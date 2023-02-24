 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   China's Ukraine peace plan is what you get when you order a peace plan on Amazon branded "JXFUKAL"   (apnews.com) divider line
30
    More: Stupid, Russia, Germany, Taiwan, NATO, China, Government, Singapore, Country  
•       •       •

1252 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 24 Feb 2023 at 12:25 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China's Ukraine peace plan:

One from column A, and one from column B.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could get a cheaper peace plan from AliExpress, but it's gonna take a couple months longer
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still, you have to admire the inventiveness of language that some of those store names employ...

"Four vowels in a row and two consonants that don't even go together? sign me up!"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: China's Ukraine peace plan:

One from column A, and one from column B.


And an hour later you just want more peace.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beijing claims to have a neutral stance in the war that began one year ago, but has also said it has a "no limits friendship" with Russia

"friends with butt stuff"
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The plan released by China's Foreign Ministry mainly reiterated long-held positions, and analysts said Beijing would be an unlikely broker.
It calls for the "sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries" to be respected, but does not say what will happen to the territory Russia has occupied since the invasion. It also calls for an end to "unilateral" sanctions on Russia, indirectly criticizes the expansion of the NATO alliance, and condemns threats of nuclear force.

This is DOA.

China didn't even use half of their ass with this "peace plan".
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So what you're saying is it's the pupu platter?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Could be worse - could be Wish
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I love the "acknowledging the territorial realities that have emerged".

We should say to China do you want to..." acknowledge the territorial realities that have emerged" in regards to Taiwan?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: The_Sponge: China's Ukraine peace plan:

One from column A, and one from column B.

And an hour later you just want more peace.


I LOL'd.
 
Stanley Rubrick
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
China is distracting to give Russia time to restock / reload.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So Xi is channeling Neville Chamberlain?  Ya, we had enough of that crap already!

Time for all the soft on war, Ruzzky asskissing, Nuevo-communists to Die in a Himars Fire!  The whole UN has become a joke!

/will be going to Kherson and Odessa in May for Relief work! 2nd time!
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I hope to see Xi hanging from a lamp post in my lifetime.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: So what you're saying is it's the pupu platter?


I still remember my first visit to Hawaii when I was 16, and hearing about "pupus" made me giggle.

/And despite being 44 now, it still make me chuckle.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Stanley Rubrick: China is distracting to give Russia time to restock / reload.


fark the govts of both China and Russia.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: You could get a cheaper peace plan from AliExpress, but it's gonna take a couple months longer


In other weird Chinese online marketplace news, that stupid one that Fark shows me all the time has finally stopped showing me suspiciously penis-shaped objects.and gone back to showing me that really intriguing woman's tank top, so I guess that's progress.

Also, when Google tells me "sending feedback improves Google Ads!", that's a dirty lie. Sending feedback does nothing.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
https://www.mediaite.com/tv/maria-bartiromo-asks-if-entire-russia-ukraine-conflict-is-a-ruse-to-distract-from-hillary-clinton/?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mistahtom: https://www.mediaite.com/tv/maria-bartiromo-asks-if-entire-russia-ukraine-conflict-is-a-ruse-to-distract-from-hillary-clinton/?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark


There are many stupid people out there. A lot of them have shows on Fox.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If you have to outsource your peace plan, there are plenty of lower-cost options.

How about Pakistan?

(Don't laugh too loud---Islamabad did help Moscow in its search for an Afghanistan exit strategy in the 1980's.

Difference now is that Russia isn't serious about a deal the west could ever accept---yet.)
 
Muta
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I see no problem with China's cease fire proposal provided Russia moves troops back to the 1992 borders that they agreed to.
 
austerity101
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm sure their solution is "Come on, I'm sure there's some Ukraine you're not using."
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Unilateral Sanctions"?   Is there anything from China without really bad translations into English?  Surely, one doesn't expect "Bilateral Sanctions".
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
China wants Taiwan. They need the revenue. They've no choice but to back Russia. Anything else is saying yes China would be wong to take Taiwan.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

austerity101: I'm sure their solution is "Come on, I'm sure there's some Ukraine you're not using."


That's pretty much what it says.

And then it also blames NATO for "provoking" Russia.

If a peace deal should be made, China should not be the one handling it.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This Plan JUST WASTES TIME! - Ukraine War Update
Youtube mkXCCa8JMAI
 
dywed88
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Swampmaster: So Xi is channeling Neville Chamberlain?  Ya, we had enough of that crap already!

Time for all the soft on war, Ruzzky asskissing, Nuevo-communists to Die in a Himars Fire!  The whole UN has become a joke!

/will be going to Kherson and Odessa in May for Relief work! 2nd time!


Not at all.

China is getting ready to start selling arms to Russia. When they do so and they are rightly criticized for it, they will point to this proposal and say "look, we tried and the mean Ukrainians rejected us"

And that being the obvious point of this is why Zelenskyy is saying it is a great idea and that they should continue talking rather than laughing his ass off at it.
 
strutin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bluenovaman: I hope to see Xi hanging from a lamp post in my lifetime.


And assad
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
China wants to sell advanced weaponry to Russia.  That's because advanced weaponry contains computerized systems that China can infect with malware and spyware. China is not looking to do anyone a favor.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Leonid Slutsky, a senior Russian lawmaker,

It's pronounced SLOOTSKI!
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.