(CBC)   Today's MadLib Headline: Man who shot himself while stealing a puppy wont face charges because a cop slapped him at the hospital   (cbc.ca) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't understand why they can't charge both the officer and the thief.  It was armed robbery for crying out loud.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Meh.  I'm cool with armed robbers getting slapped around.
 
TWX
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Diogenes: I don't understand why they can't charge both the officer and the thief.  It was armed robbery for crying out loud.


Because cops don't usually get charged.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In Murica they would have shot him and the dog. Then arrested the ER staff.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Dear cops: Do it right. If you can't, then GTFO.
 
Electrify
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Reading the article, sounds like SOP for Peel police.

/ain't nothing gonna happen
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: In Murica they would have shot him and the dog. Then arrested the ER staff.


yeah, I don't understand why didn't the cop slap the puppy too
 
