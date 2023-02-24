 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Day 366 of WW3: UN General overwhelmingly adopts resolution marking war's first anniversary, demands Moscow stop fighting and withdraw its troops. In favor: 141; against: 7; abstentions: 32. China abstained. It's your Friday Ukraine war discussion
83
    More: News, Ukraine's president, second year, No End in Sight, Charles Ferguson (filmmaker), victory, war, end, sight  
•       •       •

83 Comments
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Whar is major Orc offensive? Whar? Whar?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just think, in one more day it will be the one year anniversary of russia failing to conquer Ukraine in three days.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
AND THE WINNER IS:   rfenster, who came in at only 179 under the official one year total troop casualties.

rfenster, claim your prize!

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are you are regular participant in (or a survivor of, shall we say?) these war threads? Feel free to post this Fark Badge to your account page.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Or, if you are a lurker, now with additional goodness, courtesy of a mod made by Farker SomeTimesIJust:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rpoche [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mojongo: [Fark user image 571x505]


None of his remaining 'toys' seem as if they are that good of a condition.

Peace Proposal:
Russia can take the few remaining Ukraine Washing Machines in occupied territory and go home.
Putin can 'spin' that as his win.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning all. Well here it is, Putzin's three-day war is now a year old. A man so scared of the consequences of this atrocity he's made that he will say, do, and have killed innocents to keep them away from him. I hope every day he's closer to the messy end he very richly deserves. OK, folks. Here's everything that Kyiv Independent and Kyiv post had to say overnight. Here's your morning news dump of the ruscist's war.

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Friday, Feb. 24

Zelensky's address on 1-year anniversary of Russia's all-out war

EXPLAINED: Why Russia Is Claiming Ukraine Is Preparing its Own Invasion

Ukrainians Pray, Ready for Strikes one Year After Russian Invasion

Wagner Boss Claims Capture of Village Near Bakhmut

US to Impose 'Sweeping' Sanctions on Russia Over Ukraine War: W.House

UN Demands Russia Withdraw from Ukraine

Russia Turns to Spam Tactics in Online War on Ukraine: Meta

On War Anniversary Eve, Zelensky Says Ukraine 'Will Prevail' - Roundup.

Russia Might Regain Military Capacity in Five Years: Latvian Minister

Former Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko Appointed Drone Platoon Commander

EU Unveils 'Game Changer' Data Center to Probe Russia's Crimes in Ukraine

Zaluzhnyi thanks Ukrainian defenders in video address.

Video: One year of Russia's all-out war through the eyes of one Ukrainian newsroom

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv says Russia likely pushed back its deadline of capturing Donbas by months

Health Ministry: 106 medical professionals killed in Ukraine since Feb. 24.

Polish PM visits Kyiv on 1-year anniversary of Russia's all-out war.

UK announces new sanctions against Russia.

UK Defense Ministry: Russian military attempting to exhaust Ukrainian resources.

Australia, New Zealand announce new sanctions against Russia.

US Army secretary: Abrams tanks may not reach Ukraine this year.

China outlines position on Russia's war, calls for peace talks.

Der Spiegel: China may provide Russia with drones.

Foreign Ministry denies China's claims about smuggling of Western weapons from Ukraine.

US announces $7 million to protect Ukrainian heritage.

Sweden considers sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine, announces nearly $50 million in aid.

US likely to announce $2 billion in aid for Ukraine on war's anniversary.

Russian shelling damages pipeline providing heating to Kherson residents.

Russian forces shell 5 Sumy Oblast communities.

And that's your lot. It's a weird and sad feeling that this has gone on for a year, and still no end is in sight. The world has to hang together and push this madman into the grave he's dug for himself. Have a good day folks, hug your loved ones and fight whatever good fight you come upon today.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

rpoche: Mojongo: [Fark user image 571x505]

None of his remaining 'toys' seem as if they are that good of a condition.

Peace Proposal:
Russia can take the few remaining Ukraine Washing Machines in occupied territory and go home.
Putin can 'spin' that as his win.


So as "spin" do you mean titty twisters?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And Israel finally voted with Ukraine and seems to be ending its neutral stance.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Great news from Biden.

The new tranche of equipment for Kyiv includes drones, high-mobility artillery rocket systems known as HIMARS, a "large amount" of ammunition for artillery systems, mine-clearing devices and communications gear.

