(KTLA Los Angeles)   Decision to use marijuana and drive while impaired tragically took the life of woman's best friend. Had nothing to do with friend hanging out of the sunroof filming for TikTok fame   (ktla.com) divider line
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I drive better stoned.

/ducks
//^^she forgot that 2nd part
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when do we get to see the video?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
app.perfectgolfevent.comView Full Size



The dead one.
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 1 hour ago  
90 days in jail for killing someone with stupidity.....let that settle in for a bit
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Ventura County, chances are pretty good that any given driver is high, filming a Snapchat video, or both.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: I drive better stoned.

/ducks
//^^she forgot that 2nd part


Back in my smoking daze I glanced at a light, saw it was yellow, and stopped.  5 seconds later an angry honk made me look up and notice it was a flashing yellow light.

That was the last time I drove stoned.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

X-Geek: So when do we get to see the video?


I wouldn't recommend trying to do the same dance. The flips are killer.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nhdjoseywales: 90 days in jail for killing someone with stupidity.....let that settle in for a bit


Probably would have gotten off with a fine if she hadn't smoked beforehand.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were both stupid.  Dead person's 2x stupid for hanging out the window and riding with a stoned person.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snapchat, subby; not TikTok. Snapchat is the one I use to trade nudes with you mom.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Snapchat, subby; not TikTok. Snapchat is the one I use to trade nudes with you mom.


I'm still waiting.
I sent you the one with the clothes pins, so you better keep your promise about the dirty diaper.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

nhdjoseywales: 90 days in jail for killing someone with stupidity.....let that settle in for a bit


Too much?

Too little?
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: nhdjoseywales: 90 days in jail for killing someone with stupidity.....let that settle in for a bit

Too much?

Too little?


is that a serious ???
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

nhdjoseywales: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: nhdjoseywales: 90 days in jail for killing someone with stupidity.....let that settle in for a bit

Too much?

Too little?

is that a serious ???


It strikes me as a little excessive, but not by a lot.
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: nhdjoseywales: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: nhdjoseywales: 90 days in jail for killing someone with stupidity.....let that settle in for a bit

Too much?

Too little?

is that a serious ???

It strikes me as a little excessive, but not by a lot.


ok, i laughed at that, good job
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Snapchat, TikTok, whatever... let's rip subby a new one for 'filming.'

Article said TikTok 24 hours ago
 
ohmikey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Article does not mention why or how she lost control. Could have been someone else's fault but they had to prosecute her for being high at the time. I'm sure it happens a lot. I think in some states blame is automatically placed on an intoxicated driver regardless.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I mean to be fair, the driver deciding to drive being high didn't probably help.

I'm cool with legalization, but....you know....i call an uber if i plan on having more than a beer with dinner.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ohmikey: Article does not mention why or how she lost control. Could have been someone else's fault but they had to prosecute her for being high at the time. I'm sure it happens a lot. I think in some states blame is automatically placed on an intoxicated driver regardless.


How many folks have been pinched with a DUI who whatever happened wasn't their fault, but were impaired?

The rules are pretty clear. Don't drive impaired. Its pretty easy to come up with an arbitrary number for booze where you go, "the average person will show signs of impairment and probably shouldn't be in charge of a ton and a half death machine"  Now, not everyone who hits that number is going to be as crap of a driver as someone who just squeaked by last week on their license test. But its a safe line where you can say, "OK, don't drive, call a farking car, its 2023"
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My friend Becky took one whole marijuana and it ended her life. Don't end up like Becky.

/Use cannabis in the comfort of your home and couch and then order a pizza because man I've got the munchies like whoa
//what was I saying?
 
phishrace
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MBooda: In Ventura County, chances are pretty good that any given driver is high, filming a Snapchat video, or both.


It's right around the corner from bat country.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Monac
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ohmikey: Article does not mention why or how she lost control. Could have been someone else's fault but they had to prosecute her for being high at the time. I'm sure it happens a lot. I think in some states blame is automatically placed on an intoxicated driver regardless.


Wow.  You are concerned about drivers impaired by whatever substance they used being blamed too much? That seems like a really specialized variety of concern because of all the harm - such as flaming hot death -  impaired drivers actually cause, but you do you.  It must be great to have so much concern that you can be concerned about THAT.
 
Dr. Opossum
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

foo monkey: They were both stupid.  Dead person's 2x stupid for hanging out the window and riding with a stoned person.


True, so many passengers who die in accidents with impaired drivers are essentially accessories to their own deaths.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

nhdjoseywales: 90 days in jail for killing someone with stupidity.....let that settle in for a bit


She was hanging out of a sunroof doing a Snapchat video. She truly was someone with stupidity.

Driver that accidentally killed her, might have also been distracted.
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: nhdjoseywales: 90 days in jail for killing someone with stupidity.....let that settle in for a bit

She was hanging out of a sunroof doing a Snapchat video. She truly was someone with stupidity.

Driver that accidentally killed her, might have also been distracted.


There was much stupidity in the car for sure but passengers get a lot more leeway with that than the driver does.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Lorn - Acid Rain (Official Music Video)
Youtube nxg4C365LbQ
/ seemed strangely appropriate
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

nhdjoseywales: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: nhdjoseywales: 90 days in jail for killing someone with stupidity.....let that settle in for a bit

She was hanging out of a sunroof doing a Snapchat video. She truly was someone with stupidity.

Driver that accidentally killed her, might have also been distracted.

There was much stupidity in the car for sure but passengers get a lot more leeway with that than the driver does.


In this case, I'd say she got less. 
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ fewer?
 
