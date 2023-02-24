 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland)) Hero Lionheart Zelensky loves the smell of victory in the morning, vows that 2023 will be the year for it in message of hope on anniversary of 'evil' Putin's invasion   (thesun.ie) divider line
    More: Hero, Russia, Poland, Leadership, Satan, Eiffel Tower, United States, Military tactics, Kiev  
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Given that, in the last year, Putin's war has gone from "Bring our best and brightest and most powerful weapons to bear on Ukraine" to "Tell your 98-year-old babushka she is now drafted for the war effort, we need more meat for the grinder", combined with Zelensky's ability to make Russian invaders' war boners deflate with just a stern side eye, he might be right about that victory.  I hope he is.  Pooty's running on the fumes of his own farts at this point, throwing rocks and dishes and stray dogs at the front lines in the hopes something, anything will hit a Ukrainian while repeatedly trying to assure his own people that everything is fine, nothing to see here, while the Wagner group throws a tantrum and sobs "NUH-UH!  MOAR BULLETS PLZ!"

Pooty won't back down though.  He's dodecadoubled down on this, he can't bear to look the fool now.  This only ends if Pooty dies and Wagner executes a coup, Wagner kills him in a coup attempt after getting sick of waiting for more support, or the Russian people rise up against both of them and kick the lot of them the hell out.

Or Zelensky not only stops the invasion but initiates one of his own into Russian territory, but I can't see that.  He just wants to keep Ukraine.  I don't think he wants to take it any further than restoring the borders.
 
whidbey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hard to believe this klstrfk really started a year ago.
 
genner
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why is 'evil' in quotes.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
1 year already? Has it been suggested yet that those warmongers Biden and Zelensky need to come to the bargaining table and stop making unreasonable demands on Putin and achieve a peaceful settlement? Because that's always fun.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

VictoryCabal: 1 year already? Has it been suggested yet that those warmongers Biden and Zelensky need to come to the bargaining table and stop making unreasonable demands on Putin and achieve a peaceful settlement? Because that's always fun.


Plenty of jagoffs here saying that nonsense. They're the ones that a year ago said Ukraine wouldn't last through the weekend.and typically the same idiots saying we should do whatever Russia wants because they have nukes.
 
Magruda
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why do i get the feeling that we are going to drag this thing out just to hurt Russia regardless of the damage and death resulting?

Oh and the sweet jobs program
 
Lyonstaff
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Magruda: Why do i get the feeling that we are going to drag this thing out just to hurt Russia regardless of the damage and death resulting?

Oh and the sweet jobs program


Because it worked pretty good for us before. The Ukrainians are the new Mujahedeen
 
Ayn Rand's Social Worker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Lionheart?  I guess.

Iron joker is cooler...
 
Jeff Van Fooks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Half a billion for Zelensky's Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic(Official name of govt). Zero for Americans in Ohio. Zzzzzzzzz.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Pooty won't back down though.  He's dodecadoubled down on this, he can't bear to look the fool now.  This only ends if Pooty dies and Wagner executes a coup,


Explosive track suit. It is the hand fate has dealt. Multiple carriages of beets on the line with my bookies. If not that, marble staircase defecation incident
 
chrisco123
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sadly, I bet he doesn't last another year...
 
iaazathot
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

VictoryCabal: 1 year already? Has it been suggested yet that those warmongers Biden and Zelensky need to come to the bargaining table and stop making unreasonable demands on Putin and achieve a peaceful settlement? Because that's always fun.


I saw a true blooded 'Murican arguing the Nazis in Ukraine angle the other day. His profile didn't look completely false. There are idiots in the US who actually buy into that. It's insane. They had just passed very liberal LGBTQ+ policies right before the war. Not exactly the actions of fascists or Nazis.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Magruda: Why do i get the feeling that we are going to drag this thing out just to hurt Russia regardless of the damage and death resulting?

Oh and the sweet jobs program


Wat? Yeah, despite awful things we have done with our war machine. This is actually pretty morally justified on the part of the US and Ukraine.
 
whidbey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jeff Van Fooks: Half a billion for Zelensky's Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic(Official name of govt). Zero for Americans in Ohio. Zzzzzzzzz.


