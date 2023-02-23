 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Summary execution is the penalty for shoplifting from a Sunglass Hut   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Subby, I am sick and tired of these sensationalist, hyperbole headlines. It was a Nordstrom.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I don't think you understand, they were designer sunglasses.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Dont steal shiat, dont get shot. Its a simple premise
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
The police announced that the suspect has a long history of violent crime to distract from the fact that 2 officers shot the suspect while he was engaged in an entirely non-violent crime.

What he's done in the past doesn't seem relevant (unless he were armed and turned to confront the police - of course if he had been armed the police would have certainly told us).
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Dont steal shiat, dont get shot. Its a simple premise


Or, you know, maybe the police could refrain from shooting people who do not pose any immediate threat to other people's safety.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny thing is the guy would just end up losing those shades in a couple weeks.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is their Final Solution.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sunglass Hut?   Mall?  Have I gone back in time?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those were $500 sunglasses asshole
Youtube -OY5oetA1kU
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being presumed to have stolen a pair of sunglasses is enough reason for cops to kill you, by shooting you in the back - I assume - while you try to get away from them.

/Pigs are dangerous.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, just how Black was he?
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Dont steal shiat, dont get shot. Its a simple premise


You sound white
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just keeping score here. Good to that the value of a human life is on the rise. now we're up to human life == pair of sunglasses. A few weeks ago I had it at around $20 in another story.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Unknown" Whether he was armed. Hahahahahahahah
*sure-officers-jan.jpg*

Aaaaaanyhoo, that said, imagine losing your life for crap that Luxottica Group makes for 50 cents.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unknown Whether Tysons Shoplifting Suspect Fatally Shot by Officers Was Armed

I'm no CSI, nor do I play one on TV but I think it'd be pretty easy to determine if he had a piece or not.

Sexy Jesus: So, just how Black was he?

Police did not immediately release the race


I'm guessing very.
 
B0redd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Killed because the pigs ran out of breath.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Dont steal shiat, dont get shot. Its a simple premise


Yep, don't go outside and you won't get hit by a bus. Solid logic, I'm with you. Thanks for your insight.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police did not immediately release the race of either the officers or the suspect who died.

Or the brand of sunglasses, and if whether it was returned to it's case.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This story mentions that they DON'T KNOW if he was armed... which is just a way of bringing in the idea that he could have been. Although they are not reporting that anyone was fired upon by the suspect. So even if he was, it wouldn't necessarily be relevant as they appeared to have shot him while he was running away, outside of the facility.

The story mentions that the guy had a violent past ... without mentioning if that included any guns. Which has nothing to do with the current crime at all. So again, we have information that's not necessarily relevant to the suspect's actions when they shot him.

I'm not rooting for the thief but I am rooting against the trigger-happy cops who executed a guy because they couldn't run fast enough to catch him, or couldn't be bothered.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Unknown Whether Tysons Shoplifting Suspect Fatally Shot by Officers Was Armed

I'm no CSI, nor do I play one on TV but I think it'd be pretty easy to determine if he had a piece or not.

Sexy Jesus: So, just how Black was he?

Police did not immediately release the race

I'm guessing very.


Hey, it's not easy proving a negative. If they'd found a gun on him, this would have been easier for them. Now they've got to check all the video before concocting a plausible story as to why they shot him.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

B0redd: Killed because the pigs ran out of breath.


I used to say that you can't out run a radio...

Looks like I just need to update that saying ...
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: Ass_Master_Flash: Dont steal shiat, dont get shot. Its a simple premise

Or, you know, maybe the police could refrain from shooting people who do not pose any immediate threat to other people's safety.

[Fark user image 828x859]


Ah, but you don't get it. Property is more valuble than Human life. This has been established in these types of threads for years now.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

B0redd: Killed because the pigs ran out of breath.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Dont steal shiat, dont get shot. Its a simple premise


ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Davis said the suspect, identified Thursday as Timothy McCree Johnson, 37, of Washington D.C., had a "significant violent criminal history."

Even if this were true, and it's the cops saying it so, y'know, but even if this were true, shoplifting from the Nordstrom is not a violent criminal act.
 
GORDON
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: Subby, I am sick and tired of these sensationalist, hyperbole headlines. It was a Nordstrom.


And the subject had a "violent criminal history."

If only there were some way to not get shot while stealing from a store, and having a violent criminal history.  None of us are safe.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Dont steal shiat, dont get shot. Its a simple premise


Don't steal shiat because some trigger-happy cop will overreact and kill you for some stupid sunglasses.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: King Something: Ass_Master_Flash: Dont steal shiat, dont get shot. Its a simple premise

Or, you know, maybe the police could refrain from shooting people who do not pose any immediate threat to other people's safety.

