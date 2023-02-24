 Skip to content
(Mother Jones)   Who didn't see this coming from Mississippi? White police officer who shot a Black 15-year-old in the head won't face any criminal charges after grand jury sees nothing wrong   (motherjones.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mississippi, goddamn
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officers later discovered a gun in the parking lot.

Alrighty then.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Officers later discovered a gun in the parking lot.

Alrighty then.


"discovered."
 
ajcorp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds about white...
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Officers later discovered a gun in the parking lot.

Alrighty then.


Read the article. 2 of his friends said he had a gun.
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eight times within seconds of exiting car. My brain is fuzzy so are they taking about the teen or the police officer, cause how many times has footage been released showing an officer opening fire before even getting all the way out of their car.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But! BUUUT! Because of all the media attention this case garnered, that officer will not be receiving the commendation he would have otherwise been entitled to for murdering a black youth in Mississippi. So, you see: justice was, in fact, served.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This doesn't sound like an event we should get all worked up about. It's more of a FAFO situation based on the information in that article.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Nassar said that he gave verbal commands for McMillan to stop running and drop his weapon, and that McMillan did not comply"

farking Pigs need to ditch that "serve and protect" BS and adopt "Comply or die" as their motto
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shryke: edmo: Officers later discovered a gun in the parking lot.

Alrighty then.

Read the article. 2 of his friends said he had a gun.


And of course there's nothing more scary to a cop than a black person with a gun. And everyone knows cops get to freely kill anything that scares them.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And let me guess he demands an apology from the family and reimbursement for the bullet.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have been waiting for the moment when we have roving death squads. It just occurred to me that they are already here.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shryke: edmo: Officers later discovered a gun in the parking lot.

Alrighty then.

Read the article. 2 of his friends said he had a gun.


This is correct. Everyone carrying a gun should be immediately executed
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe don't play with guns
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see cops with guns all the time. If the cops are modeling the correct behaviour when you see someone with a gun...I dunno, but it seems to me like they are asking for trouble.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Car full of guys brandishing firearms at other people, one gets out of the car with a gun and y'all expect the cops to do....what, exactly?  Stand there?  Politely suggest that he put the gun down?

Assholes like these criminals are the majority of the gun problem in the US.  These are the twats that go around killing people.

If you're going to whine about cops murdering people you really need to pick a different example.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Shryke: edmo: Officers later discovered a gun in the parking lot.

Alrighty then.

Read the article. 2 of his friends said he had a gun.


That wasn't pointed at anybody.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Mississippi, goddamn


Nothing's changed.
Nina Simone: Mississippi Goddam
Youtube LJ25-U3jNWM
 
moto-geek
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Yattering: Shryke: edmo: Officers later discovered a gun in the parking lot.

Alrighty then.

Read the article. 2 of his friends said he had a gun.

This is correct. Everyone carrying a gun should be immediately executed


It seems the cops think that is the correct course of action. That may not work out for them as they are quite obviously armed, and clearly dangerous.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

groppet: And let me guess he demands an apology from the family and reimbursement for the bullet.


I would.  The parents did a shiatty job of raising their kid, unless riding around flashing guns at people is the new measure of success.
 
Raeconteur
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: groppet: And let me guess he demands an apology from the family and reimbursement for the bullet.

I would.  The parents did a shiatty job of raising their kid, unless riding around flashing guns at people is the new measure of success.


Measure of success? Nah.

Capital crime punishable by non-judicial execution? Also nah.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The cop sucks and should be charged and everything but let's not forget the scourge of nosy white lady who calls the cops and dispatcher who believes her.
And written process is a huge problem, too.  If suspicion of possession of a gun is a threat and justifies murder, then actual possession of a gun is a greater threat and a greater justification for murder.  And all police carry guns.  Should we assume all cops should kill each other until only one is left?  Will that cop become Highlander Cop, of the Clan Macleoud, a prince of the universe who was born to be king?  Nah.  He's just a dick...A detective who was good with his gun.  Literally and figuratively because he can get the ladies.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, the video appears to show him running around with a gun in his hand, two of his buddies said he had a gun, the cop said he saw a gun, they found a gun in the parking lot, and the 911 call was over brandishing weapons at a passing car, so the only logical conclusion is that he was unarmed.
 
wickedragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: These are the twats that go around killing people.


