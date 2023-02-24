 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Subby now doubts the existence of stop signs, Walmart and Maine, and subby lives in Maine   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Slaxl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope this headline is the death of this boring, tired, overused meme.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slaxl: I hope this headline is the death of this boring, tired, overused meme.


On Fark? Don't be ridiculous. Maine isn't important enough to kill a meme.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Slaxl: I hope this headline is the death of this boring, tired, overused meme.


Forget it Jake, it's Walmart.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yeaaas... The real problem is obviously the pole, and totes not the goats doing the crashing. Nosir.
 
cravak
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This isnt vegas.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I was under the impression that in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont, trifles like laws and traffic signs were treated more as casual suggestions.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There's a house in Western Mass that was hiat like twelve times in twelve years. A combination of a hill, curve, and wooded brush obscuring the curve. Folks would come over the top of a hill, start down, and sail right into this house's living room. After like the fourth time, the owner built a wall, and saw that get hit, and rain debris through said living room. He rebuilt the wall, and next time another car went through the wall and again, into the living room. He took to lights, and paint, and watched ANOTHER car slam through.

Finally, he sold the place, and the new owners tore the house down, and built on the back of the lot, and while there were folks who would hit their lawn, and sometimes clip their mailbox, they didn't get their backs up about it, and instead of building up the mailbox to gargantuan levels, they just moved the sucker a bit further back.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: was hiat


That filter is a biatchilly, imho
 
