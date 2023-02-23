 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Woman who left Britian to join ISIS is upset that the British government is fully supporting her decision   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Shamima Begum has losther battle for British citizenship - eight years after she left the UK as a 15-year-old schoolgirl to join ISIS"

Why have so many men been repatriated to the UK, but women who were trafficked and sexually enslaved to DAESH fighters are kept from that? If she committed a crime, put her on trial and keep her in a British prison. Men too. But accepting the men and kicking out the women is selective punishment.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Who are the Britians?"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What would the response be if she were the daughter of some wealthy politician? Same, right?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Somacandra: FTFA: "Shamima Begum has losther battle for British citizenship - eight years after she left the UK as a 15-year-old schoolgirl to join ISIS"

Why have so many men been repatriated to the UK, but women who were trafficked and sexually enslaved to DAESH fighters are kept from that? If she committed a crime, put her on trial and keep her in a British prison. Men too. But accepting the men and kicking out the women is selective punishment.


And besides the fact that she was a child at the time, she's been rendered stateless, which I'm pretty sure countries are not supposed to do.

IIRC from coverage at the time, they claimed it was OK because she was eligible for Bangladeshi citizenship, but she didn't have it and Bangladesh didn't want to give her it, which is entirely their prerogative.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: [Fark user image 800x480]

"Who are the Britians?"


In case they fix it...

Fark user image
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Woman? She was a child.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Why have so many men been repatriated to the UK


The people who cannot have their citizenship stripped are repatriated. The UK found out they can dump this woman on Bangladesh as their problem, and they're doing so.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'd be happy to give her  Sanctuary
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: she's been rendered stateless, which I'm pretty sure countries are not supposed to do


The law in the UK prohibits stripping citizenship if a person would be rendered stateless. This woman is alleged to have a claim to Bangladeshi citizenship through her parents, though Bangladesh says otherwise (they say she has no claim and won't be allowed into their country).

Further making this a problem from some other things I've read is that for her to claim Bangladeshi citizenship, she had a deadline to apply (before her 21st birthday?) and that has passed.

Basically, the UK stripped her of citizenship when she was about 18-19 and told her to get on with moving to Bangladesh. She never filed paperwork for that and the time to be able to do that has passed, so her inaction made her stateless.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Gotta disagree with the UK govt on this one.

By almost any definition she was either a child soldier and/or a sex trafficked child. She should be viewed as a victim of this conflict, even if she did shiat things while a victim.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I had a bigger laugh about that case just a couple years ago where the woman with US citizenship had it stripped from her because we discovered her father from Yemen had diplomatic immunity, making her birth in the USA irrelevant for her claim to birthright citizenship. The family farked up the paperwork and now she's dumped outside the USA without US citizenship.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And the Judge issued the decision with a succinct summary:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah, making a child stateless for being trafficked as a minor sure will show them! 15 year olds should have their entire lives ruined and destroyed because horrible things happened to them. How else can they learn!
 
Trik
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We should lower the voting age to 15.
They make such good decisions.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Somacandra: FTFA: "Shamima Begum has losther battle for British citizenship - eight years after she left the UK as a 15-year-old schoolgirl to join ISIS"

Why have so many men been repatriated to the UK, but women who were trafficked and sexually enslaved to DAESH fighters are kept from that? If she committed a crime, put her on trial and keep her in a British prison. Men too. But accepting the men and kicking out the women is selective punishment.


How many of those men left specifically to join ISIS?

As far as i can tell a total of 11 people have been repatriated, with 2 of them being a woman and her child - the woman was trafficked there when she was young.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'd be happy to give her  Sanctuary


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
She was 15.  I was an idiot until 24 or so, maybe still am.  I don't think she should be banned for life.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So , I guess this woman hasn't spoken to other ISIS women huh?

Why on Earth would a woman want to join ISIS knowing full well that they mistreat women over there.

Unless we're talking about this Isis...

