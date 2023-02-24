 Skip to content
Ukrainian citizens won't give up land to end the war
    Russia, Germany, United Nations, Vladimir Putin, Country, Soldier, United Nations General Assembly, European Union  
posted to Main » and Politics » on 24 Feb 2023 at 8:52 AM



52 Comments
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't give an inch, or centimeter.  Any land concession gives Putin a win and encourages continued bad behavior.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they might give up 6 ft or so to every invading Russian, depending on how tall they are.
 
LyleJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Well, they might give up 6 ft or so to every invading Russian, depending on how tall they are.


No, cremate and fertilize.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should take land from Russia when this is all said and done. Maybe a few thousand SqKm as reparations. Maybe Moscow.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why should Ukraine have to give up anything?

You don't ask a victim to pay restitution to the sick f*ck that kicked in their door and murdered their family.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Six feet, or as much as he needs. He is taller than most men."
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
Russia is the aggressor, they should be the ones paying to end the war.
This conflict is entirely their fault.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they give up one god damned inch, Russia will do it again.

This needs to be the  end of Putin's imperialism.   And anyone who says otherwise should be tarred and feathered.  Old school style.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: "Six feet, or as much as he needs. He is taller than most men."


Yes, yes, we all know about Harald Hardrada
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LyleJohn: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Well, they might give up 6 ft or so to every invading Russian, depending on how tall they are.

No, cremate and fertilize.


Might want to try that new human composting thing.  No greenhouse gasses and you get honest-to-god compost.  Fill in all the shell holes
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There were a bunch of older folk standing on the corner of a major intersection holding "No war in Ukraine" signs and other placards calling to abolish NATO, and that the Ukraine war is actually the fault of the US/Ukraine and not Russia

I flipped them off as we drove by. F*cking morons
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It absolutely would not matter if they did.  They could draw a line in the Donbas and fully relinquish Crimea.  Russia would still have (because their aggression created) a "more pro-West than the West itself" neighbor in the remaining Ukraine.  Like the Baltics, but 6x the size of the Baltics combined.  Putin wanted a puppet -- Yanukovych 2.0 (if not Yanukovych himself) -- a lot more than he ever really wanted 10,000 more square miles of mud.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're the ones on the line, it's their call.

/The fact that I agree with it is irrelevant.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: There were a bunch of older folk standing on the corner of a major intersection holding "No war in Ukraine" signs and other placards calling to abolish NATO, and that the Ukraine war is actually the fault of the US/Ukraine and not Russia

I flipped them off as we drove by. F*cking morons


Fox News has done to our parents'' brains what they believed rock music and  violent video games would do to ours.
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Why should Ukraine have to give up anything?

You don't ask a victim to pay restitution to the sick f*ck that kicked in their door and murdered their family.


cos poor Pootsie needs to have something for all the trouble he's caused.
or some Tankie nonsense like that
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark yeah. Good to see them being realistic about how tyrants think. Give them an inch and they'll take a thousand miles. Show any sign of weakness or lack of resolve and they'll pounce on the opportunity. There's no place for Chamberlain-like thinking in the 21st century.
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LyleJohn: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Well, they might give up 6 ft or so to every invading Russian, depending on how tall they are.

No, cremate and fertilize.


Honestly that would be the wildest war memorial. Just a field of sunflowers and one small statue of the old lady who handed out the seeds to Russian soldiers.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Why should Ukraine have to give up anything?You don't ask a victim to pay restitution to the sick f*ck that kicked in their door and murdered their family.


For the same reason any invaded country ever does. It's not a matter of what's right or what they "should have to" do.  It's a matter of what their alternatives are. We might hope that with enough Western support, Ukraine can go indefinitely without making any concessions - or even to retake what they already had to give up once (Crimea) - but some countries are eventually forced to it.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, fark Russia, Putin and his whore mother, you give them an inch and it 6 years they will have another special military action to kill nazis or some BS like that. Kick their asses take everything they took from you the last time and demand all your citizens that were kidnaped back.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainian citizens won't give up land to end the war...

Nor should they! Not on god dammed inch to the orc invaders. Not one inch to the failed shiathole country that was russia.

Not Crimea, not the currently contested area, nothing.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: bloobeary: Why should Ukraine have to give up anything?You don't ask a victim to pay restitution to the sick f*ck that kicked in their door and murdered their family.

For the same reason any invaded country ever does. It's not a matter of what's right or what they "should have to" do.  It's a matter of what their alternatives are. We might hope that with enough Western support, Ukraine can go indefinitely without making any concessions - or even to retake what they already had to give up once (Crimea) - but some countries are eventually forced to it.


If Ukraine is forced to give territory to Russia after Russia invaded them, then Ukraine will NEVER rest until that land is regained.

That's a recipe for long term conflict and unrest.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: There were a bunch of older folk standing on the corner of a major intersection holding "No war in Ukraine" signs and other placards calling to abolish NATO, and that the Ukraine war is actually the fault of the US/Ukraine and not Russia

I flipped them off as we drove by. F*cking morons



You're doing good work.
Thank you.

