(Metro)   Highlanders and ninjas storm through town   (metro.co.uk)
13
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Highlanders


BS. There can be only one.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Highlanders? With machetes?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you saw them, they weren't ninjas.
 
The Magical Flying Cow Turd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, Connor & Duncan MacLeod did fight with Katanas, so I can see how this pairing might work.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, Chavs in Mitsubishi SUVs and riding Kawasaki crotch-rockets?
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes. Reading. The Mos Eisley of the Home Counties.
Glad to see that it hasn't changed much since I lived there.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YOU CANT TECHNICALLY CALL IT A SAMURAI SWORD IF IT WAS MADE AFTER THE ABOLISHMENT OF THE SHOGUNATE

nah idk
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Americans:
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I wish that alleged news networks would stop referring to stainless steel trash as "Samurai" swords.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

LOOK OUT!
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Council
Housed
And
Violent
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.