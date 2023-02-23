 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Missing Persons, Aztec Camera, The Call, and Flash And The Pan. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #440. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PSA: i'm feeling very newwavey-y this morning. you've been warned.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tunes time :o)
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: PSA: i'm feeling very newwavey-y this morning. you've been warned.


Can't say we weren't. I mean it's right there in the name.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Blue Leader checking in from Hoth..
Newwavey-y works out here in the outer rim.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Stuck in a pointless meeting that started at noon. At 12:06 I remembered that I am entitled to take a lunch break, so I went to the P.O. to pick up the mail. Returned home to find that I had missed nothing whatsoever. Hoping this will be over by showtime.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
MAYDAY, MAYDAY! WE HAVE "TEAM-BUILDING EXERCISE" ON THE TABLE!! RUN AWAY, RUN AWAY!!!
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: PSA: i'm feeling very newwavey-y this morning. you've been warned.


In that case I guess I'm going to have to ... do what I was planning to do anyway.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: MAYDAY, MAYDAY! WE HAVE "TEAM-BUILDING EXERCISE" ON THE TABLE!! RUN AWAY, RUN AWAY!!!


https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/e/ec/National_EAS_Test.ogg
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Howdy farquers.
Packing to decamp my house since I had to turn off the water and plumber can't start until nxt week. 'I Ain't Got No Home' by Woody Guthrie from my dad's vinyl collection is spinning and seeming fairly apropos rn...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Need more building out of the question = I have no idea what you're asking
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Howdy farquers.
Packing to decamp my house since I had to turn off the water and plumber can't start until nxt week. 'I Ain't Got No Home' by Woody Guthrie from my dad's vinyl collection is spinning and seeming fairly apropos rn...


That sucks. And with all the rain in the forecast, too. You and kitty should play hobo and hop a train to a dry state.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Howdy farquers.
Packing to decamp my house since I had to turn off the water and plumber can't start until nxt week. 'I Ain't Got No Home' by Woody Guthrie from my dad's vinyl collection is spinning and seeming fairly apropos rn...


I've got water.......& wifi.
No kitchen yet, but I've got wifi dammit!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
remember the #1 rule of being interviewed kiddos. every question is always an excellent question.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I feel like I should be...altered...to listen to this.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Red 5 here (and a little late)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hello everybody!
Present and on time. I'm almost proud of myself.
 
