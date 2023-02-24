 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jerusalem Post)   Meanwhile, back in Florida   (jpost.com) divider line
100
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

2204 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 24 Feb 2023 at 9:14 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



100 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this rate, I'm beginning to subscribe to my grandfathers' theory about the only acceptable condition that a Nazi should be in.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be a shame if someone used their 2nd Amendment right to stand their ground against these Nazis.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't these idiots have jobs.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  

damageddude: Be a shame if someone used their 2nd Amendment right to stand their ground against these Nazis.


In FL, while an angry mob surrounds your car..  Hell yes, I'd acquit if the victim shot one of them.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incog_Neeto: Don't these idiots have jobs.


maybe they were replaced by jews.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kind of a repeat.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
People waving Nazi swastika flags argue with conservatives during a protest outside the Tampa Convention Center, where Turning Point USA's (TPUSA) Student Action Summit (SAS) is being held, in Tampa, Florida, US July 23, 2022

All things considered, the "argument" would have been:

"Stop saying the quiet parts out loud, it's too early!"
"No, it's time to say the quiet parts out loud, this is our time!"
 
jlee4677 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny queso: Incog_Neeto: Don't these idiots have jobs.

maybe they were replaced by jews.


They have applications in for the local police departments.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much longer are we going to pretend this behavior is acceptable?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would love it if one of these chodes awoke at 3am to find a squad from Mossad surrounding his bed.

Just some friendly words to knock that shiat off.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny queso: Incog_Neeto: Don't these idiots have jobs.

maybe they were replaced by jews.


Possible, but they probably lost their jobs on their own merits because they are openly Nazi chuds.
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incog_Neeto: Don't these idiots have jobs.


Police officers have a very good PTO plan.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Go back to Isreal"

I thought the far right supported isreal.. or was that a different country?

/it's real hard to keep track of the stupid
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: How much longer are we going to pretend this behavior is acceptable?


Nobody is pretending this acceptable, Weaver.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: Kind of a repeat.


Apparently we needed to give these Nazi prices oxygen twice.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: Kind of a repeat.


Of every other thread about republicans? Agreed.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an individual with Jewish heritage who also carries a firearm in his car, I would feel like my life was in danger if one of these "economically distressed" individuals approached my car.
 
SuspiciousNewAccount
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure why the Jerusalem Post would be concerned. Seems in perfect alignment with Israel since both are fascist states.
 
Botkin of the Yard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weaver95 How much longer are we going to pretend this behavior is acceptable?

I'd say the vast majority of Americans don't find that sort of behavior acceptable.
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA:
People waving Nazi swastika flags argue with conservatives during a protest outside the Tampa Convention Center, where Turning Point USA's (TPUSA) Student Action Summit (SAS) is being held, in Tampa, Florida, US July 23, 2022

All things considered, the "argument" would have been:

"Stop saying the quiet parts out loud, it's too early!"
"No, it's time to say the quiet parts out loud, this is our time!"


Can the loud part be the sound of feeding Nazis into a woodchipper?
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you see someone wearing a Nazi swastika armband or waving a Nazi swastika flag, kill them. Without hesitation.

If you have a gun, shoot the Nazi and claim self-defense. Nazis represent an existential threat to everyone on  Earth therefore the murder of a Nazi is always self-defense.

If anyone tries to stop you, kill that person too. Anyone who tries to prevent a Nazi from dying is a Nazi sympathizer.
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tembaarmswide: damageddude: Be a shame if someone used their 2nd Amendment right to stand their ground against these Nazis.

In FL, while an angry mob surrounds your car..  Hell yes, I'd acquit if the victim shot one of them.


I particularly liked the part where the mob blocks/surrounds his car to yell slurs at him, then acts all indignant when he drives past/around them - "he tried to hit us, get his license plate!".

Pathetic.

// also, get some better material - you're recycling jokes Theodor Herzl was tired of by his teenagerhood
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbortionsForAll: Weaver95: How much longer are we going to pretend this behavior is acceptable?

Nobody is pretending this acceptable, Weaver.


But we do accept it.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbortionsForAll: Weaver95: How much longer are we going to pretend this behavior is acceptable?

Nobody is pretending this acceptable, Weaver.


Look around. Yes we are.

Or at least a large part of the country is at any rate.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: At this rate, I'm beginning to subscribe to my grandfathers' theory about the only acceptable condition that a Nazi should be in.


He was right about WWII and the facts have not changed.

The only good nazi is a dead nazi.
Prefererably after a long painful death.
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the nature of frozen peaches.  In order for some people to speak their minds, some have to be terrorized into silence.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow it's like a right winger dream land.
 
karnal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why Dims seem to think it is acceptable to be anti-Semitic.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Wow it's like a right winger dream land.


And it's getting worse. Nobody seems to able to shut those people down...and the Nazis aren't going to stop until someone makes them stop.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
charlottedems.comView Full Size
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: How much longer are we going to pretend this behavior is acceptable?


was the 1st amendment a great, bad idea maybe?
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tembaarmswide: Weaver95: How much longer are we going to pretend this behavior is acceptable?

was the 1st amendment a great, bad idea maybe?


