(Some Guy)   China is not likely to ever catch up with the USA's carrier fleet. Which is why they have developed oversized drone subs armed with torpedoes. Sleep tight Taiwan   (navalnews.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently, they are pretty much Autonomous because you can't effectively remote control them under all the water. That means they get to identify and attack targets without human intervention. Normally countries aren't fans of that as, ethical considerations aside, it increases the chance that your own weapons will attack your own ships. But if the Chinese plan on selling these to countries that only want to repel a hostile fleet, the risk is non existent as they presumably wouldn't have ships of their own in the area.
And it would sure be helpful for China if they wanted to repel a certain fleet from a certain island they plan on taking....
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a reason depth charges were invented.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: There's a reason depth charges were invented.


Meh... drone swarms, missiles, and plenty of these? We're not going to be able to defend against all of that.

The real defense of those things is that there are what... 11 more of them, a bunch of Ohio-class missile boats and an Air Force that can reach across the world in hours.

They can take one out, but it would not be very wise.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just be glad it wasn't a Lebanese torpedo. 
Bill Hader discusses cut Casey Kasem sketch with Kevin Pollak
Youtube 3HZPkWYr2-4
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh yeah?
Well, we fitted ours with chinese parts!

...wait a minute
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is just higher tech than the marine mines that everyone threw in the oceans during big II.  Although the ability for them to become sentient killing machines capable of enslaving the Worlds human population is a bit higher.
 
stuffy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sarah Connor will have to stay out of the water.
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It cracks me up when I read an article where the reporter assumes that just because they military hasn't admitted they have a capability they don't have it. I would imagine that a few years after offensive drone subs were practical, the US Navy had some in the water they were playing with.
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
a huge floating hunk of metal is always a vulnerable target.  they can try and come up with defenses, but carriers need to strike from afar to survive.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Apparently, they are pretty much Autonomous because you can't effectively remote control them under all the water. That means they get to identify and attack targets without human intervention. Normally countries aren't fans of that as, ethical considerations aside, it increases the chance that your own weapons will attack your own ships. But if the Chinese plan on selling these to countries that only want to repel a hostile fleet, the risk is non existent as they presumably wouldn't have ships of their own in the area.
And it would sure be helpful for China if they wanted to repel a certain fleet from a certain island they plan on taking....


This would resolve this issue from TFA:

It also raises ethical and legal questions about human out of the loop kill chains. This is because underwater vehicles like this cannot realistically be controlled by humans. They have to be autonomous, so the decision to shoot the torpedo has to be automated.


The software shoot/no shoot algorithm would be hideously complex, something along the lines of:

def vessel_detected(vessel) {
  if(in_killbox(vessel)) kill(vessel)
}
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: There's a reason depth charges were invented.


And the P-8
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

0MGWTFBBQ: a huge floating hunk of metal is always a vulnerable target.  they can try and come up with defenses, but carriers need to strike from afar to survive.


If only they carried aircraft or something that could do that.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
At some point we're going to lose a carrier to a weapon that cost less than 1% of the carrier's operating budget and it's going to suck.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Cat and mouse. We now, if we haven't already, develop a fleet of smaller autonomous UAVs to hunt and kill these things. It's not like we haven't seen this coming on the sea, land and in the air. Good luck catching up you despotic cargo cult.
 
Anenu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If I was Taiwan I'd much prefer China build a fleet of subs over carriers. China can already launch missiles from the mainland but they still can't march troops over water.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Call me when they get sharks with lasers on their frickin heads.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Apparently, they are pretty much Autonomous because you can't effectively remote control them under all the water.


Um...that sounds like a pretty big design flaw.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why bother with the complexity of torpedo tubes and firing mechanisms? Just make drone torpedoes.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Chinese don't plan on countering our navy with their navy.

They plan on countering our navy with ground based anti-ship missiles.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Do they think carriers just float around our there by themselves?

Or that we haven't any means of countering most of anything that can be thrown at them?

I'm not saying DARPA/DOD thought of everything, but we're 15-20 years ahead of any other country on the planet when it comes to defensive/offensive capabilities.

Think about hypersonic missiles that were all the rage for about 12 seconds last year?  When questioned directly about why we didn't have more hypersonic missiles of our own, the SecDef just kind of shrugged it off and changed the subject.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Chinese had to go to autonomous subs. The fire drills were killing too many of the crew.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So they've invented torpedoes with torpedoes.
 