Your own comments put you to sleep, don't they?
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Zelenskyy and his media team have absolutely owned the orcs throughout the not-a-war. Ukraine's messaging has been focused, well-crafted, and farking effective. The orcs are unskilled script-kiddies by comparison.

I suspect Zelenskyy sees his primary role as keeping the Important Countries both engaged and interested, which keeps the critical supplies and weapons flowing into Ukraine. IIRC, Ukraine reportedly had about a year's worth of ammo for their Soviet-era artillery and tanks before the not-a-war started. They've been making do with what other countries can send 'em, but that particular well is going to run dry sooner than anyone thinks. The production capacity for than ammunition is very limited outside Orcistan. The only viable option is to get and deploy NATO-standard weapons, opening up a flood of NATO-standard ammunition supplies. I thin Zelenskyy sees his biggest role is getting the collective West to provide the weapons and ammunition, and a huge part of that is the media presentation of Ukraine through Zelenskyy.

He's absolutely killing the PR war. Everything about him is aimed at keeping the Important Countries engaged on Ukraine's side, and his media team are amazingly good at that task.

The right person at the right time. Ukraine is really lucky he was in office when the not-a-war started.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Jeff Van Fooks: Half a billion for Zelensky's Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic(Official name of govt). Zero for Americans in Ohio. Zzzzzzzzz.


Boring... new material, please.

Here, try this. Hunter's laptop had files on it proving Biden was provoking the war so that Hunter could land multi-billion dollar contracts to rebuild Ukraine. Or, Zelenskyy is Biden's secret love child and that's why Biden got Putin to invade to remove all evidence that Fox News was about to prove.

You guys need to get more creative. If you're going to say stupid, ignorant, ridiculous things, you may as well go for the gold.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

iaazathot: VictoryCabal: 1 year already? Has it been suggested yet that those warmongers Biden and Zelensky need to come to the bargaining table and stop making unreasonable demands on Putin and achieve a peaceful settlement? Because that's always fun.

I saw a true blooded 'Murican arguing the Nazis in Ukraine angle the other day. His profile didn't look completely false. There are idiots in the US who actually buy into that. It's insane. They had just passed very liberal LGBTQ+ policies right before the war. Not exactly the actions of fascists or Nazis.


And meanwhile, you have neo Nazis out rallying on behalf of Russia.
 
Chajeungna
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Zelensky's Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic(Official name of govt)

Holy shiat. This hasn't been a thing since 1991. BETTER TROLLS PLZ.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Putin's legacy:

exposed Russia as a paper tiger,
exposed the pervasiveness of corruption in Russia,
exposed his plan to extort Europe through energy, weening Europe off Russian oil and gas,
exposed the CSTA as just another iron curtain, buffering Russia by providing foreign soil and men to fight its wars with no reciprocal benefits,
destroyed his economy,
destroyed his armed forces,
destroyed his gas pipeline and the opportunity to complete another one.
destroyed any chance of Russia ever being trusted again,
drove Finland, Moldova, Sweden, and Ukraine into NATO's arms,
drove western investment out of Russia,
drove the upper and intellectual classes out of Russia,
turned his country into an economic, political, and social pariah, and third-world gas station, and
turned himself into just another isolated dictator, looking for his next bolt hole.
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jeff Van Fooks: Half a billion for Zelensky's Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic(Official name of govt). Zero for Americans in Ohio. Zzzzzzzzz.


Someone has a sad over Pooty-Poot's super-duper-manly was/were army.  Look at this insecure loser, everyone.  Look at them and laugh.
 
LL316
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I don't understand how he's so good at this. But they sure are lucky to have him.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Slava Ukraine! We ask for victory and peace..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LL316
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Magruda: Why do i get the feeling that we are going to drag this thing out just to hurt Russia regardless of the damage and death resulting?

Oh and the sweet jobs program


Who's we?  Russia?  It sure sounds like that's their plan.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
......

I am not sure that comparing Zelenskyy to red headed French man from the 1100's who bankrupted his country by going on a crusade is really the correct comparison....
 
