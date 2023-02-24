 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Dope)   Single-vehicle accident saves over 700,000 lives   (thecentersquare.com) divider line
19
    More: Unlikely, United States, Smuggling, Law, Port of entry, Law enforcement agency, Arizona, State police, Drug Enforcement Administration  
•       •       •

872 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Feb 2023 at 6:30 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Follow-up story - Every police officer in Arizona has a panic attack and faints, followed by press releases claiming that quick police action saved their lives.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Most of those 800,000 deaths would have been from aerosolized fentanyl had the truck caught fire. You figure a circle of death, radius of about 4km.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: Most of those 800,000 deaths would have been from aerosolized fentanyl had the truck caught fire. You figure a circle of death, radius of about 4km.


This is America, use American units.

"Radius of about 40 foot-ball fields".
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, no one in the Sackler family has ever had any criminal charges.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I just OD'd touching that picture. Hope those pigs enjoy their nice two week vacation due to seeing fentanyl without goggles.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Lambskincoat: Most of those 800,000 deaths would have been from aerosolized fentanyl had the truck caught fire. You figure a circle of death, radius of about 4km.

This is America, use American units.

"Radius of about 40 foot-ball fields".


How many Rhode Islands is that?
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Bootleg: Lambskincoat: Most of those 800,000 deaths would have been from aerosolized fentanyl had the truck caught fire. You figure a circle of death, radius of about 4km.

This is America, use American units.

"Radius of about 40 foot-ball fields".

How many Rhode Islands is that?


Dunno, but it's about 960 corgis.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Lambskincoat: Most of those 800,000 deaths would have been from aerosolized fentanyl had the truck caught fire. You figure a circle of death, radius of about 4km.

This is America, use American units.

"Radius of about 40 foot-ball fields".


<csb>
When I was in the 4th grade, the metric system was gonna be happening ANY DAY NOW and we had a whole experiential learning thing on it. When it came time to experience a kilometer, we all went down to the football field and walked its length 11 times.

Forty-seven years later, I still don't give a shait about football or have a visceral sense of 100 yards, but I remember that a kilometer is ~11 football fields long.
</csb>
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If he's got $5 million worth of pills, why is he driving a 1989 pick up truck.  This is why they get caught.  He really needed a nice Toyota pickup.  Sheesh
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Burn the body.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Badafuco: Bootleg: Lambskincoat: Most of those 800,000 deaths would have been from aerosolized fentanyl had the truck caught fire. You figure a circle of death, radius of about 4km.

This is America, use American units.

"Radius of about 40 foot-ball fields".

How many Rhode Islands is that?

Dunno, but it's about 960 corgis.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Article, per DEA: "Two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a lethal dose."

Publication by DEA on DOJ website: "In acute toxicity studies in mice, the LD50 (the dose causing death of 50% of test animals) of acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl are 9.3 mg/kg and 62 mg/kg, respectively."

What am I misunderstanding?
 
houstondragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Most of those 800,000 deaths would have been from aerosolized fentanyl had the truck caught fire. You figure a circle of death, radius of about 4km.


Look, the cops just really want to figure out a way to just shoot the pills at people to kill them. They hate competitors
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Lambskincoat: Most of those 800,000 deaths would have been from aerosolized fentanyl had the truck caught fire. You figure a circle of death, radius of about 4km.

This is America, use American units.

"Radius of about 40 foot-ball fields".


How many Rhode island's is that,
 
houstondragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Article, per DEA: "Two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a lethal dose."

Publication by DEA on DOJ website: "In acute toxicity studies in mice, the LD50 (the dose causing death of 50% of test animals) of acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl are 9.3 mg/kg and 62 mg/kg, respectively."

What am I misunderstanding?


Cop math
 
KWess
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Badafuco: ArcadianRefugee: Badafuco: Bootleg: Lambskincoat: Most of those 800,000 deaths would have been from aerosolized fentanyl had the truck caught fire. You figure a circle of death, radius of about 4km.

This is America, use American units.

"Radius of about 40 foot-ball fields".

How many Rhode Islands is that?

Dunno, but it's about 960 corgis.

[Fark user image 425x494]


Umm, the British did not develop the metric system.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Badafuco: ArcadianRefugee: Badafuco: Bootleg: Lambskincoat: Most of those 800,000 deaths would have been from aerosolized fentanyl had the truck caught fire. You figure a circle of death, radius of about 4km.

This is America, use American units.

"Radius of about 40 foot-ball fields".

How many Rhode Islands is that?

Dunno, but it's about 960 corgis.

[Fark user image 425x494]


The metric system came from the French Revolution.

/Yes, I am fun at parties
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 minute ago  
More importantly, how many corgis would they kill? What is the LD50 for a corgi?
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
To combat the cartels' sophisticated criminal network, he said, "We need a secure border using barriers and technology. In as many places as we can.

Build the wall, uh-huh.  Got it.  I knew it would be in there somewhere.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.