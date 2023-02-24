 Skip to content
(KCCI Des Moines)   While Iowa Republicans are busy with legislation regarding funding private schools and eliminating trans students, over 1000 students in Des Moines have no home to sleep in. Won't somebody think of the children?   (kcci.com) divider line
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do they need homes when they have gqp thoughts and prayers?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Clearly the solution is to make them sleep in the schools and make them do work while they're there.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Are they fetuses? No, then don't care.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If they're like Republicans in other states, I'm sure its safe to assume that Iowa Republicans don't give a fark about Des Moines.
 
FunkyBlue
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They care about the children.

Just not the poor ones.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FTFA:
That number, 1,070 is likely even higher out of the more than 30,000 students in DMPS.

1 in 30 is the estimate they already know is too low. More than 1 in 30 children in that place are homeless, along with the rest of their family.

What a way to run a country.
 
dexman0614
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If only those kids were fetuses...
 
jtown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Repugnicans are pro-birth, not pro-life.  Once they're born, fark 'em.

If you have any doubts about the despicable nature of today's GOP, they're trying to ban all mRNA vaccines.  Goddamn farking terrorist death cult.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: If they're like Republicans in other states, I'm sure its safe to assume that Iowa Republicans don't give a fark about Des Moines.


They care very deeply about Des Moines.

...and how to make sure they adequately punish anyone who has the temerity to live there.
 
Magruda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why are people sleeping outside when we have empty buildings?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Are they fetuses? No, then don't care.


HEY. Once you've done yer sinnin' and had the secks you need to pay for making the babby jeebus cry. Once you quiff that little bastard abomininininination out it's on you.

/hurrdurdudrdududurdurrrrr
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There are many things that should be basic human rights. Minimal housing accommodations is one of them. It's not like there's a housing shortage with a crap ton of residential properties lying fallow.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: Mrtraveler01: If they're like Republicans in other states, I'm sure its safe to assume that Iowa Republicans don't give a fark about Des Moines.

They care very deeply about Des Moines.

...and how to make sure they adequately punish anyone who has the temerity to live there.


So exactly like Republicans in other states then.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: There are many things that should be basic human rights. Minimal housing accommodations is one of them. It's not like there's a housing shortage with a crap ton of residential properties lying fallow.


HEY. Dontchu tell ME what to do with my investorbo'nb propertah!
 
beantowndog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Perhaps these students aren't aware of all the tax cuts available to them and any millionaires they know.
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Magruda: Why are people sleeping outside when we have empty buildings?


Because if we let the poor people in, our housing values go down and we can't let that happen.  Better to post about how it's all someone else's fault and leave it at that.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
GOP: We will be giving them a place to live soon enough.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Once a "life" is born, it's a burden on society and should be punished as much as possible. That's the Republican way!
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Nobody thinks of children's genitals more than a conservative.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The only time most Republican legislators think about children is in their "private time" in the shower.
 
Daeva
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Live ones? They Only think about their genitils once alive.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: There are many things that should be basic human rights. Minimal housing accommodations is one of them. It's not like there's a housing shortage with a crap ton of residential properties lying fallow.


But institutional investors might lose money!
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jtown: Repugnicans are pro-birth, not pro-life.  Once they're born, fark 'em.

If you have any doubts about the despicable nature of today's GOP, they're trying to ban all mRNA vaccines.  Goddamn farking terrorist death cult.


The bill outlawing mRNA is Idaho State Legislature

But yeah, when I read that, I wanted to punch a fascist in the face. American Taliban pieces of shiat need to fark right the hell out of my country
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The only time you will find a republican thinking of the children is in his sexual fantasies.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: There are many things that should be basic human rights. Minimal housing accommodations is one of them. It's not like there's a housing shortage with a crap ton of residential properties lying fallow.


But, but but my investment portfolio!
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Are they fetuses? No, then don't care.


Be fair. They don't care about the fetuses either.
 
mamoru [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: There are many things that should be basic human rights. Minimal housing accommodations is one of them. It's not like there's a housing shortage with a crap ton of residential properties lying fallow.


Guaranteeing basic human rights will always be at odds with capitalism. Why spend capital on securing the basic human rights of people who may or may not be able to generate more capital for the ownership class, when you could just keep that capital and keep people desperate enough to generate more for you now?

Sure that means millions of people will suffer, but what is that compared to the almighty profit?

/ Capitalism poisons everything.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why doesn't the Democratic mayor and city council do something about it?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

meat0918: NewportBarGuy: Are they fetuses? No, then don't care.

Be fair. They don't care about the fetuses either.


Truth
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Under a separate bill advancing to the full Iowa House (HF 9), parents would have to provide written consent before a school could call a transgender student by a name or pronouns that affirm their gender identity.
The proposal would prohibit school districts from "facilitating any accommodation that is intended to affirm a student's gender identity" without a parent's permission. Schools also could not knowingly withhold information about a student's gender identity or their intention to transition to a different gender.

If a student tells a teacher they may be transgender then the teacher must report it to the parents or face huge fines.
These bullshiat isolating policies are horrible for transgender students.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I work at an adult homeless shelter and one of our residents is in high school. He's 18.
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mamoru: Guaranteeing basic human rights will always be at odds with capitalism. Why spend capital on securing the basic human rights of people who may or may not be able to generate more capital for the ownership class, when you could just keep that capital and keep people desperate enough to generate more for you now?

Sure that means millions of people will suffer, but what is that compared to the almighty profit?


Yep, its all the fault of those eeeeeeevil capitalists and never the bougie homeowners with the In This House lawnsigns that continually shoot down neighborhood efforts to expand affordable housing.  And of course they can also point blame at those eeeeeeevil capitalists for buying out all the local housing stock that's outpriced all the local buyers.

Housing as a right will always be at odds with housing as an investment, and good luck trying to build any manner of movement left or right on fixing that.
 