If I see such nonsense in a public space I will do the same or worse.
This I vow.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: They're the ones on the line, it's their call.

/The fact that I agree with it is irrelevant.


Yep. Good on them for not giving in, but I'd understand if they did.
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Why should Ukraine have to give up anything?

You don't ask a victim to pay restitution to the sick f*ck that kicked in their door and murdered their family.


Yeah, but what if the murderer totally promises to not do it again?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Ambitwistor: bloobeary: Why should Ukraine have to give up anything?You don't ask a victim to pay restitution to the sick f*ck that kicked in their door and murdered their family.

For the same reason any invaded country ever does. It's not a matter of what's right or what they "should have to" do.  It's a matter of what their alternatives are. We might hope that with enough Western support, Ukraine can go indefinitely without making any concessions - or even to retake what they already had to give up once (Crimea) - but some countries are eventually forced to it.

If Ukraine is forced to give territory to Russia after Russia invaded them, then Ukraine will NEVER rest until that land is regained.

That's a recipe for long term conflict and unrest.



True.

This is also why anyone suggesting that Ukraine get some Russian land is an idiot.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Why should Ukraine have to give up anything?

You don't ask a victim to pay restitution to the sick f*ck that kicked in their door and murdered their family.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully at some point along the way all of Russia's art and culture gets burned up and destroyed. Worthless shiat.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Weaver95: Ambitwistor: bloobeary: Why should Ukraine have to give up anything?You don't ask a victim to pay restitution to the sick f*ck that kicked in their door and murdered their family.

For the same reason any invaded country ever does. It's not a matter of what's right or what they "should have to" do.  It's a matter of what their alternatives are. We might hope that with enough Western support, Ukraine can go indefinitely without making any concessions - or even to retake what they already had to give up once (Crimea) - but some countries are eventually forced to it.

If Ukraine is forced to give territory to Russia after Russia invaded them, then Ukraine will NEVER rest until that land is regained.

That's a recipe for long term conflict and unrest.


True.

This is also why anyone suggesting that Ukraine get some Russian land is an idiot.


tuxq: They should take land from Russia when this is all said and done. Maybe a few thousand SqKm as reparations. Maybe Moscow.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nor should they. Russians exterminated Ukrainian citizens in a genocide.

I see no peace as Russia is saying that they still should invade their neighbors.

Russia needs to be completely defeated in war and their assets given to Ukraine to rebuild, pay for ammunition and military to defend Ukraine and for reparations.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainians aren't spineless pussies like tankies.
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: bloobeary: Why should Ukraine have to give up anything?You don't ask a victim to pay restitution to the sick f*ck that kicked in their door and murdered their family.

For the same reason any invaded country ever does. It's not a matter of what's right or what they "should have to" do.  It's a matter of what their alternatives are. We might hope that with enough Western support, Ukraine can go indefinitely without making any concessions - or even to retake what they already had to give up once (Crimea) - but some countries are eventually forced to it.


The alternative is that they give up land and then in a few years, Russia invades them again. Why not, if they always get what they want?

Never negotiate with terrorists.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

tuxq: SpectroBoy: Weaver95: Ambitwistor: bloobeary: Why should Ukraine have to give up anything?You don't ask a victim to pay restitution to the sick f*ck that kicked in their door and murdered their family.

For the same reason any invaded country ever does. It's not a matter of what's right or what they "should have to" do.  It's a matter of what their alternatives are. We might hope that with enough Western support, Ukraine can go indefinitely without making any concessions - or even to retake what they already had to give up once (Crimea) - but some countries are eventually forced to it.

If Ukraine is forced to give territory to Russia after Russia invaded them, then Ukraine will NEVER rest until that land is regained.

That's a recipe for long term conflict and unrest.


True.

This is also why anyone suggesting that Ukraine get some Russian land is an idiot.

tuxq: They should take land from Russia when this is all said and done. Maybe a few thousand SqKm as reparations. Maybe Moscow.

[Fark user image 498x229] [View Full Size image _x_]



I meant it in the best possible way!

/sorry
//but I didn't name you or anyone, did I ?
 
electricjebus [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: If they give up one god damned inch, Russia will do it again.

This needs to be the  end of Putin's imperialism.   And anyone who says otherwise should be tarred and feathered.  Old school style.


To be fair, that's easier to say when it's not your land and people being conquered and murdered.  It's a testament to Ukrainian resolve that they still feel this way after a year of murder and other war crimes.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

tuxq: They should take land from Russia when this is all said and done. Maybe a few thousand SqKm as reparations. Maybe Moscow.


Keep going until they have their 1919 borders back

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Hitler playbook is becoming a bit dated.
 
3rd world republipuke
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
ORCS and Republicans make excellent fertilizer. Bury them all
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

LL316: Ambitwistor: bloobeary: Why should Ukraine have to give up anything?You don't ask a victim to pay restitution to the sick f*ck that kicked in their door and murdered their family.