Yet from the article it seems that they didnt shoot at anyone, and didn't kill anyone.
If twats killing people is the problem with the US, then this article lists only one kind of person who kill people. I mean, they are wrong of course.

I think only about three'ish percent of the murders in the US has been commited by police. Which is fine. That's perfectly fine.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FTFA:
The police say they were responding to a 911 complaint about teens in a silver Kia Soul who were "brandishing firearms" at a passing motorist ...

Two other boys said McMillan had a pistol on him; one said McMillan didn't raise it or point it toward anyone, and the other said he didn't think McMillan would fire it toward an officer.

umm,, yeah
tbo I was young once and lucky to be alive - several times

but sure, lets blame the cops
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigdanc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Yattering: Shryke: edmo: Officers later discovered a gun in the parking lot.

Alrighty then.

Read the article. 2 of his friends said he had a gun.

This is correct. Everyone carrying a gun should be immediately executed


That's gun control I can get behind
 
Serious Black
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
White people are really lucky that cops don't see them as the enemy nearly as often as they do with people of color.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Car full of guys brandishing firearms at other people, one gets out of the car with a gun and y'all expect the cops to do....what, exactly?  Stand there?  Politely suggest that he put the gun down?

Assholes like these criminals are the majority of the gun problem in the US.  These are the twats that go around killing people.

If you're going to whine about cops murdering people you really need to pick a different example.


And here he is. Mr "law enforcement means murdering people for anything"

In a civilized first world nation. no shots would've been fired and the kids would've been apprehended all the same, but with no one in a body bag

That is how law enforcement works everywhere else. They expect their police to act as professionals whose job it is to keep people safe and protect the community

People like you would have us believe that police are our overlords who exist to kill whoever they want for any reason at all. And because of people like you, we are less safe and our society is full of violence and fear. Because that's what YOU PEOPLE deal in

Don't even try to deny that. You just made a post saying it's ok that the cop killed a kid simply because he may have been armed and didn't comply on cue and then went on to spew a bunch of bullshiat calling the kids murderers saying they were going to kill people. yet they never fired a single shot nor did they indicate any intent other than to flee

Only a completely fascist piece of shiat would stand there supporting the extrajudicial murder of citizens by armed thugs. And only a whack job murder fetishist would think "shoot first ask questions later" is how our police should operate

And here you are
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Shryke: edmo: Officers later discovered a gun in the parking lot.

Alrighty then.

Read the article. 2 of his friends said he had a gun.

And of course there's nothing more scary to a cop than a black person with a gun. And everyone knows cops get to freely kill anything that scares them.


You can get shot holding a toy gun in front of police, I was taught that in the freaking 80's.  They even put Orange nozzles on toy guns to try to prevent it.  I don't like cops shooting people either, but ya know, live by the gun die by the gun.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wickedragon: BunchaRubes: These are the twats that go around killing people.

Yet from the article it seems that they didnt shoot at anyone, and didn't kill anyone.
If twats killing people is the problem with the US, then this article lists only one kind of person who kill people. I mean, they are wrong of course.

I think only about three'ish percent of the murders in the US has been commited by police. Which is fine. That's perfectly fine.


So your narrative is the 15-year olds illegally running around with guns are angels and mean no harm to others.  While brandishing their firearms at others.  Mm hmm.

What color is the sky on your planet?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: BunchaRubes: Car full of guys brandishing firearms at other people, one gets out of the car with a gun and y'all expect the cops to do....what, exactly?  Stand there?  Politely suggest that he put the gun down?

Assholes like these criminals are the majority of the gun problem in the US.  These are the twats that go around killing people.

If you're going to whine about cops murdering people you really need to pick a different example.

And here he is. Mr "law enforcement means murdering people for anything"

In a civilized first world nation. no shots would've been fired and the kids would've been apprehended all the same, but with no one in a body bag

That is how law enforcement works everywhere else. They expect their police to act as professionals whose job it is to keep people safe and protect the community

People like you would have us believe that police are our overlords who exist to kill whoever they want for any reason at all. And because of people like you, we are less safe and our society is full of violence and fear. Because that's what YOU PEOPLE deal in

Don't even try to deny that. You just made a post saying it's ok that the cop killed a kid simply because he may have been armed and didn't comply on cue and then went on to spew a bunch of bullshiat calling the kids murderers saying they were going to kill people. yet they never fired a single shot nor did they indicate any intent other than to flee

Only a completely fascist piece of shiat would stand there supporting the extrajudicial murder of citizens by armed thugs. And only a whack job murder fetishist would think "shoot first ask questions later" is how our police should operate

And here you are


With such a calm and well thought out reply one would think I would take you seriously.