[Fark user image 828x859]

Ah, but you don't get it. Property is more valuble than Human life. This has been established in these types of threads for years now.


These people are incredibly warped. I'm sick of arguing with them. All you can do is shake your head while they jerk off about killing people for minor infractions.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ahhh, well. Sucks for everybody involve... but more oxygen for me!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Sunglass Hut?   Mall?  Have I gone back in time?


As if!
 
GORDON
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

DonkeyDixon: Ass_Master_Flash: Dont steal shiat, dont get shot. Its a simple premise

You sound white


Are only white people told if you steal stuff you might get shot?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

robertus: Davis said the suspect, identified Thursday as Timothy McCree Johnson, 37, of Washington D.C., had a "significant violent criminal history."

Even if this were true, and it's the cops saying it so, y'know, but even if this were true, shoplifting from the Nordstrom is not a violent criminal act.


The person's history is also something that was completely unknown to the officers that confronted the suspect, then shot him as he was running away. It's being used to retro-actively justify the shooting.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

GORDON: toddalmighty: Subby, I am sick and tired of these sensationalist, hyperbole headlines. It was a Nordstrom.

And the subject had a "violent criminal history."

If only there were some way to not get shot while stealing from a store, and having a violent criminal history.  None of us are safe.


How did the mall cops know this suspect had a violent history? They didn't even know his name until after they shot him while he was running away.
 
cob2f
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Hoblit: This story mentions that they DON'T KNOW if he was armed... which is just a way of bringing in the idea that he could have been. Although they are not reporting that anyone was fired upon by the suspect. So even if he was, it wouldn't necessarily be relevant as they appeared to have shot him while he was running away, outside of the facility.

The story mentions that the guy had a violent past ... without mentioning if that included any guns. Which has nothing to do with the current crime at all. So again, we have information that's not necessarily relevant to the suspect's actions when they shot him.

I'm not rooting for the thief but I am rooting against the trigger-happy cops who executed a guy because they couldn't run fast enough to catch him, or couldn't be bothered.


It's not a story; it's a PD press release. There's no interview from the store personnel or potential witnesses. The press could have looked up the suspect's record but didn't bother.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Sunglass Hut?   Mall?  Have I gone back in time?


No. The unarmed suspect was shot and killed, not beaten to within an inch of his life with nightsticks.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DonkeyDixon: Ass_Master_Flash: Dont steal shiat, dont get shot. Its a simple premise

You sound white


Because he doesn't steal shiat? I'm sure the glasses were needed to feed & house his family.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm glad the cops took the time out of their busy hot pursuit to look up the guy's violent criminal history so they were justified in preemptively protecting and serving the public.
 
Literally Addicted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Just keeping score here. Good to that the value of a human life is on the rise. now we're up to human life == pair of sunglasses. A few weeks ago I had it at around $20 in another story.


Don't kid yourself, those glasses didn't cost much more than $20 to make. The designer name and markup is all supposed profit until some fool pays it.
 
Literally Addicted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"County policy calls for the footage to be released in 30 days."

Well, that should be enough time to come up with a cover story that matches the footage and get everyone on the same page. *eyeroll*
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Northern Virginia has had a spike in petty crime committed by people from DC coming out to the more affluent burbs.  That includes shopligting, car break-ins, porch piracy, and the like.  The DC cops do zero to help apprehend suspects when they make it back into the city, leading to some brazen chases down the interstate as the perps try to run home.

I'd be fine with the VA cops shooting to kill a little more frequently, to signal that they should steal shiat in their own neighborhoods.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Sunglass Hut?   Mall?  Have I gone back in time?


You might be surprised to know that book stores still exist too. In fact, many of the things you order online can be found in various physical locations near you.

People from the days before Amazon became a global superpower are still, surprisingly, alive. They are a stubborn people who often like to touch things and even try them out before they buy them.

Now obviously a smart person like you knows you can point your phone camera at yourself and using the Sunglasses Express app, try on hundreds of glasses in a virtual environment to see how they would look if you lived in a Snapchat filter. But these doddering old fools, the ones who won't get with the times, want to try them on, just to see how they actually feel on their face, how comfortable they are, how well they stay in place when you move around, how they look in meat space as opposed to the digital battlefields today's cyber ninjas navigate.

These are the people who don't have the patience to wait for next day Prime delivery. Those are their sunglasses and they want them now.

But don't worry, these relics of a bygone era are slowly, but surely dying off, and the days of people driving somewhere to get something will be over before too long. Unless of course, your side hustle is being one of those gatherers of other people's online orders, then you might find yourself driving to the grocery warehouse and delivering said groceries in your car for that 5 dollar tip.
 
Bslim
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Rapmaster2000: Sunglass Hut?   Mall?  Have I gone back in time?

