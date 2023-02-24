 Skip to content
(WGAL 8)   Well how often does somebody find a bottle with a 50-year-old message in it in the woods of a state park?   (wgal.com) divider line
    More: Cool, State park, Campsite, Camping, Park, Writing, Perry County.When Joe Fresetta, Susquehanna Valley man, National park  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fowlers Hollow? Only about 30 min from where I live. It's a nice secluded park in the middle of nowhere. It says Blain but the nearest town is New Germantown. My Deviantart gallery has a lot of pics from this park and the equally enjoyable Big Spring State Park down the road from Fowlers Hollow.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Meh, if it's not woods porn, it's not worth it.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Seems I'm not alone in being alone.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Seems I'm not alone in being alone.


I thought it was no one here but me, oh.
 
stuffy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Did they get a fine for littering?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Was the message "buy Microsoft"?
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"KEEP ON TRUCKIN'"
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
BE SURE TO DRINK YOUR...it's an ad!
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Meh, if it's not woods porn, it's not worth it.


yep.  August 31,1973 was just another day in Boomer land, I'm sorry to say.   Time capsules and their equivalents are weird if you were around when they were made.  This one only serves to remind me that most of us had it made back then and most of us knew it.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Did they find it next to a dead body in a scuba suit along the former fire line?
 
Bondith
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It says "Help, help, I'm stuck up a tree.  It's getting dark and I think I hear a mountain lion."
 
