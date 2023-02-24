 Skip to content
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   It takes a good guy with a gun to stop an unarmed squirrel. The baby was almost just collateral damage   (fox43.com) divider line
    Owner-occupancy, neighbor's nursery, Friday morning, timeframe of the reported incident, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, nursery of a neighbor, Woman, Man shooting  
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The bullet went through the squirrel, through the wall and into the crib. I think Mr. Urban Squirrel Hunter might be using a little too much firepower and far, far too little brains.

/It's a .88 Magnum. They made it for him special. It shoots through schools.
//Boy has that line aged poorly.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gun thread.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Access denied?
 
Yoeman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a dick. You always, ALWAYS should be aware of what's behind whatever target you're shooting at. Dumbass.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care if he serves jail time, but that man should not own a gun.

Unless there is some weird magic bullet stuff going on that guy didn't give a single thought to what was past his target.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: The bullet went through the squirrel, through the wall and into the crib. I think Mr. Urban Squirrel Hunter might be using a little too much firepower and far, far too little brains.

/It's a .88 Magnum. They made it for him special. It shoots through schools.
//Boy has that line aged poorly.


I literally watched that yesterday, and yes, that particular line aged poorly. Still a lot of other gems, though.

"Go on a little vacation."
"But I want to fight crime now!"
"Don't worry, the crime will still be here when you get back."
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: The bullet went through the squirrel, through the wall and into the crib. I think Mr. Urban Squirrel Hunter might be using a little too much firepower and far, far too little brains.

/It's a .88 Magnum. They made it for him special. It shoots through schools.
//Boy has that line aged poorly.


In that every gun can shoot through schools now?
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't mean to blame the victim, but what the hell is that baby doing sleeping at 11:24 in the morning? I guess they think those chores are just gonna do themselves.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is the reporter familiar with the word "bullet "?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Police say he fired a projectile into the nursery of a neighbor's home while a baby slept in the room.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Do not fire a gun towards a building. The bullet will go through the wall and hit whatever is behind it.

As far as the squirrel, use wrist rockets. An ice cube at 20 yards to a squirrel's head will solve your problem
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Police say he fired a projectile into the nursery of a neighbor's home while a baby slept in the room.

[Fark user image 259x194]


Actually, yes. This is one situation where I will think of the children.

Unless your post was sarcastic, which I'm pretty sure it was... I can't tell what is sarcasm anymore thanks to fark
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Reminds me of my dad who hates squirrels except he doesn't have a gun. I love squirrels though.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of sleeping babies, or the squirrels win.
-Thamos Jafforsen
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Police say he fired a projectile into the nursery of a neighbor's home while a baby slept in the room.

[Fark user image 259x194]

Actually, yes. This is one situation where I will think of the children.

Unless your post was sarcastic, which I'm pretty sure it was... I can't tell what is sarcasm anymore thanks to fark


The best argument for hollow point bullets, besides their higher killing potential, is that they won't penetrate yours or your neighbor's walls when you're trying to waste an adversary, squirrel or otherwise.
 
Vern
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: pastramithemosterotic: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Police say he fired a projectile into the nursery of a neighbor's home while a baby slept in the room.

[Fark user image 259x194]

Actually, yes. This is one situation where I will think of the children.

Unless your post was sarcastic, which I'm pretty sure it was... I can't tell what is sarcasm anymore thanks to fark

The best argument for hollow point bullets, besides their higher killing potential, is that they won't penetrate yours or your neighbor's walls when you're trying to waste an adversary, squirrel or otherwise.


A hollow point will still go through drywall, thin sheet metal, and vinyl siding. If you hit a stud dead on that can stop it, especially from a slower round from a handgun, but not always. A hollow point at a high enough velocity, say from a rifle, at 3000+ feet per second, can go straight through a body at close range.

The lesson is "DON'T SHOOT AT YOUR farkING NEIGHBORS HOUSE WHILE TRYING TO KILL A farkING SQUIRREL IN A RESIDENTIAL AREA REGARDLESS OF WHAT TYPE OF AMMUNITION YOU'RE USING! YOU farkING REDNECK!"
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Do not fire a gun towards a building. The bullet will go through the wall and hit whatever is behind it.

As far as the squirrel, use wrist rockets. An ice cube at 20 yards to a squirrel's head will solve your problem


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Yoeman: What a dick. You always, ALWAYS should be aware of what's behind whatever target you're shooting at. Dumbass.


There are a lot of guns and gunowners. Statistically many will be complete dumbasses. The rest will make mistakes because they're human.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Vern: The lesson is "DON'T SHOOT AT YOUR farkING NEIGHBORS HOUSE WHILE TRYING TO KILL A farkING SQUIRREL IN A RESIDENTIAL AREA REGARDLESS OF WHAT TYPE OF AMMUNITION YOU'RE USING! YOU farkING REDNECK!"


Let's just agree to disagree.
 
