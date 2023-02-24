 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter) Hero Even Bill Hicks would like this pro-Ukraine advertisement in front of the Russian Embassy in London   (twitter.com) divider line
19
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

411 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 24 Feb 2023 at 8:27 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Does anyone know the significance of the music?
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NotCodger: Does anyone know the significance of the music?


You'll understand
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oi_u_luzi_chervona_kalyna

Beautiful song...
🇺🇦 Ой, у лузі червона калина. Ukrainian patriotic folk song
Youtube ZztmQsSAqfo
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Redh8t: NotCodger: Does anyone know the significance of the music?

You'll understand
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oi_u_luzi_chervona_kalyna

Beautiful song...
[YouTube video: 🇺🇦 Ой, у лузі червона калина. Ukrainian patriotic folk song]


Thank you.

Slava Ukraini!
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NotCodger: Redh8t: NotCodger: Does anyone know the significance of the music?

You'll understand
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oi_u_luzi_chervona_kalyna

Beautiful song...
[YouTube video: 🇺🇦 Ой, у лузі червона калина. Ukrainian patriotic folk song]

Thank you.

Slava Ukraini!


Slava Ukraini!
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's just a ride!
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I kinda felt bad for the guy on the bike. That paint had to be slippery under his tires.

Good show, otherwise.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nearly perfect.    Only thing better would be to spell out "F*ck Russia" in blue and yellow paint on the street in front of their embassy.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I love it! Yet, I also acknowledge that if I had to drive through the fresh paint and got bunch of yellow paint spatter on my car, I'd be pissed.

/in conclusion, VictoryCabal is a land of contrasts.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'd be so upset if that stuff splattered all over the undercarriage of my BMW.  Please make your political statement in a less messy way.
 
GoatBoy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bill Hicks on the Russians
Youtube F1fhwpTEBRE
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Warthog: I'd be so upset if that stuff splattered all over the undercarriage of my BMW.  Please make your political statement in a less messy way.


At least you don't need to worry about it covering your turn signals.
 
robodog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

VictoryCabal: I love it! Yet, I also acknowledge that if I had to drive through the fresh paint and got bunch of yellow paint spatter on my car, I'd be pissed.

/in conclusion, VictoryCabal is a land of contrasts.


I'm sure it wasn't actually paint, probably something more like running chalk in suspension, actual paint that would damage vehicles probably would be a crime.
 
Hobbess
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Warthog: I'd be so upset if that stuff splattered all over the undercarriage of my BMW.  Please make your political statement in a less messy way.


The way it spread and seemed to diffuse through the video, my guess is it's a chalk based paint. It'll come off with some water.
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Warthog: I'd be so upset if that stuff splattered all over the undercarriage of my BMW.  Please make your political statement in a less messy way.


It's washable paint. Unless you're a speed reader, it was very easy to miss the sign the woman was holding up that said, "please drive slowly, Washable Paint."

/I think a mild inconvenience to a luxury car is worth it.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Slava Ukraini!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Germans: You think that's cool? Hold my beer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ less than a minute ago  
now do BLM and see how much solidarity you get for mildly inconveniencing drivers.

This thread would be filled with "I agree with the message but not the vandalism. You're undermining. .blah blah blah"
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.