(NBC Washington)   Did anyone lose 18 ATMs that were found in a creek in Washington DC? The FBI would like a word, maybe about something more than just littering   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
7
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
is this better or worse than some chained-together ALDI carts
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a lot of ATM
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Neighbors said they have been finding discarded ATMs along the creek in Marvin Gaye Recreational Park for some time and have taken to social media to complain about them in the river.

Ain't that peculiar
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Neighbors said they have been finding discarded ATMs along the creek in Marvin Gaye Recreational Park for some time and have taken to social media to complain about them in the river.

Ain't that peculiar


I wonder what's going on.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe support for OS/2 ended.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Rage Against the Thorazine: Neighbors said they have been finding discarded ATMs along the creek in Marvin Gaye Recreational Park for some time and have taken to social media to complain about them in the river.

Ain't that peculiar

I wonder what's going on.


Yeah
What's goin on?
 
Begoggle
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Neighbors said they have been finding discarded ATMs along the creek in Marvin Gaye Recreational Park for some time and have taken to social media to complain about them in the river.

Did they try telling somebody in real life?
 
