(KTLA Los Angeles)   I want money, lots and lots of money
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Further, when it comes to the vetting process for big winners, California Lottery has the utmost confidence in its process for doing so. California Lottery remains confident that Edwin Castro is the rightful winner of the $2.04 billion prize stemming from the Powerball drawing in November of 2022."

Translated: "He's on camera buying a ticket when/where the winning ticket was sold."
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously, what the hell does this dude think is going to happen? That he's going to just say Reggie stole his ticket and somehow Edwin got hold of it after that, and California lottery will say, "Oh, sorry, here's your billion dollars"?

It's a scam only a developmentally disabled tweaker would try.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for the earworm.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: "Further, when it comes to the vetting process for big winners, California Lottery has the utmost confidence in its process for doing so. California Lottery remains confident that Edwin Castro is the rightful winner of the $2.04 billion prize stemming from the Powerball drawing in November of 2022."

Translated: "He's on camera buying a ticket when/where the winning ticket was sold."


"No, that was his evil twin buying the ticket... and he then gave it to me as a birthday gift..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My winning ticket was stolen too!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: My winning ticket was stolen too!


Hey, me too!
 
radioactive-hamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: "Further, when it comes to the vetting process for big winners, California Lottery has the utmost confidence in its process for doing so. California Lottery remains confident that Edwin Castro is the rightful winner of the $2.04 billion prize stemming from the Powerball drawing in November of 2022."

Translated: "He's on camera buying a ticket when/where the winning ticket was sold."


Tickets can be transferred. All the Lottery cares about is who signs the back.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Seriously, what the hell does this dude think is going to happen? That he's going to just say Reggie stole his ticket and somehow Edwin got hold of it after that, and California lottery will say, "Oh, sorry, here's your billion dollars"?

It's a scam only a developmentally disabled tweaker would try.


He's hoping for a quick settlement.  His lawyer looked at the pot odds and made the call, knowing the chance of success is quite low.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Seriously, what the hell does this dude think is going to happen? That he's going to just say Reggie stole his ticket and somehow Edwin got hold of it after that, and California lottery will say, "Oh, sorry, here's your billion dollars"?

It's a scam only a developmentally disabled tweaker would try.


With the right lawyer he can drag it out for months, maybe years. He's hoping for the payoff to go away.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: "Further, when it comes to the vetting process for big winners, California Lottery has the utmost confidence in its process for doing so. California Lottery remains confident that Edwin Castro is the rightful winner of the $2.04 billion prize stemming from the Powerball drawing in November of 2022."

Translated: "He's on camera buying a ticket when/where the winning ticket was sold."


Doubtful the lottery has video - they don't verify that way
 
SurfGirl69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You want a billion dollars?  Work a billion hours.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Money (Remastered)
Youtube 8lR1wiaazn8



Anyone who's a Mel Blanc fan from Warner Bros cartoons should love this little ditty.

One of these days I want to do my own cover version of it.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not a good idea to try and scam someone who now has more money than you could earn in 500 lifetimes.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Thanks for the earworm.


Oh, yeah - but I ended up with this.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: foo monkey: My winning ticket was stolen too!

Hey, me too!


I was planning on calling the winner and going into a lottery ticket pool with him but my phone's battery died even though I had barely used it that day.  Apple owes me $100 million.
 
Cubansaltyballs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the fark is Reggie? Can he fight?
Bad Boys II (2003) - Intimidating Reggie Scene (6/10) | Movieclips
Youtube nEf2ML7wkBE
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought all lottery tickets were bearer instruments. If you don't sign the back, it belongs to whoever has it in their hand and redeems it.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't gamble, but a surprisingly large number of people have done the "If I win the lottery, I'll set you up for life" kind of nonsense statement.  I guess they mean well, but it's such a throwaway comment, that it's a bit like "thoughts and prayers."

So, I'm here right now to tell you, that if I ever win the lottery, not one of you is getting a single penny from me.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kinda believe the guy.

It may explain why the alleged thief waited to come forward - maximizing the chance that any video surveillance system's retention period had run.

One way or another it's not the lottery's responsibility to verify anything other than if the signature on the ticket belongs to the person presenting it.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: I thought all lottery tickets were bearer instruments. If you don't sign the back, it belongs to whoever has it in their hand and redeems it.


