 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Dear Seattle drivers. A large arrow and multiple chevrons pointing to the right and mounted on the wall directly in front of you means that the tunnel curves to the right. You might want to slow down a bit   (twitter.com) divider line
35
    More: Fail, shot  
•       •       •

437 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Feb 2023 at 5:20 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Speed was a factor.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And to think people wonder why I stay the hell away from that part of town unless absolutely necessary.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Dear Subs,

Since I imagine that most people do not know what a Chevron is...( it is a road marking shaped like a ^ . Their purpose is to denote dead space (space where there is no lane) and direct cars back to the lane of travel)...I imagine that this is less than helpful.
 
sherkaner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This video is from a year or so ago. Wonder if they've made any changes to the exit since then.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is the YouTube page of the guy who recorded the video.  It's still going on. I'm subscribed now.  This could be the next 11 foot 8.

https://www.youtube.com/user/michaelbasconcillo/videos


This is the view from somebody taking the exit.

Seattle I5 Union Street Exit
Youtube Q39uIXLh030
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
None of those chevrons were even locked. That's sloppy work, Sam.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
One of the dashcam/crash channels I subscribe to (don't you farkers judge me) had a 35 minute compilation of just this particular camera. DOZENS of wrecks apparently happen there. Looks like at least a couple per week.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I guess those idiots figure if they drive fast enough they can make it through that stop light waiting for them past the end of that tunnel.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Speed was a factor.


A message more people would probably pay attention to, if the cops would quit acting like people going 31 in a 30 zone are the same as the ones in the video.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Since I imagine that most people do not know what a Chevron is...


Nonsense! Everyone knows what a Chevron is.

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is like the Russian dash cam videos. There's always one tool doing 60 in a 30 zone, probably blind drunk.
 
harleyquinnical
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sherkaner: This video is from a year or so ago. Wonder if they've made any changes to the exit since then.


Since it looks like the Union St. exit off of I-5, I'm not betting on it.  Why people are going so fast through that exit regardless is beyond me.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sxacho: None of those chevrons were even locked. That's sloppy work, Sam.


The Replicators got into the system and kept on unlocking them.
 
Bannanaslug
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sherkaner: This video is from a year or so ago. Wonder if they've made any changes to the exit since then.


Or drunk...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
harleyquinnical
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: This is the YouTube page of the guy who recorded the video.  It's still going on. I'm subscribed now.  This could be the next 11 foot 8.

https://www.youtube.com/user/michaelbasconcillo/videos


This is the view from somebody taking the exit.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Q39uIXLh030?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Nice to know I can identify that exit despite having only ever been through it once and not having been to Seattle in 4.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hah, I've taken that exit. It is kind of jarring the first time.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 800x587]


And the locals affectionately call it Dead Man's Curve.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: This is the YouTube page of the guy who recorded the video.  It's still going on. I'm subscribed now.  This could be the next 11 foot 8.

https://www.youtube.com/user/michaelbasconcillo/videos


This is the view from somebody taking the exit.

[YouTube video: Seattle I5 Union Street Exit]


How... how are all these people farking that up?! And please god keep them from the East Coast. Their heads would assplode.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: iheartscotch: Since I imagine that most people do not know what a Chevron is...

Nonsense! Everyone knows what a Chevron is.

[images.squarespace-cdn.com image 850x566]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: sherkaner: This video is from a year or so ago. Wonder if they've made any changes to the exit since then.

Since it looks like the Union St. exit off of I-5, I'm not betting on it.  Why people are going so fast through that exit regardless is beyond me.


Oh its simple. People are speeding on I-5 and aren't paying attention to the curve and sudden drop in speed off the interstate.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The people being unnecessarily rear-ended by morons careening around this corner need some protection. They should install some seriously heavy-duty bollards in that landscaping area along the left side, where cars appear to grind around that corner against the wall leaving sparks and debris everywhere. Instead of letting them continue to shoot into traffic out of control, a couple large bollards would make for an immediate stop of their vehicle with a huge CRUNCH!
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 800x587]


It amuses me that the nickname (Dead Mans Curve) is used by the media when that particular hour's wreck has happened there. One or two radio stations I would expect but the fact that they call it that even on the nightly news or on the news websites always makes me smile.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Mrtraveler01: iheartscotch: Since I imagine that most people do not know what a Chevron is...

Nonsense! Everyone knows what a Chevron is.

[images.squarespace-cdn.com image 850x566]

[Fark user image 850x637] [View Full Size image _x_]


That's.... an interesting way to spell authorization.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That was more enjoyable to watch than I expected.
 
whidbey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I remember the old Battery Street Tunnel had all kinds of skidmarks on the walls.

Good times.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: This is the YouTube page of the guy who recorded the video.  It's still going on. I'm subscribed now.  This could be the next 11 foot 8.

https://www.youtube.com/user/michaelbasconcillo/videos


This is the view from somebody taking the exit.

[YouTube video: Seattle I5 Union Street Exit]


They need a more obvious STOP AHEAD sign, instead of a single picture of a traffic light and a 30mph warning.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sir, Chevron seven will not engage.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hmm, who do we know around here that is from Seattle? Could we really be that lucky? Oh please oh please oh please.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Some time in the 90's, me and Mrs South were transiting Genoa via the expressway. While speeding through the tunnel at about 120 kph, I glanced up a the ceiling just before we exited onto a viaduct over a valley**.

There were clear tyre tracks on the tunnel ceiling...

** Same viaduct that collapsed in the oughts...
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ah, the Union Avenue exit. I've driven a school bus onto that one a few times.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MurphyMurphy: Sir, Chevron seven will not engage.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Meanwhile, Hedge Five is standing by.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iheartscotch: Dear Subs,

Since I imagine that most people do not know what a Chevron is...( it is a road marking shaped like a ^ . Their purpose is to denote dead space (space where there is no lane) and direct cars back to the lane of travel)...I imagine that this is less than helpful.


*fry_notsure.jpg*


images.roadtrafficsigns.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.