(Flickr)   Caption this moment before the elopement   (farm6.staticflickr.com) divider line
15
Original
1 day ago  
Original:
farm6.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Pinnacle Point
1 day ago  
🎵 Love, I get so lost sometimes
Days pass, and this emptiness fills my heart
When I want to run away, I row off in my boat.
But whichever way I go, I come back to the place you are. 🎵
 
Benevolent Misanthrope
1 day ago  
"You wouldn't/t believe how may times this creeper has snuck up through the water gate to spy on me in my boudoir.  CHRIST, I'm glad we finally found the key."
 
markie_farkie
1 day ago  
"Soon, I shall lock away his testicles with a smaller iron gate"
 
Devolving_Spud
1 day ago  
Mr. Cruise has gone to the movie premiere! Get the others! You're all free now! Run!
 
RedZoneTuba
1 day ago  
"I'm sorry, Charles, but I cannot go through with it. You're simply not white enough!"
 
Snubnose
1 day ago  
I haven't paid my taxes in 10 years my love, so get used to seeing me like this.  My name's not Trump you know....
 
whatsupchuck
49 minutes ago  
I believe that madame ordered a large pizza, extra sausage?
 
Cheron
48 minutes ago  
Key to the gates of paradise (wink, wink) - oil on canvas
 
wxboy
41 minutes ago  
"Now that Stockholm Syndrome has finally kicked in, I can let my husband out of his prison."
 
farkitallletitend
40 minutes ago  
I brought the stick. Are we doing this abortion or not?
 
Uranus
39 minutes ago  
"It won't work, Charles. I only have the key to this gate, but not the one to my chastity belt."
 
WyDave
34 minutes ago  
"She had found the man in the boat, unlocking heretofore unknown sensations"
 
2wolves
32 minutes ago  
"Reginald, now run back to the house and bring my fourteen pieces of luggage."
 
Sexy Jesus
16 minutes ago  
Hurry, before we burn, it's already morning.
 
