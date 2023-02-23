 Skip to content
(CityNews Toronto)   A local organization that rehomes the beloved felines of seniors who need to move to long-term care facilities and those who are terminally ill is celebrating an important milestone - their 100th adoption. Welcome to Caturday   (halifax.citynews.ca) divider line
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I love watching the videos she posts of Makenzie :)
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I haven't had any spam calls in months, but this past week I've had several every day.  Frustrating!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

you don't answer them, do you?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yaaaay Caturday!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Oh hell no!  I do report them, though.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Ugh!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Thank Dog for Caturday.......

Been a fun day:

I'm already in a bad enough mood, just came back from dealing with this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
img.fark.net

Thats Mrs. SM66s' car. A****** pulled out in front of her, likely totalled.  They exchanged info, but he took off immediately, which I find suspicious. She had enough time to snap his license plate, but that's about it.

At least she's ok, and we have uninsured motorist.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Oh, been a busy week over here. My nieces dragged me to an annual cat show for my birthday. There were hundreds, HUNDREDS of cats up for adoption. As some of you know, my beloved Blue passed away back in October:

Fark user imageView Full Size


(miss you buddy)

which left this guy, Jasper, lonely on the days I have to go into the office:

Fark user imageView Full Size


(yes, he's as dumb as he looks)

I was helpless against the onslaught of cuteness, so EVERYBODY MEET BOB!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Bob is three years old and I don't have any backstory, other than he was absolutely adorable and sleeping the entire time I was trying to adopt him. He is also absolutely MASSIVE. He's about the size of a Maine Coon, but he's completely white. He weighs 18 pounds and from head to butt he's about as long as I am from shoulder to waist. If he stands on his hind legs and stretches out his front paws, he can reach my shoulders, and I'm 5'10". He's a big farking cat - the biggest farking cat I've ever owned.

He's also a sweetheart. He wants nothing but pets and snuggles. The only negative so far is he drools more than a St. Bernard, so I've given him his own pillow so he can befoul that while he's sleeping. He also snores a bit, but I've got him beat in that department :)

Jasper is warming up to him slowly. There's been some light hissing but no fighting, which I expected because Jasper weighs seven pounds and it would be like Kevin Hart taking on Dwayne Johnson.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

:(
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

I haven't had any in YEARS, then two weeks ago I'm getting eight or nine a day. I had to turn on the iPhone feature that silences calls that aren't in my contact list. It was driving me crazy.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

please get that Beautiful baby checked out for the drooling.
welcome to Caturday, Bob!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

There's a lot things that could have happened, that didn't.  Im choosing to be kind.   Funniest thing was one of the police asked me if I wanted to sell the truck in the background . 😎
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: please get that Beautiful baby checked out for the drooling.


He's going to my vet at the end of next week. It's the earliest appointment they had (vets are crazy busy around here).

He only drools when you pet him. I had another cat that did that. I don't think it's something to worry about.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Welcome to The Clowder, Bob! ♥♥♥
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Oh crap...so sorry that happened to her!  Glad she's okay.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Hoping for a quicker appt for the doctor, so I feel your pain!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

He's adorable...congrats!!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Welcome to the clowder. What cookies did you not drool on?
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

One of my folks cats would drool when my Bro would pet him..specifically the ears.
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Welcome Bob!

Looks like my Blitzen. I miss him (1993-2009)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image image 600x600]


No cats about atm, so:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

(Not me!)
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Hi Bob!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

And about time, too!  A******s and elbows at work all week, mostly because of what the VP forgot to warn us about a week or two ago!
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I don't care who's Grandma she is. She is in MY SPOT!
 
mtpalms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

I'm starting to get texts from politicians begging for 'support' again. 😖
It baffles me that they don't realize that they aren't doing themselves any favors by not letting people opt out.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mtpalms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Hi Bob! Sounds like a Mutt and Jeff combo.
 
mtpalms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

It's a cool truck.

I am willing to bet that the insurance company makes you get it repaired. For some reason, they are loath to total cars anymore unless it is a complete wreck. I know instances where it cost more to do the repairs than if thecar had just been totaled.
 
mtpalms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Marvel being adorably derpy.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Hi Bob, welcome to Caturday 😺

What kind of cookies did you bring?
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
you guys up north are gettin' clobbered by winter storms...

down in Ga we hit 79° today. the trees are budding, and blooming.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Hai Bob!!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomeTexan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

That is a kind of magnolia, right? We have a smaller one.  Mom calls it a "tulip tree", even though it isn't.  Very nice.
 