For the same reason any invaded country ever does. It's not a matter of what's right or what they "should have to" do.  It's a matter of what their alternatives are. We might hope that with enough Western support, Ukraine can go indefinitely without making any concessions - or even to retake what they already had to give up once (Crimea) - but some countries are eventually forced to it.

The alternative is that they give up land and then in a few years, Russia invades them again. Why not, if they always get what they want?

Never negotiate with terrorists.


Oh ok, so I guess no invaded country ever has territory seized from them, because that simply wouldn't be logical on the part of the invaded country.
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Don't give an inch, or centimeter.  Any land concession gives Putin a win and encourages continued bad behavior.


I feel the same way about murican right-wingers.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Any negotiations from Russia should be met by a simple reply

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

LyleJohn: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Well, they might give up 6 ft or so to every invading Russian, depending on how tall they are.

No, cremate and fertilize.


No, compost and sunflower.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ill keep supporting even if they take Moscow
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

groppet: Any negotiations from Russia should be met by a simple reply

[Fark user image 850x400]


Or-
How about jack sh*t and go f*ck yourself?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not even the fee for the gaming license.
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: LL316: Ambitwistor: bloobeary: Why should Ukraine have to give up anything?You don't ask a victim to pay restitution to the sick f*ck that kicked in their door and murdered their family.

For the same reason any invaded country ever does. It's not a matter of what's right or what they "should have to" do.  It's a matter of what their alternatives are. We might hope that with enough Western support, Ukraine can go indefinitely without making any concessions - or even to retake what they already had to give up once (Crimea) - but some countries are eventually forced to it.

The alternative is that they give up land and then in a few years, Russia invades them again. Why not, if they always get what they want?

Never negotiate with terrorists.

Oh ok, so I guess no invaded country ever has territory seized from them, because that simply wouldn't be logical on the part of the invaded country.


Sure, that has happened. But you don't start a negotiation from a position of weakness. You don't make concessions until your opponent has made concessions. But more to the point, you can't negotiate with someone that is willing to kill you in order to take all your stuff. Any ceasefire before Pootie's thugs are gutted is basically a timeout so they can rearm and try harder in a few years.

There's a time to negotiate and a time to knock out as many of your bully's teeth as you can.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

tuxq: They should take land from Russia when this is all said and done. Maybe a few thousand SqKm as reparations. Maybe Moscow.


I think Ukraine should be flexible when it comes to Moscow.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

no1curr: There were a bunch of older folk standing on the corner of a major intersection holding "No war in Ukraine" signs and other placards calling to abolish NATO, and that the Ukraine war is actually the fault of the US/Ukraine and not Russia

I flipped them off as we drove by. F*cking morons


Where was this?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BetterMetalSnake: Ambitwistor: LL316: Ambitwistor: bloobeary: Why should Ukraine have to give up anything?You don't ask a victim to pay restitution to the sick f*ck that kicked in their door and murdered their family.

For the same reason any invaded country ever does. It's not a matter of what's right or what they "should have to" do.  It's a matter of what their alternatives are. We might hope that with enough Western support, Ukraine can go indefinitely without making any concessions - or even to retake what they already had to give up once (Crimea) - but some countries are eventually forced to it.

The alternative is that they give up land and then in a few years, Russia invades them again. Why not, if they always get what they want?

Never negotiate with terrorists.

Oh ok, so I guess no invaded country ever has territory seized from them, because that simply wouldn't be logical on the part of the invaded country.

Sure, that has happened. But you don't start a negotiation from a position of weakness. You don't make concessions until your opponent has made concessions. But more to the point, you can't negotiate with someone that is willing to kill you in order to take all your stuff. Any ceasefire before Pootie's thugs are gutted is basically a timeout so they can rearm and try harder in a few years.

There's a time to negotiate and a time to knock out as many of your bully's teeth as you can.


I'm not saying Ukraine should be negotiating now, I'm saying there could come a time when they're forced to make concessions they don't want to, regardless of what people think would be right or fair for Ukraine to do.  And your above statement assumes the premise that Ukraine actually can gut Putin's forces.  Obviously, if they can do that, there will be no need for concessions.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ukraine already did that with with Crimea.   It didn't work.   Why would it work now?
 
Tsukari
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

no1curr: There were a bunch of older folk standing on the corner of a major intersection holding "No war in Ukraine" signs and other placards calling to abolish NATO, and that the Ukraine war is actually the fault of the US/Ukraine and not Russia

I flipped them off as we drove by. F*cking morons


Take their signs and smash them, then demand they pay you for having done so.

It's the same situation, minus a whole bunch of war crimes.  I imagine the metaphor would be lost on anyone who believes that Ukraine should have to cede land to Russia in the name of "Returning to peace", but at least you can probably have a good time.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mr intrepid: LyleJohn: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Well, they might give up 6 ft or so to every invading Russian, depending on how tall they are.

No, cremate and fertilize.

Might want to try that new human composting thing.  No greenhouse gasses and you get honest-to-god compost.  Fill in all the shell holes


Yeah. Cremation just leaves bone chips.
 