A little early to be drinking, isn't it?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: wickedragon: BunchaRubes: These are the twats that go around killing people.

Yet from the article it seems that they didnt shoot at anyone, and didn't kill anyone.
If twats killing people is the problem with the US, then this article lists only one kind of person who kill people. I mean, they are wrong of course.

I think only about three'ish percent of the murders in the US has been commited by police. Which is fine. That's perfectly fine.

So your narrative is the 15-year olds illegally running around with guns are angels and mean no harm to others.  While brandishing their firearms at others.  Mm hmm.

What color is the sky on your planet?


Not what anyone said.

But if holding a gun in the presence of cops is a crime for which shooting is the acceptable response, then a lot of OTHER people should be shot who don't seem to face the same consequences for the same offense.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: They expect their police to act as professionals whose job it is to keep people safe and protect the community


That's exactly what the cops did here.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: BunchaRubes: wickedragon: BunchaRubes: These are the twats that go around killing people.

Yet from the article it seems that they didnt shoot at anyone, and didn't kill anyone.
If twats killing people is the problem with the US, then this article lists only one kind of person who kill people. I mean, they are wrong of course.

I think only about three'ish percent of the murders in the US has been commited by police. Which is fine. That's perfectly fine.

So your narrative is the 15-year olds illegally running around with guns are angels and mean no harm to others.  While brandishing their firearms at others.  Mm hmm.

What color is the sky on your planet?

Not what anyone said.

But if holding a gun in the presence of cops is a crime for which shooting is the acceptable response, then a lot of OTHER people should be shot who don't seem to face the same consequences for the same offense.


There's a huge difference between someone just holding a gun and a person pointing guns at people and then running from the cops.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Eventually people will just assume any interaction with the police will turn deadly and will preemptively shoot first.
 
jso2897
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: edmo: Officers later discovered a gun in the parking lot.

Alrighty then.

"discovered."


You know how it is.
Sometimes, you "find" groceries.
Sometimes, you "loot" them.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: BunchaRubes: wickedragon: BunchaRubes: These are the twats that go around killing people.

Yet from the article it seems that they didnt shoot at anyone, and didn't kill anyone.
If twats killing people is the problem with the US, then this article lists only one kind of person who kill people. I mean, they are wrong of course.

I think only about three'ish percent of the murders in the US has been commited by police. Which is fine. That's perfectly fine.

So your narrative is the 15-year olds illegally running around with guns are angels and mean no harm to others.  While brandishing their firearms at others.  Mm hmm.

What color is the sky on your planet?

Not what anyone said.

But if holding a gun in the presence of cops is a crime for which shooting is the acceptable response, then a lot of OTHER people should be shot who don't seem to face the same consequences for the same offense.


According to the police, legally carrying a firearm with a CCW is worthy of being shot.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Not what anyone said.

But if holding a gun in the presence of cops is a crime for which shooting is the acceptable response, then a lot of OTHER people should be shot who don't seem to face the same consequences for the same offense.


Being armed isn't the same as brandishing. The only reason the cops were there is because at least one of the dipshiats in the car were brandishing a weapon at people. The other boys said the dead one was armed and a firearm was recovered at the scene.
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How can I tell some commenters didn't read the article.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You don't even need to show a gun.
Just delivering newspapers in the early morning and Police can shoot you and get away with it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RI_Red
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

stuffy: How can I tell some commenters didn't read the article.


The URL of the page you're reading begins with fark dot com.
 
Raeconteur
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I really don't like all the bad faith "so you're saying the teenager with a gun was an innocent angel??" takes.

You shouldn't have to be an innocent angel to not get murdered by police.

The police should have the wherewithal to deal with dangerous situations without resorting immediately to shooting someone.

The fact that we aren't training cops that way and their culture does not think that way Is The Problem. They are quite literally taught and told to shoot first and ask questions later, and "your only job is to get home alive," and that's antithetical to what we've always been told the police were for.
 