Considering you're betting folks..
How much you wanna bet those new HIMARS replenishments have some significant added range?
Nobody needs to know they can strike from 300 miles away. It's only fair that the orcs find out first.
Happy anniversary, Mother F*ckers!!
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bostonguy: And Israel finally voted with Ukraine and seems to be ending its neutral stance.


Bout f*ckin time. Honestly.

Are they willing to sell a little Iron Dome tech to Ukraine?
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Roughly 150K dead. Estimated 400K+ wounded. Nearly 10K armored vehicles lost. 300 fixed wing aircraft and another 300 helicopters destroyed. In a year.

All those dead orcs include most of russia's relatively better-trained troops, a ton of qualified vehicle operators and pilots, and (importantly) a huge number of line officers and training cadre.

According to Oryx, russia has lost about 1,700 T-72s, 400 T-80s, and 250 T-90s.

Emperor Palputin is crippling russia's military to the point where russia is losing the ability to defend its borders, much less project power beyond those borders. Those half-million casualties are out of a total military manpower of roughly 1.5 million (per CIA World Factbook). The Demented Dwarf's prolonged hissy-fit has cost russia roughly a third of the total military population. You'd expect to see catastrophic results like that from a country defending itself against a foreign invader, but russia has manage to achieve those losses while attacking another country.

The Pernicious Pipsqueak has no military experience, and is unlikely to be receiving anything resembling accurate reports from the russian military, so he could perhaps be excused for not topping himself in shame at how badly he's damaged his country. But russia's military 'leadership'- all supposedly patriotic russians- have somehow failed to figure out the Leader is currently the greatest threat to russian security. It's shocking how closely the not-a-war resembles the situation in a certain central European nation in 1944- right down to the delusional Leader. I'm reasonably certain WW2 has come up at least once in the curriculum at Frunze, so most of the senior russian military personnel ought to know this story will not end well for russia. But no one seems to be willing to do what is needed to protect his country.

I'm not sure russia as it currently exists can recover from this elective disaster. Several places in russia's Far East are publicly making noises about secession. The Malignant Midget of Moscow might soon have to choose between his vanity project not-a-war in Ukraine and sending troops to put down internal rebellion. If China (for example) quietly encourages a few Oblasts and 'republics' in the Far East to declare independence, then 'recognizes' the new countries and starts providing them with foreign aid, the remnants of the russian military probably would be insufficient to the task of keeping things together.

Pootie-Poot is truly a master strategeryist, and a globally-recognized expert at geopolitical maneuvering. What may seem to outside observers to be chaotic and desperate flailing to salvage a reputation long since flushed down the stolen toilet is actually 12th dimensional chess which we mere mortals are incapable of comprehending.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
British assessment:
The British Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence briefing that the goal of the Russian military was now to degrade the Ukrainian military, rather than win new territory.
"The Russian leadership is likely pursuing a long-term operation where they bank that Russia's advantages in population and resources will eventually exhaust Ukraine," the British MOD said.

They will be wrong.
...
This is when the tide turns.
Ukraine is receiving the Bradley's, Leopards, Challengers, and Abrams.

Slava Ukraini!

Don't offer prayers, send bullets.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Redh8t: bostonguy: And Israel finally voted with Ukraine and seems to be ending its neutral stance.

Bout f*ckin time. Honestly.

Are they willing to sell a little Iron Dome tech to Ukraine?


I hope. But there might be a contractual stipulation that Israel can only give that technology to the US since the US (I think) helped to fund the R&D.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Redh8t: bostonguy: And Israel finally voted with Ukraine and seems to be ending its neutral stance.

Bout f*ckin time. Honestly.

Are they willing to sell a little Iron Dome tech to Ukraine?

I hope. But there might be a contractual stipulation that Israel can only give that technology to the US since the US (I think) helped to fund the R&D.


They contributed $1.6 billion for r&d + fielding. Back in 2011. Then another billion in 2021.
It isn't new tech for Western countries.
...
Honestly, I would love to see a couple more THAAD systems or three in Europe.
Poland and Finland would be perfect. Romania already has one.
Yes, they're meant to shoot down ballistic missiles. But their Aegis radars could detect a mosquitoes fart.
That's why China was so pissy about the one deployed in South Korea.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🇳🇱🇺🇦Dutch artist Teun Castelein went to the Russian embassy in Amsterdam with a Dutch street organ. It plays the Ukrainian anthem.