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yeah, the threshold for treason in Britain is a whole lot lower than in places like the US. They have a much longer history of people attempting to overthrow the government and, sometimes, actually succeeding.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bunch of BS in this thread.

She wasn't trafficked. She and three friends all left London and traveled to Turkey on their own with the intent to cross the border into Syria and join ISIS - which they did.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Trik: We should lower the voting age to 15.
They make such good decisions.


Did you also join ISIS at age 15?
WTF?
None of the rest of us did, I farking promise you.
You can't apply one 15 year old's "decision" to everyone who's 15, that's insane
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If we're being honest, it's that she had naughty teenage terrorist sex that's the real issue.

I guess my big issue is that she was a minor. Put her on trial under appropriate charges unless for some reason you have no faith in your own laws and courts.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Somacandra: FTFA: "Shamima Begum has losther battle for British citizenship - eight years after she left the UK as a 15-year-old schoolgirl to join ISIS"

Why have so many men been repatriated to the UK, but women who were trafficked and sexually enslaved to DAESH fighters are kept from that? If she committed a crime, put her on trial and keep her in a British prison. Men too. But accepting the men and kicking out the women is selective punishment.


Well that's what they get for being women.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Trik: We should lower the voting age to 15.
They make such good decisions.

Did you also join ISIS at age 15?
WTF?
None of the rest of us did, I farking promise you.
You can't apply one 15 year old's "decision" to everyone who's 15, that's insane


I would have joined the Sandinistas in a heartbeat when I was 15.  They've changed more than I have.
 
facisto
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Her 2019 interview isn't doing her a lot of help, given her saying that she wanted to return to the UK but also didn't regret her decision to join ISIS. Or that she was ok with the Manchester Arena bombing. And the only thing she regrets is talking to the media, and not say, helping a terrorist organization commit atrocities.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

madgonad: Bunch of BS in this thread.

She wasn't trafficked. She and three friends all left London and traveled to Turkey on their own with the intent to cross the border into Syria and join ISIS - which they did.


And if a 15 year old runs off to meet some perv from the internet that groomed them, even if they leave home fully of their own volition, they are still a sex trafficking victim. Just because they were manipulated instead of physically coerced doesn't make the coercion less real.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: Woman? She was a child.


morbotron.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I dunno. I'm a pretty damn staunch liberal, and I'm kinda siding with the British on this one.

1. It should be a birthright that every human is born into a free society that provides for individual expression. But the world isn't a perfect place, so that mostly doesn't happen. Even so, while freedom of speech is a privilege for many of us, it is also huge responsibility.

This girl absolutely acted irresponsibly in not simply leaving the UK, but doing so by choosing to aid/become an enemy of the state.

2. Right to the point, I believe she purposefully sabotaged her Bangladesh citizenship in order to leverage getting back her British citizenship.

Now I don't know about British law, let alone deliberations on if the difference between eligibility versus actual possession of citizenship of another government are interchangeable for the purpose of stripping an individual of citizenship at the time said event occurs. But damned if it doesn't just seem like she's not learned a damn thing.

This entire story reads like a modernization of The Luck of Barry Lyndon,except instead of a bratty Irish man child in the 18tg century, it's an idiot teen girl in modern day Britain.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've heard of people making some remarkably stupid decisions as teenagers, but a girl running away to join ISIS is one the dumbest.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 minute ago  

moothemagiccow: Trik: We should lower the voting age to 15.
They make such good decisions.

Did you also join ISIS at age 15?
WTF?
None of the rest of us did, I farking promise you.
You can't apply one 15 year old's "decision" to everyone who's 15, that's insane


This is a clear case of FAFO. If you decide to murder someone or join a terrorist group, there will be consequences regardless of your age. She and two other classmates (part of the Bethnal Green trio) went to Syria to join ISIL. She (reportedly) "developed a reputation as an enforcer amongst other members of ISIL and had tried to recruit other young women to join the group" (from Wikipedia).

No one should become stateless, on that I agree. I think many people are missing parts of this story that contribute to a better understanding of this young woman.
 
