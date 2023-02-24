 Skip to content
(CBS News)   I hate NYC Nazis   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mentula
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they need the same treatment the Boys got outside the Metropolitan Republican Club.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NYC punks f*** off
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not that I'm completely cynical, but what if the protests were an astroturf campaign to get free publicity, a bit of guerilla marketing, NYC is the home of the best ad firms after all.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now do The Death of Klinghoffer.

/seriously though f*ck all fascists. Literally all of 'em
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think Rod Serling tried to make that into an episode of TTZ and the network farked with it a little until it was just commentary on xenophobia instead of antisemitism.

I guess it was just too hot for the post WW2 USA.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have taken pictures of the nazis and posted them in the article.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New York City??!?!?

/get a rope
// No, really get a rope and tie these anti-semite idiots to a signpost in Brooklyn
/// Nature will take it from there...
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
robodog: Not that I'm completely cynical, but what if the protests were an astroturf campaign to get free publicity, a bit of guerilla marketing, NYC is the home of the best ad firms after all.


Then those ad firms should also be punched in the face.  Or do what Bill Hicks said about marketers.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't limit my hatred of nazis to any particular geographic area. I hate all the nazis everywhere.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
ElPrimitivo: I don't limit my hatred of nazis to any particular geographic area. I hate all the nazis everywhere.


Equality is a virtue of progressive values.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not only are they hateful bigots, their lives are so empty they think harassing a stage production is a good time.


robodog: Not that I'm completely cynical, but what if the protests were an astroturf campaign to get free publicity, a bit of guerilla marketing, NYC is the home of the best ad firms after all.


Too much risk for the reward.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mrparks: I think Rod Serling tried to make that into an episode of TTZ and the network farked with it a little until it was just commentary on xenophobia instead of antisemitism.

I guess it was just too hot for the post WW2 USA.


The Twilight Zone episode "Deaths Head Revisited" is VERY much a commentary on NAZI-ism and hate
and how it not only destroys others, but destroys the hater as well..
 
austerity101
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

HighwayBill: robodog: Not that I'm completely cynical, but what if the protests were an astroturf campaign to get free publicity, a bit of guerilla marketing, NYC is the home of the best ad firms after all.

Then those ad firms should also be punched in the face.  Or do what Bill Hicks said about marketers.


"Haha joke's on them, we were just pretending to be Nazis"
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: mrparks: I think Rod Serling tried to make that into an episode of TTZ and the network farked with it a little until it was just commentary on xenophobia instead of antisemitism.

I guess it was just too hot for the post WW2 USA.

The Twilight Zone episode "Deaths Head Revisited" is VERY much a commentary on NAZI-ism and hate
and how it not only destroys others, but destroys the hater as well..


Just not fast enough.
 
Phaedrus the Vague
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

robodog: Not that I'm completely cynical, but what if the protests were an astroturf campaign to get free publicity, a bit of guerilla marketing, NYC is the home of the best ad firms after all.


I thought the same thing, but too risky. No sane producer would do it.
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

robodog: NYC is the home of the best ad firms after all.


Nobody ask them who they think is in charge of those ad firms!!!
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: [Fark user image image 425x412]


All pro authoritarian toadies should remember, punching Nazis never gets old.

/and is a deeply American value
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: ElPrimitivo: I don't limit my hatred of nazis to any particular geographic area. I hate all the nazis everywhere.

Equality is a virtue of progressive values.


Progressive values are hating them for what they say and do not how they are born

/ and progress is good
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I live a couple miles from where they hanged Leo Frank here in Marietta. The site of the tree had one of those Federal Register of Historic Places bronze plaques on display for a long time. It was in the parking lot of a dentist's office.

The city fathers and good old boys hated that plaque, wanted it gone and they tried but the Fed always said no, at least that's the story I have always heard, that it's those demons in D.C. picking on poor little white people in Marietta. They cut the tree down at some point in the past to get rid of that reminder.

They finally got their way on the plaque when building the EZPass lanes running up I-75, with the addition of the Roswell Street exit .  GDOT removed it during the construction and refused to put it back for four years. I don't know what pressure was brought to bear, but it's back and the wailing and gnashing of teeth in some circles at its return was delicious. I pass by it often and make a point of showing it to people after we eat Waffle House next door, if they've never seen it or heard about the incident.

Here, racists, here is your farking Tradition.
www.atlantajewishtimes.com/historical-marker-of-leo-frank-returns
.
 
wandero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

robodog: Not that I'm completely cynical, but what if the protests were an astroturf campaign to get free publicity, a bit of guerilla marketing, NYC is the home of the best ad firms after all.


I saw some footage of what the protestors were saying. They're trying to relitigate the Leo Frank case, arguing that he was guilty of the crime he was accused of, and thus that "Parade" is celebrating the life of a murderous pedophile.

I have to imagine it would be a hard sell for even the most dysfunctional ad firm to go with that particular line of attack as a publicity stunt, as it effectively condemns people for enjoying the musical.
 
robodog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wandero: robodog: Not that I'm completely cynical, but what if the protests were an astroturf campaign to get free publicity, a bit of guerilla marketing, NYC is the home of the best ad firms after all.

I saw some footage of what the protestors were saying. They're trying to relitigate the Leo Frank case, arguing that he was guilty of the crime he was accused of, and thus that "Parade" is celebrating the life of a murderous pedophile.

I have to imagine it would be a hard sell for even the most dysfunctional ad firm to go with that particular line of attack as a publicity stunt, as it effectively condemns people for enjoying the musical.


Ok, glad it's just some shiatty people being shiatty and masses of folks saying FU back in the best way possible. That actually made my evening.

/My cynicism can be overcome with a good argument =)
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Parade Magazine has changed a lot since it's days as a colorful insert in the Sunday paper.
 
