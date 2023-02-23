 Skip to content
(AP News)   Bathtub stopper found inside of NYC alligator. It's always in the last place you look   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Strange, New York City, Bronx Zoo, The Bronx, New York, Animal, Alligator, Animal welfare, Centimetre  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm more concerned about the person who was in the tub with the stopper.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've seen this movie.
Alligator (1980) - Official Trailer
Youtube 4_f3-h4tGFQ
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I would have submitted this with a 'Plug' tag
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
....and what happened to the bathtub itself,and the rest of the house?
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A rubber duckie would have been funnier.
 
GeneralMaverick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't know how old I am
They found drain plugs in my belly
From the sixteenth century
Claw footed tub, I think
They don't know how old I am
They found drain plugs in my belly
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when is the gator booked on Jimmy Fallon?
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I knew I should have checked in that alligator
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wild animals eat litter, film at 11.

Serioulsy,the gator itself is news, a rubber bathtub stopper isn't. He obviously ate it somewhere next to a dumpster...
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: I've seen this movie.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/4_f3-h4tGFQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Damn, that was pretty graphic for a trailer.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
OK, but where's the bathtub starter?
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: So when is the gator booked on Jimmy Fallon?


Going to plug his new movie?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Do you know why you always find lost items in the last place you look?

Because when you find them, you stop looking.

[scanners_head.gif]
 
MBooda
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Unimpressed
scene from JAWS (Autopsy with unreleased music)
Youtube Gfx2aTiPxZs
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I myself would cease to search after digging through an alligators entrails.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MBooda: Unimpressed
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Gfx2aTiPxZs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=45&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


This is not the time or the place to perform some kind of a half assed autopsy on a fish. And I'm not going to stand here and see that thing cut open and see that little Kitner boy spill out all over the dock!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
which way was it inserted....asking for a friend...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Meh. A gator in NYC isn't uncommon. I want to see a Rat King!
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm really getting tired of reading about animal cruelty. Stop torturing helpless animals, you chodes
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So THAT'S how it escaped.
 
