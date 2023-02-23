 Skip to content
(Manchester Evening News)   Man arrested after using a giant blue dildo to assault security guard. however, stones, rocks and knife attacks still ok. (may possibly be NSFW)   (manchestereveningnews.co.uk) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Notice that it was A giant blue dildo, not HIS giant blue dildo.  This rag has journalistic standards.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Video captured by eyewitnesses shows police tackling the man while he shouts and waves the sex toy while stood on a bench.

One eyewitness told the Manchester Evening News the man told police he was 'protesting', although the witness said he was unsure what the man was protesting against.

He was protesting the lack of editors at the Manchester Evening News.
 
SonOfSpam [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he aware of the penal code in this state?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It could literally be anything, if you're brave enough
 
Famous Thamas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't long before his homies in the Saints showed up to rescue him.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must not be America because he wasn't savagely beaten to death and then shot, with several bystanders also shot.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We all want to see the Mystique/Apocolypse pr0n movie by Michael Bay..But this isn't going to make it happen.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't make out much from that grainy photo, but until hearing otherwise I'm assuming it's a 'normal' sized dildo anywhere from 6"-8" long and 1"-2" in diameter.  For all the weird sex stuff I've done, I'm just now realizing I've never actually held a dildo.  Are they heavy? Like, say compared to a rubber club the same size? It seems like they might be unless they're hollow core to save on material costs.

My whole takeaway from this is I'm now actually kinda disappointed none of my prior girlfriends had dildos to share (or chose not to). Their sex toys were the little discreet kind.  :-/
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Can't make out much from that grainy photo, but until hearing otherwise I'm assuming it's a 'normal' sized dildo anywhere from 6"-8" long and 1"-2" in diameter.  For all the weird sex stuff I've done, I'm just now realizing I've never actually held a dildo.  Are they heavy? Like, say compared to a rubber club the same size? It seems like they might be unless they're hollow core to save on material costs.


They're usually hollow in order to hold the buzzy parts.

Yeah, I wouldn't call that "giant" either.
 
handsome boy model
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Giant Blue Dildo is the name of my Hole cover band.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: We all want to see the Mystique/Apocolypse pr0n movie by Michael Bay..But this isn't going to make it happen.


James Cameron has a spin off of Avatar coming
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Was he expecting bees?
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
did he find it in the police station showers?
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This thread is dildos.
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
it's company policy never to, imply ownership in the event of a dildo. always use the indefinite article a dildo, never your dildo.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark is Not your private erotica source!  Please find the Sears and JC Penny Lingerie catalogs that Subby's Mom threw away!!!
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Too bad there wasn't a good guy with a dildo.
 
calufrax
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
cdn.comedy.co.ukView Full Size


He was just on his way to Princess Diana's grave with it...
 
khatores
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

handsome boy model: Giant Blue Dildo is the name of my Hole cover band.


Came to make sure "Giant Blue Dildo" was included as some sort of cover band.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Can't make out much from that grainy photo, but until hearing otherwise I'm assuming it's a 'normal' sized dildo anywhere from 6"-8" long and 1"-2" in diameter.  For all the weird sex stuff I've done, I'm just now realizing I've never actually held a dildo.  Are they heavy? Like, say compared to a rubber club the same size? It seems like they might be unless they're hollow core to save on material costs.

My whole takeaway from this is I'm now actually kinda disappointed none of my prior girlfriends had dildos to share (or chose not to). Their sex toys were the little discreet kind.  :-/


Battery or otherwise powered are gonna be hollow somewhere for obvious reasons.  Non-powered are pretty much billy clubs with an alternate mode
 
alitaki
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No A Clockwork Orange gifs? Shame.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Must not be America because he wasn't savagely beaten to death and then shot, with several bystanders also shot.


There's always one of you. Ruining a completely good dildo thread
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, it brings the absurdity of a sex toy with the lethality of a baseball bat so why not?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

khatores: handsome boy model: Giant Blue Dildo is the name of my Hole cover band.

Came to make sure "Giant Blue Dildo" was included as some sort of cover band.


They only play one song, "Breakfast at Tiffany's"
 
NevynFox
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just toss it in the bin, it gets picked up on Fridays.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MeSoHomely
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Best weapon in all of Cyberpunk 2077
 
