(NBC News)   Borgs are taking over college parties, and TikTok. Jean-Luc Picard unimpressed   (nbcnews.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Supposedly kids today are drinking less alcohol and smoking more pot.

At least that's what they say when they are buying both from me.

/ joke
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I think I'll just stick to bourbon, thanks.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So it's watered down vodka? How is that different from what they'd be served at a bar?
 
swankywanky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

no1curr: So it's watered down vodka? How is that different from what they'd be served at a bar?


It's about 20% of the cost?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
a dash of powdered electrolytes,

It's what students crave.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's actually not a horrible idea, but I would have gone with 2-liters or half-gallon jugs.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

no1curr: So it's watered down vodka? How is that different from what they'd be served at a bar?


It's not.  The 'harm reduction' part is that it's pre-measured so that after spending hours drinking at a party you don't have to worry about remembering how many drinks you've had and/or how much alcohol was in each drink when you're getting cups of jungle juice from the communal hefty-lined rubbermaid trash can.  Pre-pour only what you know you can handle and stop when jug gone (or earlier).
 
dbrunker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I take it they don't mean these guys:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's healthier than say - buttchugging - but how else will you have an awkward and bizarre out of nowhere press conference because you feel the need to deny you were gay from it - while refusing to press charges on the frat bros who violated you.

wreg.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Drinking a gallon of Borg will make you go Number 1.
 
darkmayo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dbrunker: I take it they don't mean these guys:

[Fark user image 768x432]



Man that fire really messed up Jay Leno.

/looks flabbier too
 