This isn't a 1st amendment problem. This is "humans being humans" problem.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: If you see someone wearing a Nazi swastika armband or waving a Nazi swastika flag, kill them. Without hesitation.

If you have a gun, shoot the Nazi and claim self-defense. Nazis represent an existential threat to everyone on  Earth therefore the murder of a Nazi is always self-defense.

If anyone tries to stop you, kill that person too. Anyone who tries to prevent a Nazi from dying is a Nazi sympathizer.


advocating the killing of someone (anyone) is hate speech
we are not at war
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: Weaver95: How much longer are we going to pretend this behavior is acceptable?

was the 1st amendment a great, bad idea maybe?


It was a great idea before the internet created the Age of Disinformation.

Now I'm not so sure.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: Don't these idiots have jobs.


His GF did, twice, before they found out she was associated with him and seemed to share some of the same views.  I think they've since split.

His name is Jon Minadeo II and he is an absolute twat.  We had a good thread on this yesterday with a lot of info that I won't bother linking to again today.

This tweet has a good look at him "at work" on his show.

https://twitter.com/israel_advocacy/status/1596151332335124480?s=20


He makes his funds by selling t shirts and bullshiat.  He recently moved from CA to FL because of the local ordinances getting passed to specifically keep him from putting hate flyers in everyone's driveway like those landscapers do when advertising.

This is a promotional stunt.  He's a dinkwad from Novato trying to make a name for himself on the hate wagon and probably hoping to grow up to be Tucker Carlson some day.  For him, this has been a huge success.

What he's doing is probably not illegal, even if he is embarrassing himself with this grade-school level bigoted insults and incitement of hatred.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

johnny queso: Incog_Neeto: Don't these idiots have jobs.

maybe they were replaced by jews.


The founder of this group was a failed rapper and actor. So that's probably what he actually believes.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: [charlottedems.com image 577x445]


DeSantis is busy protecting Floridians from Wokeness.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Weaver95: AbortionsForAll: Weaver95: How much longer are we going to pretend this behavior is acceptable?

Nobody is pretending this acceptable, Weaver.

Look around. Yes we are.

Or at least a large part of the country is at any rate.


acceptable and legal don't mean the same things.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Weaver95: tembaarmswide: Weaver95: How much longer are we going to pretend this behavior is acceptable?

was the 1st amendment a great, bad idea maybe?

This isn't a 1st amendment problem. This is "humans being humans" problem.


Isn't it?

If this was Canada those Nazi farks would be cooling in jail right now.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: At this rate, I'm beginning to subscribe to my grandfathers' theory about the only acceptable condition that a Nazi should be in.


He is correct.
Not just technically
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: bluorangefyre: At this rate, I'm beginning to subscribe to my grandfathers' theory about the only acceptable condition that a Nazi should be in.

He was right about WWII and the facts have not changed.

The only good nazi is a dead nazi.
Prefererably after a long painful death.


Grandfathers' was a plural possessive.  They worked in the Jacksonville shipyards together during the war, lost touch afterwards, raised very large families (one was on kid #3 or #4 of I think 13, while the other hadn't started fathering any of his seven children yet, at the time a photo of the two together with their coworkers was taken), and then my parents met 23 years after the end of the war.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AbortionsForAll: Weaver95: How much longer are we going to pretend this behavior is acceptable?

Nobody is pretending this acceptable, Weaver.


Thread ain't over yet.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: Don't these idiots have jobs.


My best guess is that they are instafluencers sponsored by Skull Masks for Pussies Afraid to Show Their Faces(tm).
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: If you see someone wearing a Nazi swastika armband or waving a Nazi swastika flag, kill them. Without hesitation.

If you have a gun, shoot the Nazi and claim self-defense. Nazis represent an existential threat to everyone on  Earth therefore the murder of a Nazi is always self-defense.

If anyone tries to stop you, kill that person too. Anyone who tries to prevent a Nazi from dying is a Nazi sympathizer.


User name checks out.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Botkin of the Yard: Weaver95 How much longer are we going to pretend this behavior is acceptable?

I'd say the vast majority of Americans don't find that sort of behavior acceptable.


The vast majority of Americans don't really mean much in America. We don't control the government, we don't influence legislation. Some votes count a lot more in our system than others, and the ones that count the most aren't the "vast majority".

The vast majority of Americans basically exist to service the portfolios of the very rich.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: johnny queso: Incog_Neeto: Don't these idiots have jobs.

maybe they were replaced by jews.

Possible, but they probably lost their jobs on their own merits because they are openly Nazi chuds.


Openly!?!  Their hiding their faces.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is the Jewish mob still around? Can they handle this please.
This idiots need a real good curb stomping and to be sent back to the rocks they crawled out from under
 
Displayed 50 of 100 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.