He has been playing the anthem for over 2.5 hours now. The plan was to play there from 8am-8pm, but embassy called police
📽Robert van der Nordaa pic.twitter.com/yOWK5t718c
- Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 24, 2023
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Governor of #Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov has been hospitalized with food poisoning, according to a channel affiliated with the #Russian security services. pic.twitter.com/l92wrfmAzD
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 24, 2023

food poisoning or special tea?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wenchmaster: Roughly 150K dead. Estimated 400K+ wounded. Nearly 10K armored vehicles lost. 300 fixed wing aircraft and another 300 helicopters destroyed. In a year.

All those dead orcs include most of russia's relatively better-trained troops, a ton of qualified vehicle operators and pilots, and (importantly) a huge number of line officers and training cadre.

According to Oryx, russia has lost about 1,700 T-72s, 400 T-80s, and 250 T-90s.

Emperor Palputin is crippling russia's military to the point where russia is losing the ability to defend its borders, much less project power beyond those borders. Those half-million casualties are out of a total military manpower of roughly 1.5 million (per CIA World Factbook). The Demented Dwarf's prolonged hissy-fit has cost russia roughly a third of the total military population. You'd expect to see catastrophic results like that from a country defending itself against a foreign invader, but russia has manage to achieve those losses while attacking another country.

The Pernicious Pipsqueak has no military experience, and is unlikely to be receiving anything resembling accurate reports from the russian military, so he could perhaps be excused for not topping himself in shame at how badly he's damaged his country. But russia's military 'leadership'- all supposedly patriotic russians- have somehow failed to figure out the Leader is currently the greatest threat to russian security. It's shocking how closely the not-a-war resembles the situation in a certain central European nation in 1944- right down to the delusional Leader. I'm reasonably certain WW2 has come up at least once in the curriculum at Frunze, so most of the senior russian military personnel ought to know this story will not end well for russia. But no one seems to be willing to do what is needed to protect his country.

I'm not sure russia as it currently exists can recover from this elective disaster. Several places in russia's Far East are publicly making noises about secession. The Malignant Midget of Moscow might soon have to choose between his vanity project not-a-war in Ukraine and sending troops to put down internal rebellion. If China (for example) quietly encourages a few Oblasts and 'republics' in the Far East to declare independence, then 'recognizes' the new countries and starts providing them with foreign aid, the remnants of the russian military probably would be insufficient to the task of keeping things together.

Pootie-Poot is truly a master strategeryist, and a globally-recognized expert at geopolitical maneuvering. What may seem to outside observers to be chaotic and desperate flailing to salvage a reputation long since flushed down the stolen toilet is actually 12th dimensional chess which we mere mortals are incapable of comprehending.


Uh, casualties includes wounded, not just dead. Our estimates are 60K KIA
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Contrary to some reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be celebrating the one year anniversary of his three-day Special Military Operation in Ukraine by hosting a lavish formal ball in the Kremlin, as his estranged lover Viktor Lukashenko has declined the invitation, and Putin's best pink gown with the low cleavage is still at the dry cleaner anyway. Instead, Putin will be spending the evening with a small group of close vagrants under the Krymsky Street Bridge drinking cheap vodka and picking fights with any passerby. Attendants from emergency room at Moscow Central Hospital will be standing by as usual for when he inevitably crawls sobbing back home covered in blood and bruises.

* In related news, Kremlin Housekeeping has scheduled yet another Oompa Loompa exterminator spray in the hopes of at least stifling the endless mocking songs of ♪"Oompa, Loompa, Oompidy Doo, Looks like you're losing in Ukraine for year two"♪ that have been interrupting teleconferencing calls for officials attempting to perform their duties. The psychic manifestation of Gritty is still impeding large meetings as he simply stands in the center of Putin's giant conference table, pointing and silently laughing, but at least that can't be picked up over Zoom.