Geotpf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
2023 better be the year of victory, because the west will probably run out of ammo to give the Ukrainians after that.  Both sides are using so much ammo the real war here is to see who runs out first.

Of course, if we let them fight without having one hand tied behind their back (allowed attacks inside Russian territory and gave them longer range HIMARS ammo, Apache helicopters, F-16s, and hundreds of Abrams and Bradleys), the fight would end a lot quicker.  But by not doing so, Russia might just win just because the west runs out of 155 mm shells.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jeff Van Fooks: Half a billion for Zelensky's Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic(Official name of govt).


It's not 1991 anymore dipshiat.

https://www.un.org/en/about-us/member-states/ukraine

Also, that talking point rings hollow while you're carrying water for someone trying to rebuild the Russian empire.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Magruda: Why do i get the feeling that we are going to drag this thing out just to hurt Russia regardless of the damage and death resulting?

Oh and the sweet jobs program


And there it is...

You know, russia could just, like, leave the country it invaded. The one where they've been carrying out genocide for the last year.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mederu: VictoryCabal: 1 year already? Has it been suggested yet that those warmongers Biden and Zelensky need to come to the bargaining table and stop making unreasonable demands on Putin and achieve a peaceful settlement? Because that's always fun.

[Fark user image 680x551]


I believe your sarcasm detector is broken.
 
Jeff Van Fooks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I didn't even mention the other 75.5 billion biden has pledged.   Your side has been whining about wars since the 60's and now all the sudden because the orange guy is against war you switch your view cuz its cool to be Anti-Trump.   Laughable at best.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jeff Van Fooks: IYour side has been whining about wars since the 60's


Not really, we've been against dumb wars.

Stopping Putin from following the Hitler playbook doesn't fall into the "dumb war" catagory.

Nice try though.
 
whidbey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jeff Van Fooks: I didn't even mention the other 75.5 billion biden has pledged.   Your side has been whining about wars since the 60's and now all the sudden because the orange guy is against war you switch your view cuz its cool to be Anti-Trump.   Laughable at best.


Yeah your continued support of that Orange Criminal kind of is.

Ha.

Ha.

Ha.
 
Philimus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

VictoryCabal: 1 year already? Has it been suggested yet that those warmongers Biden and Zelensky need to come to the bargaining table and stop making unreasonable demands on Putin and achieve a peaceful settlement? Because that's always fun.


"No dark sarcasm in the classroom" aside, I think we've found the fark handle Roger Waters uses.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jeff Van Fooks: I didn't even mention the other 75.5 billion biden has pledged.   Your side has been whining about wars since the 60's and now all the sudden because the orange guy is against war you switch your view cuz its cool to be Anti-Trump.   Laughable at best.


My side has always opposed the spread of fascism. Be it Germany or Russia.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If I can think of anyone who's tasted lion heart... it'd be a person everybody hates.
 
austerity101
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Philimus: VictoryCabal: 1 year already? Has it been suggested yet that those warmongers Biden and Zelensky need to come to the bargaining table and stop making unreasonable demands on Putin and achieve a peaceful settlement? Because that's always fun.

"No dark sarcasm in the classroom" aside, I think we've found the fark handle Roger Waters uses.


Something something MLK quote about negative peace.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jeff Van Fooks: I didn't even mention the other 75.5 billion biden has pledged.   Your side has been whining about wars since the 60's and now all the sudden because the orange guy is against war you switch your view cuz its cool to be Anti-Trump.   Laughable at best.


favorite: commie twat
red number 2 - very appropriate.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Psychopusher: ...the Russian people rise up against both of them and kick the lot of them the hell out.

That won't happen.

Because the Russian people have been convinced that they have been disrespected by "the West".  This war isn't just about Putin taking more territory, or the Oligarchs being able to make more money, its about the Russian people's grievance after the breakup of the Soviet Union.  Russians lost their place in the world social hierarchy and demand to be respected again.  Their egos are bruised and they want their power back.  They want to be able to look down on another group of people again.

A side point, remove "Russian people" or "Russians" and insert "Republican" and remove "the West" and insert "Libs" and plays out the same.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A farking comedian.

Vlad the all powerful vs a comic. He's already lost, he just doesn't know it.
 