Yes but that's to the primary benefit of the lottery - absolves them of verification obligations beyond confirming the person who signed is the one presenting it

A bearer instrument can still be the subject of theft, conversion (the civil version of theft), or breach of contract claims (based on a lottery pool for example).
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

radioactive-hamster: NeoCortex42: "Further, when it comes to the vetting process for big winners, California Lottery has the utmost confidence in its process for doing so. California Lottery remains confident that Edwin Castro is the rightful winner of the $2.04 billion prize stemming from the Powerball drawing in November of 2022."

Translated: "He's on camera buying a ticket when/where the winning ticket was sold."

Tickets can be transferred. All the Lottery cares about is who signs the back.


Sure, but if this guy claims he bought the ticket and it was stolen, having evidence of the actual winner buying it shoots a pretty big hole in his accusation.
 
thebigtymer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: fragMasterFlash: Thanks for the earworm.

Oh, yeah - but I ended up with this.


I ended up with something completely different.

Calloway - I Wanna Be Rich
Youtube PFytMWVgB_U
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: I don't gamble, but a surprisingly large number of people have done the "If I win the lottery, I'll set you up for life" kind of nonsense statement.  I guess they mean well, but it's such a throwaway comment, that it's a bit like "thoughts and prayers."

So, I'm here right now to tell you, that if I ever win the lottery, not one of you is getting a single penny from me.


That's strange because the first thing I would do upon winning the lotto would be to give every darker a penny.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IndyJohn: kittyhas1000legs: I thought all lottery tickets were bearer instruments. If you don't sign the back, it belongs to whoever has it in their hand and redeems it.

Yes but that's to the primary benefit of the lottery - absolves them of verification obligations beyond confirming the person who signed is the one presenting it

A bearer instrument can still be the subject of theft, conversion (the civil version of theft), or breach of contract claims (based on a lottery pool for example).


Sure, but with a betting pool it's 19 people's word vs. 1 guy's word.  The more people in the pool, the harder it is for the bearer to steal the prize.  This is the classic mano a mano, he-said/he-said scenario.  Preponderance of evidence is going to be hard to show here, let alone overcoming reasonable doubt.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: I don't gamble, but a surprisingly large number of people have done the "If I win the lottery, I'll set you up for life" kind of nonsense statement.  I guess they mean well, but it's such a throwaway comment, that it's a bit like "thoughts and prayers."

So, I'm here right now to tell you, that if I ever win the lottery, not one of you is getting a single penny from me.


Yeah, no one currently on Fark would get anything more than maybe a TF for one or two from me. But a huge win like this one I'd absolutely split among my friends and family. Not like I could spend that much in my entire life, even keeping half would be more than I'd ever need.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: foo monkey: My winning ticket was stolen too!

Hey, me too!


You two are never going to believe this but...
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why you need to let people stay anonymous
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: I don't gamble, but a surprisingly large number of people have done the "If I win the lottery, I'll set you up for life" kind of nonsense statement.  I guess they mean well, but it's such a throwaway comment, that it's a bit like "thoughts and prayers."

So, I'm here right now to tell you, that if I ever win the lottery, not one of you is getting a single penny from me.


I've told several people that if I win I would buy them a lottery ticket. I figured that's fair.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfGirl69: You want a billion dollars?  Work a billion hours.


That's what every other billionaire did
 
abbarach
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
JOE'S MONEY

Empire Records - Lucas: Employee of the week-
Youtube mGWJ9f1rIio

/ Empire Records, open till midnight...
// ... midnight
/// I think MusicTown is torn on this whole 'No Revealing Clothing' issue...
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: This is why you need to let people stay anonymous


"There was a winner in this week's $2 billion Powerball!.  No, we won't tell you who it was, but trust me, someone totally won the big prize.  Only a very small handful of people are allowed to know the winner's name but luckily for us, they are the most honest people on earth who would never collude and then just hand over the money to their girlfriends or organized crime."
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: This is why you need to let people stay anonymous


Some states don't because some shiatbag who owes a ton of money say in child support or a legal judgement to Sandy Hook victims can win a few million and run with it. You can have a legal trust claim it, with a lawyer as your rep, but that's not really anonymous, because it can't be a trust that the state doesn't know who the members are.
 
TWX
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: I kinda believe the guy.

It may explain why the alleged thief waited to come forward - maximizing the chance that any video surveillance system's retention period had run.