Mikey Bob
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Making drones is super cheap because you don't need the safety systems a human carrying vehicle would require.  It's arming them, and them being reliable enough, when it gets difficult, and I suspect the US is far ahead in this area which is why we don't hear too many ramblings about this from the dip-shat politicians.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

JeffSon069: Do they think carriers just float around our there by themselves?  Or that we haven't any means of countering most of anything that can be thrown at them?


The U.S. Fleet Could Lose Four Aircraft Carriers Defending Taiwan
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Russia and China are both working on nuclear-powered torpedoes. This is just a little sideways step from that.
https://www.fark.com/comments/12456590/Russia-launches-worlds-biggest-submarine-destined-to-wreak-havoc-upon-world-by-unleashing-radioactive-tsunamis-with-its-AI-powered-nuclear-torpedo-drones-which-will-wipe-out-western-cities-That-just-sink-like-rest-of-Russian-navy
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: So they've invented torpedoes with torpedoes.


It's a gun that travels around and shoots anything on it's turf. It's kinda like a redneck, but with more intelligence.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: JeffSon069: Do they think carriers just float around our there by themselves?  Or that we haven't any means of countering most of anything that can be thrown at them?

The U.S. Fleet Could Lose Four Aircraft Carriers Defending Taiwan


Yes, which is why an attack on Taiwan will be a nuclear war.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: JeffSon069: Do they think carriers just float around our there by themselves?  Or that we haven't any means of countering most of anything that can be thrown at them?

The U.S. Fleet Could Lose Four Aircraft Carriers Defending Taiwan


We won't lose them, we'll know right where they are. On the bottom here, here, here, and here.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

madgonad: SomeAmerican: JeffSon069: Do they think carriers just float around our there by themselves?  Or that we haven't any means of countering most of anything that can be thrown at them?

The U.S. Fleet Could Lose Four Aircraft Carriers Defending Taiwan

Yes, which is why an attack on Taiwan will be a nuclear war.


You only launch nukes if your country ceases to exist if you don't.

We'd much rather lose a carrier than a city.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

madgonad: SomeAmerican: JeffSon069: Do they think carriers just float around our there by themselves?  Or that we haven't any means of countering most of anything that can be thrown at them?

The U.S. Fleet Could Lose Four Aircraft Carriers Defending Taiwan

Yes, which is why an attack on Taiwan will be a nuclear war.


No. Why? Who could possibly benefit from that?
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Apparently, they are pretty much Autonomous because you can't effectively remote control them under all the water. That means they get to identify and attack targets without human intervention. Normally countries aren't fans of that as, ethical considerations aside, it increases the chance that your own weapons will attack your own ships. But if the Chinese plan on selling these to countries that only want to repel a hostile fleet, the risk is non existent as they presumably wouldn't have ships of their own in the area.
And it would sure be helpful for China if they wanted to repel a certain fleet from a certain island they plan on taking....


There is a lot of speculation there that seems unjustified, when compared to what we know about their other "cutting edge" technologies. Especially based on a virtual 3D model that looks like it has more in relation to Russia's supposed unmanned army of wunderdrones  that actual military hardware, especially since the article itself points out the US and Royal Navies have actual prototypes and orders in. The only big deal is the fact the picture shows torpedo tubes.

It is also not like the aircraft carriers travel alone, or that these are somehow stealth subs, or that (again) the US and Royal Navies do not have actual orders to fill for their own extra large unmanned platforms.

Finally can't really sink the USS Japan, the USS South Korea, the USS Philippines, or if they attack Taiwan the USS Taiwan. In order to have an impact on supplies and the actual fleets of the USA these supposed drones would need a range in excess of 600 miles (1200+ round trip) at a minimum (and that's only if the carriers are parked at maximum range to support Taiwan of what we claim our maximum ranges are.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: madgonad: SomeAmerican: JeffSon069: Do they think carriers just float around our there by themselves?  Or that we haven't any means of countering most of anything that can be thrown at them?

The U.S. Fleet Could Lose Four Aircraft Carriers Defending Taiwan

Yes, which is why an attack on Taiwan will be a nuclear war.

You only launch nukes if your country ceases to exist if you don't.

We'd much rather lose a carrier than a city.


Which city?
 
