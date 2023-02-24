 Skip to content
(BBC)   Interesting unintended consequence of excessive house building & infrastructure developments in the UK - there just isn't enough museum space to display the thousands of archaeological discoveries being unearthed   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Maybe we could make some space by sending back all the cultural artefacts we looted from other countries.

I know, silly idea.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

I Ate Shergar: Maybe we could make some space by sending back all the cultural artefacts we looted from other countries.

I know, silly idea.


Done in one.

Or is it, "Doune in oune," over there?
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I Ate Shergar: Maybe we could make some space by sending back all the cultural artefacts we looted from other countries.

I know, silly idea.


Rubbish, how else will the Brits remember the glory days of the empire.

/they could probably empty the entire British Museum if they gave stuff back
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: Maybe we could make some space by sending back all the cultural artefacts we looted from other countries.

I know, silly idea.


This.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I REALLY want to go to the Tank Museum at Bovington UK. But, I never have enough time off.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Add em to the collection....
nsarchive.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sorry, Dr Alice. You'll have to stop "Digging up Britons" until we can find another place to bury the bones.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: Maybe we could make some space by sending back all the cultural artefacts we looted from other countries.

I know, silly idea.


If I transferred out all artifacts unrelated to my town and county from collections storage, I still would have barely enough room to add more artifacts.  The problem is that there isn't enough space and enough funding in the vast majority of museums for holding new donations.  It's a global phenomenon, because globally museums are underfunded.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: Maybe we could make some space by sending back all the cultural artefacts we looted from other countries.

I know, silly idea.


Farking Spain still demands that countries that find their old ships full of gold they stole from South America give the treasure back to them.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I Ate Shergar: Maybe we could make some space by sending back all the cultural artefacts we looted from other countries.

I know, silly idea.

If I transferred out all artifacts unrelated to my town and county from collections storage, I still would have barely enough room to add more artifacts.  The problem is that there isn't enough space and enough funding in the vast majority of museums for holding new donations.  It's a global phenomenon, because globally museums are underfunded.


You're just angling for that big money museum swag!  We're on to you and your assorted yacht collection!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: Maybe we could make some space by sending back all the cultural artefacts we looted from other countries.

I know, silly idea.


I was going to suggest sending the newly-discovered British artifacts to museums in Greece and Egypt.  That also seems like a fair solution.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Excessive house building and infrastructure developments? Excessive? Where are people supposed to live, Sherwood Forest?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kbronsito: I Ate Shergar: Maybe we could make some space by sending back all the cultural artefacts we looted from other countries.

I know, silly idea.

Farking Spain still demands that countries that find their old ships full of gold they stole from South America give the treasure back to them.


Did you think "Finders Keepers" was international law?
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: kbronsito: I Ate Shergar: Maybe we could make some space by sending back all the cultural artefacts we looted from other countries.

I know, silly idea.

Farking Spain still demands that countries that find their old ships full of gold they stole from South America give the treasure back to them.

Did you think "Finders Keepers" was international law?


The ship is theirs. The gold is not.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

moothemagiccow: Excessive house building and infrastructure developments? Excessive? Where are people supposed to live, Sherwood Forest?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mtinker6
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iheartscotch: I REALLY want to go to the Tank Museum at Bovington UK. But, I never have enough time off.


The wanking fist!  A great day out.  Follow a sign saying To The Tanks. Turn the corner and there's a tiger with its barrel pointing right at your face.

Nice!
 