* In the business sector, stocks of Stars Coffee are up sharply as surviving consumers flock to try out the new Cyka Blaat size Gopnik Spice Coffee which is now available in a special commemorative cup celebrating one full year of combat in Ukraine. Man-in-the-street interviews praise both the rich, full-bodied taste which has a hint of ashes and tears, as well as enjoying the short lines at the register due to the tens of thousands of other potential customers who were instead conscripted and send to die uselessly at the front. "I love the new Gopnik Spice Coffee!" one happy Muscovite said in an interview, shortly before being clubbed over the head and thrown into a recruitment office. Stars Coffee management has stated that the special promotion will run for two weeks or until Putin finally gets offed by someone who's sick of his bullshiat.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Ukrainian army has already received the first batch of Leopard 2 tanks from Poland, confirmed the Chancellery of the Polish Prime Minister in an interview with Wirtualna Polska" - Polish mediahttps://t.co/n6HNpU9946
- Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) February 24, 2023
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Video of a Russian BMP destroyed by a Javelin ATGM by Ukraine's 110th Mechanized Brigade.https://t.co/EOlKz5v1oW pic.twitter.com/Hg2SJLlYDn
- Rob Lee (@RALee85) February 24, 2023

quickie boom
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Tracianne:

"The Ukrainian army has already received the first batch of Leopard 2 tanks from Poland, confirmed the Chancellery of the Polish Prime Minister in an interview with Wirtualna Polska" - Polish mediahttps://t.co/n6HNpU9946
- Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) February 24, 2023


That is wonderful news
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for February 11 through February 17 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
mederu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | It may Spark at any moment | Ukraine is ready
Youtube WSAeWi0YPzo

Yesterdays Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
23 Feb: Clever. Ukrainians HIT WHERE RUSSIANS WERE NOT WATCHING | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube f4bSkuMpR2Q

yesterdays reporting from Ukraine
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gaslight: [Fark user image image 850x1269]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Target Builder
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
China seems to be viewing this as they're living next to a meth head whose gonna off himself soon and has some stuff they want first dibs on in the estate sale.
 
Bob Able [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hey folks, hope everyone's well

here's a dark day for the droogless doodlers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mederu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
As it is now 1 full year into this Special "don't call it a war because it's actually genocide" Military Operation, I want to remind people that it is in fact an attempted genocide. Always has been, always will be. The cruelty we see like targeting civilians and aid workers, kidnapping children, burning books, and looting artifacts are the point.

Don't believe me? Let's just crank up the old Wayback Machine and take a look at the Nazi-aping propaganda used in the way-too-early press release that leaked a few days into the war where they crowed about Putin taking responsibility for "the solution of the Ukrainian question".

BBC link
 
WTFDYW [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Great news from Biden.

The new tranche of equipment for Kyiv includes drones, high-mobility artillery rocket systems known as HIMARS, a "large amount" of ammunition for artillery systems, mine-clearing devices and communications gear.

Considering you're betting folks..
How much you wanna bet those new HIMARS replenishments have some significant added range?
Nobody needs to know they can strike from 300 miles away. It's only fair that the orcs find out first.
Happy anniversary, Mother F*ckers!!


I sure hope so.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well I hope the war and Putin don't last another year.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tracianne: 🇳🇱🇺🇦Dutch artist Teun Castelein went to the Russian embassy in Amsterdam with a Dutch street organ. It plays the Ukrainian anthem.

He has been playing the anthem for over 2.5 hours now. The plan was to play there from 8am-8pm, but embassy called police
📽Robert van der Nordaa pic.twitter.com/yOWK5t718c
- Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 24, 2023


I'd say he succeeded. Speedrun it, even.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hello, everyone, and welcome to

Putin's Folly (A Quinn Martin Production)!

Boris and Natasha reflect on Season One and discuss potential Season Two hijinks in today's exciting episode:

"Anniversary Party," or "The Best Years of Our Lives!"

Have a great day!
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
BBC: "The seven countries who voted against were Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua and Syria."

What's the deal with Eritrea, Mali, and Nicaragua?
 
FaultyFacetiousness
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Harlee: Are you are regular participant in (or a survivor of, shall we say?) these war threads? [...]


Thanks Harlee! Enjoy your retirement from being resident stat keeper!
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tracianne: "The Ukrainian army has already received the first batch of Leopard 2 tanks from Poland, confirmed the Chancellery of the Polish Prime Minister in an interview with Wirtualna Polska" - Polish mediahttps://t.co/n6HNpU9946
- Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) February 24, 2023


some interesting further info from that article, translated from Polish for her pleasure:

(tl;dr: Poland is giving hella vehicles to UA, including 14 leopards and more Krabs than Turboke's Mom)

....
Poland donated armaments worth over EUR 2.2 billion
Since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24 last year, Poland has been supporting Ukraine with military equipment, supplies and ammunition. According to experts' calculations (eg from the World Economy Institute in Kiel, whose calculations include only declared aid), so far the value of the donated equipment has exceeded EUR 2.2 billion.

