizen-leaning"? These are bipartisan popular initiatives that do an end run around corporations that have bought legislatures.
 
heavymetal
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is why the right has to resort to the shenanigans they pull in order to retain power, their policies are as unpopular as the policies they are fighting are popular.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mrtraveler01
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Walker: Yeah, that's why red states are now limiting or banning ballot measures.


"ThE vOTeRs DiDN't kNOw wHAt TheY we'RE VoTInG FoR!!!!!"

Funny how that logic is never applied to why their dumbasses are in office in the first place.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You mean they cut out the billionaires getting theirs? The monsters!
 
