(MSN)   I am shocked, SHOCKED. Well, not that shocked   (msn.com) divider line
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Got to make sure that Manhattan remains to be Disneyland for white wealthy people.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yeah b-b-but Obama was President so racism is over ok?!?!?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And all the rest were white people reeking of mari-ju-wana smoke and minus a few teeth, somehow. It's a great mystery.
 
Mr.Man
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
".....only 631 were in possession of a loaded weapon, reported Gothamist"

Most places on earth this alone would be an outrage.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fake news.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Now get me my tacos.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Those are terrible numbers, truly embarrassing for the NYPD.  They need to get those over 95% but with the lack of effort I'm seeing here I'm not sure they can manage that for 2023
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Pigs gonna pig.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Now do a comparison of where these stops were conducted and the crime rate there.
 
morg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The NYPD said the new data is just a "baseline"

so you think maybe you can hit 95%?

in order to "keep all New Yorkers safe and free from fear."

Boy, I hope the cops figure out who's scaring black and latino drivers and put and end to it.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My wife was once rushed up on by plainclothes PO as she was in the back of a cab in Harlem in the middle of the night. Scared the shiat out of her. Armed unmarked assailants at every door.

Not a single apology. Pissed at her for being frightened. NYPD are straight trash.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Yeah b-b-but Obama was President so racism is over ok?!?!?


Well we had to elect Trump to prove we weren't reverse-racist.
 