You might be surprised to know that book stores still exist too. In fact, many of the things you order online can be found in various physical locations near you.

People from the days before Amazon became a global superpower are still, surprisingly, alive. They are a stubborn people who often like to touch things and even try them out before they buy them.

Now obviously a smart person like you knows you can point your phone camera at yourself and using the Sunglasses Express app, try on hundreds of glasses in a virtual environment to see how they would look if you lived in a Snapchat filter. But these doddering old fools, the ones who won't get with the times, want to try them on, just to see how they actually feel on their face, how comfortable they are, how well they stay in place when you move around, how they look in meat space as opposed to the digital battlefields today's cyber ninjas navigate.

These are the people who don't have the patience to wait for next day Prime delivery. Those are their sunglasses and they want them now.

But don't worry, these relics of a bygone era are slowly, but surely dying off, and the days of people driving somewhere to get something will be over before too long. Unless of course, your side hustle is being one of those gatherers of other people's online orders, then you might find yourself driving to the grocery warehouse and delivering said groceries in your car for that 5 dollar tip.


Ok, boomer!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

B0redd: Killed because the pigs ran out of breath.


"Don't run from the cops.  Everybody knows that if the police have to come and get you, they're bringing an ass whupping with them."
-Chris Rock
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Funny thing is the guy would just end up losing those shades in a couple weeks.


Nope, he would have sold them.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This guy's mistake is that he went from DC to Fairfax County, VA. He was probably applying DC crime logic to Fairfax County. In DC they'll let you steal sunglasses. In DC they'll let you hold people up at gunpoint all morning long and do nothing about it. In DC the city council does so little about crime that very liberal columnists in the Washington Post will call out the DC city council about their bullshiat approach to crime.

But you can take the metro on a twenty minute ride out to Fairfax county and it's an entirely different world. Fairfax county will arrest you in a bar for being drunk. Will Fairfax county cops shoot you for stealing sunglasses? Fairfax county cops might shoot your mother if you steal sunglasses.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mugato: Sexy Jesus: So, just how Black was he?

Police did not immediately release the race

I'm guessing very.


Timothy McCree Johnson

...actually if that's his real name, maybe not.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Make cops run a quarter mile and you're gonna get shot because they are in fear of a stitch in their sides.
 
nony2klerch [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

King Something: Ass_Master_Flash: Dont steal shiat, dont get shot. Its a simple premise

Or, you know, maybe the police could refrain from shooting people who do not pose any immediate threat to other people's safety.

[Fark user image 828x859]


I smarted both.  Lessening your possible "exposure" to cop intervention is better for your health. History has presented cops are going to shoot people, but it shouldn't be the first tool that they use...guilty or not.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Rapmaster2000: Sunglass Hut?   Mall?  Have I gone back in time?

You might be surprised to know that book stores still exist too. In fact, many of the things you order online can be found in various physical locations near you.

People from the days before Amazon became a global superpower are still, surprisingly, alive. They are a stubborn people who often like to touch things and even try them out before they buy them.

Now obviously a smart person like you knows you can point your phone camera at yourself and using the Sunglasses Express app, try on hundreds of glasses in a virtual environment to see how they would look if you lived in a Snapchat filter. But these doddering old fools, the ones who won't get with the times, want to try them on, just to see how they actually feel on their face, how comfortable they are, how well they stay in place when you move around, how they look in meat space as opposed to the digital battlefields today's cyber ninjas navigate.

These are the people who don't have the patience to wait for next day Prime delivery. Those are their sunglasses and they want them now.

But don't worry, these relics of a bygone era are slowly, but surely dying off, and the days of people driving somewhere to get something will be over before too long. Unless of course, your side hustle is being one of those gatherers of other people's online orders, then you might find yourself driving to the grocery warehouse and delivering said groceries in your car for that 5 dollar tip.


Sorry, gramps, but my shades are available exclusively online.
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Invincible: Mugato: Unknown Whether Tysons Shoplifting Suspect Fatally Shot by Officers Was Armed

I'm no CSI, nor do I play one on TV but I think it'd be pretty easy to determine if he had a piece or not.

Sexy Jesus: So, just how Black was he?

Police did not immediately release the race

I'm guessing very.

Hey, it's not easy proving a negative. If they'd found a gun on him, this would have been easier for them. Now they've got to check all the video before concocting a plausible story as to why they shot him.


Turns out that he was once arrested in 2003 because the cops pulled him over for not signaling a lane change and the police found a half a joint in the trunk of his car. He became belligerent and said "you're arresting me for that? " and the police had to tell him 3 times to put his hands behind his back. (Don't worry, they still peppersprayed him once they had him safely secured so he would learn some manners).
So  he a known dangerous driver, a drug user, and has an established history of resisting arrest.
The world is better off without him.
 
