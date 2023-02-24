 Skip to content
(ABC News)   No word if someone yelled "shoot it" at the basketball game   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "...A male juvenile suspect has been arrested at a high school basketball game after he was found carrying an AR-15, police said..."
>>>>
George Santos Doubles Down on Making AR-15 the 'National Gun' of the U.S.
    BY EWAN PALMERON 2/24/23 AT 8:12 AM EST
>>>>
/I'll absolutely see myself out.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Meh. If u all don't care about the future.  I'm not going to.  Heck I'm a turd
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And that's the wealthy side of town.
 
6nome
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It is unclear what connection he had to the school or why he carried an AR-15.

He was just there to shoot some bottles
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You know what we need in this country? More guns.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

6nome: It is unclear what connection he had to the school or why he carried an AR-15.

He was just there to shoot some bottles


Varmints.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Maybe he was a good guy with a gun there to defend the school against an active shooter?

Isn't that what the GOP says we need in our schools?
 
6nome
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: 6nome: It is unclear what connection he had to the school or why he carried an AR-15.

He was just there to shoot some bottles

Varmints.


Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
At my high school we were allowed to bring anything less than .38 to school to use on the JROTC range.  They just had to be in a case. Never an incident.  Never even heard of somebody threatening an incident. Wtf has happened to us?
 