In absolute terms, last month Poland was ranked 4th in the world after the United States, Great Britain and Germany , and in terms of GDP, Poland is surpassed only by the Baltic states - Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. In addition, a large part of aid to Ukraine from countries around the world is transported through Poland.
The category of equipment transferred to Ukraine that has been most widely present in the public debate in recent months has been armored weapons - tanks and armored vehicles. As Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on February 17, Poland has transferred a total of about 250 tanks to Ukraine (mainly post-Soviet, but modernized T-72s), and plans to transfer another 60 T-72s and their Polish PT-91 development versions, as well as 14 tanks Leopard 2, produced by Germany. Moreover, in the spring of last year A certain number of BWP-1 infantry fighting vehicles were sent to Ukraine.
Poland trains Ukrainian soldiers

The transfer of Leopard tanks was also announced by other Western countries using them. Training of Ukrainian crews on these tanks is underway at the proving ground in Świętoszów. At the end of January, Deputy Prime Minister, head of the Ministry of National Defense Mariusz Błaszczak announced that Poland intends to train and equip the  Ukrainian brigade, i.e. several thousand soldiers, with used equipment - T-72 and infantry fighting vehicles.

Poland also supported the Ukrainian artillery, primarily with the Krab gun-howitzers manufactured in Huta Stalowa Wola, several of which were delivered to the Ukrainian army in May. In addition, the Ukrainian side placed an order in Poland for the delivery of over 50 new, new ones. In addition to modern designs such as Krabs, the Ukrainians also received a number of post-Soviet 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers and BM-21 rocket launchers, which were used by the Polish army.

In the case of artillery, the issue of ammunition is also crucial, which is different for post-Soviet equipment and for weapons manufactured in the NATO standard. Poland provided Ukraine with significant amounts of ammunition, both for artillery and tank guns, as well as for small arms. The Ministry of National Defense informed about the Polish transports with ammunition reaching Ukraine at the very beginning of the Russian invasion.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

groppet: Well I hope the war and Putin don't last another year.


I'll drink to that! <raises metaphorical glass>
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: BBC: "The seven countries who voted against were Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua and Syria."

What's the deal with Eritrea, Mali, and Nicaragua?


Dunno about the others, but Nicaragua probably voted no simply because the USA voted yes.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mederu: [Fark user image 460x603]
[Fark user image 697x537]


i just threw up in my mouth a little.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Grief and defiance in Kyiv on first anniversary of war in Ukraine

Houses have been destroyed, lives uprooted and loved ones lost but despite this terrible toll, Ukrainians remain upbeat
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: If China (for example) quietly encourages a few Oblasts and 'republics' in the Far East to declare independence, then 'recognizes' the new countries and starts providing them with foreign aid, the remnants of the russian military probably would be insufficient to the task of keeping things together.


Given that the PRC's opposition to the war has been all about their horse hockey notions of national integrity, I'd be more inclined to see them sending in the troops to 'restore order' for Putin.  Cash on delivery, of course.
 
GhostfacedFiddlah
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I think it's become obvious that that big Russian offensive?  We saw that the recent week of 1000+ casualties.  And then another 1000ish push today to mark the anniversary.  I think maybe this is all they got, and that's a good feeling.
 
qui gon gin and tonic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pro-fessional lurker here - Wanted to check in at the 1 year mark to say I have been reading since Day-1

Thank you to all the regulars that put so much work into this!

It's amazing seeing history of this magnitude playing out before our eyes. Seeing Biden and Z in Ukraine gave me Churchill and FDR vibes.

Glory to Ukraine!
 
FaultyFacetiousness
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tracianne:

Video of a Russian BMP destroyed by a Javelin ATGM by Ukraine's 110th Mechanized Brigade.https://t.co/EOlKz5v1oW pic.twitter.com/Hg2SJLlYDn
- Rob Lee (@RALee85) February 24, 2023

quickie boom


Love a good quickie Traci!
 
ICDedPpl
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Harlee: Whar is major Orc offensive? Whar? Whar?

[Fark user image image 850x850]

[Fark user image image 850x790]

[Fark user image image 841x1500]

[Fark user image image 850x261]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.