One way or another it's not the lottery's responsibility to verify anything other than if the signature on the ticket belongs to the person presenting it.


The reason to delay coming forward is to set the structures for receiving the money in the best possible way, and to attempt to let future lotteries have other winners take some of the spotlight.

How long does it take to legally change one's name?  Change your name legally out of state, collect the prize under new name, change it back out of state once the attention has died down, particularly if no in-person appearance is required to collect.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Stolen or robbed?

"Give me all your money and lottery tickets!"
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

steklo: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/8lR1wiaazn8]


Anyone who's a Mel Blanc fan from Warner Bros cartoons should love this little ditty.

One of these days I want to do my own cover version of it.


The music was by Mel Blanc, a comic genius. The lyrics were by Stan Freberg
- and Ruby Raskin.

Don't want no lovin', don't want no kissin',
Don't want no gal to call me honey.
Don't want my name in the Hall of Fame,
Just want a big fat pile of money. Give me that almighty dollar, for that lettuce hear me holler.
Give me buckets full of ducats, let me walk around and waller
In Mazuma, el dinero, wanna be a millionaro.
Give me money, money, money, money, money.

I want that green ammunition, that's the stuff for which I'm wishin'.
Fill my closets with deposits, I'm a demon at addition.
Give me sheckels, give me pesos, let me see their smiling face-os,
Money, money, money, money, money.

I wanna get me a suit that's made out of loot
And whistle the wearing of the green.
I've got that monetary-itis, like to be just like King Midas,
Want that golden touch is what I mean.

Give me that old double eagle, want that tender that is legal,
And financially substantially any sum I can inveigle.
Wanna live in regal splendor, with that lovin' legal tender,
Give me money, money, money, money, money.

I'm a greenback collector, I'm a paper bill inspector,
I'm a savage for that cabbage, man, to me it's golden nectar.
Pour that filthy lucre on me, spread those lovin' germs upon me,
Give me money, money, money, money, money.

Just let me roll 'round upon it, stuff those bank rags in my bonnet,
Any kind, just so some president has got his picture on it.
Let me feel it, let me hold it, let me just sit there and fold it,
Give me money, money, money.

I wanna car load of cash, the kind I can stash
A vat full of vo-do-de-oh-dough.
You know your banker never lets it matter whereabouts you gets it.
Has you got it, boy? That's all he wants to know.

Give me treasure I can measure, 'cause that's my idea of pleasure,
Give me wampum, guilders, geetas, let me count it at my leisure,
Let me live in regal splendor with that lovin' legal tender,
Give me money, money, money, money!

And if they ever plant trees of E Pluribus Unum,
I wanna be the guy that they send out to prune 'em!
Money, money, money, money, money!
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Persnickety: IndyJohn: kittyhas1000legs: I thought all lottery tickets were bearer instruments. If you don't sign the back, it belongs to whoever has it in their hand and redeems it.

Yes but that's to the primary benefit of the lottery - absolves them of verification obligations beyond confirming the person who signed is the one presenting it

A bearer instrument can still be the subject of theft, conversion (the civil version of theft), or breach of contract claims (based on a lottery pool for example).

Sure, but with a betting pool it's 19 people's word vs. 1 guy's word.  The more people in the pool, the harder it is for the bearer to steal the prize.  This is the classic mano a mano, he-said/he-said scenario.  Preponderance of evidence is going to be hard to show here, let alone overcoming reasonable doubt.


I never said this guy has a good case
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's unclear from the article what connection, if any, Riveira has with Castro.  Or how the ticket came to be stolen.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
From an online forum in response to: "Guide for recent lottery winners (or deluded hopefuls)"

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjbok
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: I kinda believe the guy.


Is there even a smidge of evidence that it is true?
 
balko
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: From an online forum in response to: "Guide for recent lottery winners (or deluded hopefuls)"

[Fark user image image 571x227]

[Fark user image image 821x317]


Believe it or not, I'll take that chance.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Money, you say?

Pink Floyd - Money (Official Music Video)
Youtube -0kcet4aPpQ
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SurelyShirley: From an online forum in response to: "Guide for recent lottery winners (or deluded hopefuls)"

[Fark user image 571x227]

[Fark user image 821x317]


That's the dumbest farking reddit post to ever exist.
 
