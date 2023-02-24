 Skip to content
(Pueblo Chieftain)   Police officer who pulled unarmed man out of car and shot him 3 times is A: Placed on administrative leave? B: Fired? or C: Awarded the Purple Heart?   (chieftain.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Challenge coins not enough, huh?
 
NutWrench
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Gotta give the officer his trophy.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Nothing like volunteering a systemic cultural policing failure multiplier on the eventual lawsuit payout.

But wait, it doesn't cost the cops a thing.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They need to give out little lapel pins for every citizen they murder. Show off their cred to the other pigs
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They do this to remind the public of their complete impunity. It's not enough for them to gobble up 50% of the town's operating budget for doing little to no work, they need prizes when they kill tax payers too.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's Texas, where the fired Uvalde Chief of Police is allowed to be a cop somewhere else
https://abcnews.go.com/US/uvalde-police-chief-wins-appeal-upgrade-termination-record/story?id=97372289
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He shot himself in the process?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: He shot himself in the process?


Sprained his finger pulling the trigger.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I can't even wrap my head around this.
Our country is going to shiat.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

maddogdelta: It's Texas, where the fired Uvalde Chief of Police is allowed to be a cop somewhere else
https://abcnews.go.com/US/uvalde-police-chief-wins-appeal-upgrade-termination-record/story?id=97372289


While that's horrible and I know how Fark has a massive hate boner for Texas right now - TFA happened in CO.

Granted it's Pueblo which is ruining CO's otherwise good reputation but it's CO nonetheless.

/ cops suck everywhere
 
Wessoman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"PCSO Public Information Officer Gayle Perez confirmed to the Chieftain that McWhorter received the Purple Heart award because of his service during the 2022 response. Perez declined an interview request with Sheriff David Lucero about the award, citing the pending litigation."

Translation: So he shot an unarmed man in custody and we gave him a purple heart for it, but we certainly don't want to talk to the media or accept any accountability over our actions.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

maddogdelta: It's Texas, where the fired Uvalde Chief of Police is allowed to be a cop somewhere else
https://abcnews.go.com/US/uvalde-police-chief-wins-appeal-upgrade-termination-record/story?id=97372289


Colorado.
 
zez
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Ward appeared to put a pill in his mouth, and then McWhorter pulled him out of the rear passenger seat of the vehicle."

Good work by the police! The pill was probably fentanyl and he had to make sure the suspect couldn't breathe any on him.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: I can't even wrap my head around this.
Our country is going to shiat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Looking at several recent incidents like this, why are the cops so bad at arresting unarmed people?

I'm not talking about the shooting, which is so obviously negligent that there's discussion to be had. I'm talking about the cops ability to remove normal (not bodybuilders, triple blackbelts, or MMA champions) unarmed people from a car and put cuffs on them with 2-3 officers present without it going to complete shiat. Like the physical skills and training to do control holds.

I know we talk a lot about how bad their firearm training is, but IN ADDITION to that, holy shiat their physical training for gaining control over an unarmed subject is farking BAD too.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: I can't even wrap my head around this.
Our country is going to shiat.


Going?
 
Weaver95
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And we just keep pretending this is acceptable.
Mind boggling
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
fta: Body-worn camera footage of the incident showed Ward telling McWhorter he was uncomfortable around police because of previous interactions when he claimed officers used excessive force against him.
The situation escalated after McWhorter asked Ward for his identification and if he had any weapons on his person. Ward appeared to put a pill in his mouth, and then McWhorter pulled him out of the rear passenger seat of the vehicle.

McWhorter shot Ward three times in the chest and neck at close range, body camera footage shows. The district attorney's investigation into the shooting determined that Ward was not armed at the time of the shooting


Yikes


/ACAB
 
Trocadero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: They need to give out little lapel pins for every citizen they murder. Show off their cred to the other pigs


Too easy to hide those pins, they should tattoo something on their face, but I'm drawing a blank on what that would look like...

d1kq2dqeox7x40.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: They need to give out little lapel pins for every citizen they murder. Show off their cred to the other pigs



Maybe they should put headstones on police cruisers the way pilots paint plane silhouettes for each bogey shot down.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: They need to give out little lapel pins for every citizen they murder. Show off their cred to the other pigs


Gives you some forewarning as well, whether to actually pull over or race for your life from the murderous disco-ball cop in your rearview.

If the uniform has more bling and shinies than Elton John's stage apparel, RUN
 
Electriclectic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

maddogdelta: It's Texas, where the fired Uvalde Chief of Police is allowed to be a cop somewhere else
https://abcnews.go.com/US/uvalde-police-chief-wins-appeal-upgrade-termination-record/story?id=97372289


...It's Colorado, though
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

zez: "Ward appeared to put a pill in his mouth, and then McWhorter pulled him out of the rear passenger seat of the vehicle."

Good work by the police! The pill was probably fentanyl and he had to make sure the suspect couldn't breathe any on him.



Lookout he's ate a pill!!!!!
BLAM BLAM BLAM
 
palelizard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: fta: Body-worn camera footage of the incident showed Ward telling McWhorter he was uncomfortable around police because of previous interactions when he claimed officers used excessive force against him.
The situation escalated after McWhorter asked Ward for his identification and if he had any weapons on his person. Ward appeared to put a pill in his mouth, and then McWhorter pulled him out of the rear passenger seat of the vehicle.

McWhorter shot Ward three times in the chest and neck at close range, body camera footage shows. The district attorney's investigation into the shooting determined that Ward was not armed at the time of the shooting


Yikes


/ACAB


Well, the officer demonstrated Ward had not had excessive force used against him before. It was really a PSA, and if Ward had any class, he'd be thankful.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Perez said that McWhorter's name was removed from the website early Thursday because he has been receiving "targeted threats," but declined to elaborate.

Declined to elaborate because it's a steaming pile of BS.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: zez: "Ward appeared to put a pill in his mouth, and then McWhorter pulled him out of the rear passenger seat of the vehicle."

Good work by the police! The pill was probably fentanyl and he had to make sure the suspect couldn't breathe any on him.


Lookout he's ate a pill!!!!!
BLAM BLAM BLAM


"I ate the wrong, I ate the wrong
I ate the wrong, I ate the wrong
I ate the wrong, I ate the wro-o-ong
Pill, pill, pill, pill, pill, pill, pill, pi-ill
Pill, pill, pill, pill, pill, pill, pill, pill!"

Head On/Pill
Youtube PPb6_TnbhgI
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Purple Heart "award"?

Isn't that inherently a violation of the Stolen Valor Act?
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The thing that's appalling is just how many folks were happy to declare the use of lethal force "justified," even though the only person actually in peril is the guy that the cops farking murdered.

Yes, there's always going to be a certain percentage of assholes in any profession, but EVERYONE in the chain of this particular asshole's command has bent over backwards to not only reward and shield the asshole, but also to prevent anyone from knowing that they've rewarded and shielded the asshole.

That's the act of a gang, not an employer and certainly not a public service.
 
