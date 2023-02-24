 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Dispatch? I missed all the low ground clearance signs posted all around the train tracks and now my truck is stuck on the crossing. Uh-huh ... Hang on a minute, someone is blowing his horn at me   (cbsnews.com) divider line
29
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

837 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Feb 2023 at 9:29 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully, that was a company truck, not an owner/operator
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Idiots gonna idiot.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
something something the railroad's fault poor maintenance, not enough staff, CEO must be jailed.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
KAPOW!
 
jso2897
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

asciibaron: something something the railroad's fault poor maintenance, not enough staff, CEO must be jailed.


Probably true. Most attempted sarcasm turns out to be, these days.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Hopefully, that was a company truck, not an owner/operator


why?  the driver high centered the trailer
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Driver:Dispatch? I missed all the low ground clearance signs posted all around the train tracks and now my truck is stuck on the crossing. Uh-huh ... Hang on a minute, someone is blowing his horn at me

Dispatch:Wait, don't put me on hold.

Driver: I can't hear you, the horn is getting really loud.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm sure someone will be along shortly to explain how this is Pete Buttigieg's fault.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jso2897: asciibaron: something something the railroad's fault poor maintenance, not enough staff, CEO must be jailed.

Probably true. Most attempted sarcasm turns out to be, these days.


you are probably a foolish person too.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Check the video. It was stuck. The back tires on the trailer are off the ground. I am always going to blame the truck, but this may not have been the driver's fault. It looks like there is a severe slope on the other side so anything under the trailer in the center could hit the ground and then lift the back tires. Anyone more familiar with rigs have any thoughts?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why can't they add duplicate "humps" 100 yards away on both sides so these jackasses get stuck in a nice out-of-the-way place?
 
jso2897
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

asciibaron: jso2897: asciibaron: something something the railroad's fault poor maintenance, not enough staff, CEO must be jailed.

Probably true. Most attempted sarcasm turns out to be, these days.

you are probably a foolish person too.


How so? I mean. more than you, or anybody?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Thanks, Buttigieg.

/s
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They should grab a ring from the flying horses.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

madgonad: Check the video. It was stuck. The back tires on the trailer are off the ground. I am always going to blame the truck, but this may not have been the driver's fault. It looks like there is a severe slope on the other side so anything under the trailer in the center could hit the ground and then lift the back tires. Anyone more familiar with rigs have any thoughts?

[Fark user image 850x522]


The driver passed this very sign.  Assuming he has a CDL he was taught about crossings like this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Videos like these are one of my joys of life.

Sometimes I'll type "train hits" into the search bar on youtube and sit back with a beverage and watch as hapless vehicles are creamed by trains.

The only downside of this is that there is apparently a band called Train and their videos are intermixed with the carnage.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: madgonad: Check the video. It was stuck. The back tires on the trailer are off the ground. I am always going to blame the truck, but this may not have been the driver's fault. It looks like there is a severe slope on the other side so anything under the trailer in the center could hit the ground and then lift the back tires. Anyone more familiar with rigs have any thoughts?

[Fark user image 850x522]

The driver passed this very sign.  Assuming he has a CDL he was taught about crossings like this.

[Fark user image 630x632]


Whelp. That puts the blame right back on the driver.

That's a cool sign. Never seen the variety.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

madgonad: Check the video. It was stuck. The back tires on the trailer are off the ground. I am always going to blame the truck, but this may not have been the driver's fault. It looks like there is a severe slope on the other side so anything under the trailer in the center could hit the ground and then lift the back tires.
Anyone more familiar with rigs have any thoughts?



If in doubt, don't try it. Even more so if a train is involved.
 
jso2897
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: If in doubt, don't try it. Even more so if a train is involved.



Dig it, and dig it deep.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

madgonad: Check the video. It was stuck. The back tires on the trailer are off the ground. I am always going to blame the truck, but this may not have been the driver's fault. It looks like there is a severe slope on the other side so anything under the trailer in the center could hit the ground and then lift the back tires. Anyone more familiar with rigs have any thoughts?

[Fark user image image 850x522]


If it was signposted, it's the truck driver's fault. We have a few such crossings, all clearly signposted.
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size

Plus a text sign near the crossing itself, specifically warning about the risk of getting stuck.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: The only downside of this is that there is apparently a band called Train and their videos are intermixed with the carnage.


I don't think "Getting hit by a train" is included in their song "50 Ways to Say Goodbye".

Train - 50 Ways To Say Goodbye Official Music Video
Youtube n9EwuTZ8n-Q


/"Run over by a crappy purple Scion" and "Went down in an airplane" are the only vehicular demises mentioned.
//video bonus: The Hoff!
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Engineer:   Have you any idea how much damage this train would suffer if I just let it run right into you?
Truck Driver:   How much?
Engineer:   None at all.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GalFisk: madgonad: Check the video. It was stuck. The back tires on the trailer are off the ground. I am always going to blame the truck, but this may not have been the driver's fault. It looks like there is a severe slope on the other side so anything under the trailer in the center could hit the ground and then lift the back tires. Anyone more familiar with rigs have any thoughts?

[Fark user image image 850x522]

If it was signposted, it's the truck driver's fault. We have a few such crossings, all clearly signposted.
[cdn.shopify.com image 850x850]
Plus a text sign near the crossing itself, specifically warning about the risk of getting stuck.


In the RTP area of NC, there's this sign on this road warning trucks that there's a signs that trucks can be stuck on railroads.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: Why can't they add duplicate "humps" 100 yards away on both sides so these jackasses get stuck in a nice out-of-the-way place?


Because they will just try it out on the first and if they get by will just take a run at the tracks.

I am curious if the frequency of railroad crossing incidents has been going up or down in the last 150 years.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Shocking video shows the moment a freight train slammed into a tractor-trailer Thursday morning in Haverstraw.

Yeah, I'm shocked. Like so totally shocked.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hugram: In the RTP area of NC,


Was it on Davis Drive?

Been a while since I lived in the area 1996-2000.
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Hopefully, that was a company truck, not an owner/operator


Sounds like that driver shouldn't be driving large vehicles whether it's his truck or not.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's a lot of titanium pipes.
Will the factory try to salvage the usable ones?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
some of the lumber in that trailer looked like it made it thru ok.  can i have it?  prices are still wild.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.