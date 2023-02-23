 Skip to content
(Twitter)   The UK has provided Ukraine with a lot of arms and training for its armed forces. Perhaps Kyiv could repay them by sending some tomatoes   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We'll take tomatoes, cucumbers, quince... you got any quince? and cans of Heinz beans... but no broccoli"
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're going to need a new lettuce pretty soon too.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell no. Ukraine should weaponize those tomatoes and use them to drive the orcs back to Russia.

We Britons can feast on the delicious sovereignty that Brexit has rained down upon us.
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weapons and Ammo won't typically rot waiting to get through customs. The can't be said of fresh foods. While I appreciate the significant amount of aid they have provided to Ukraine, have the British tried eating Tories? Seems like a modest solution.
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You'd turn it off when I was halfway across: Hell no. Ukraine should weaponize those tomatoes and use them to drive the orcs back to Russia.

We Britons can feast on the delicious sovereignty that Brexit has rained down upon us.


That would be turnip, according to the Secretary of State for sewage, food shortages and rural poverty, Theresa Coffey.
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut: They're going to need a new lettuce pretty soon too.


That'll take two to four weeks, according to the UK msm. I'm not sure whether they can wait that long for a new PM.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where are all our Brexit cheerleaders denying there are any shortages of vegetables and fruits in UK supermarkets?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dang, that supermarket is better stocked than most around our (red)neck of the woods.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You'd turn it off when I was halfway across: Hell no. Ukraine should weaponize those tomatoes and use them to drive the orcs back to Russia.

We Britons can feast on the delicious sovereignty that Brexit has rained down upon us.


It's repelling an invasion, not a bad comedian. Although Zelenskyy may have some ideas there.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: Where are all our Brexit cheerleaders denying there are any shortages of vegetables and fruits in UK supermarkets?


He's in the other thread.
https://m.fark.com/comments/12764402
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: You'd turn it off when I was halfway across: Hell no. Ukraine should weaponize those tomatoes and use them to drive the orcs back to Russia.

We Britons can feast on the delicious sovereignty that Brexit has rained down upon us.

It's repelling an invasion, not a bad comedian. Although Zelenskyy may have some ideas there.


They've done it before, they can do it again.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Vladimir Putin do fuck off"

+1
 
jjorsett
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No local produce shortages in a country whose economy is largely devoted to agriculture and is having difficulties exporting it. Let's make a lot of nonsequiturish inferences from this.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Where are all our Brexit cheerleaders denying there are any shortages of vegetables and fruits in UK supermarkets?


Why are Irish supermarkets having the exact same shortages?

Fruit and vegetable shortage due to poor weather in Spain, Irish retailers say (breakingnews.ie)

Food shortages: will fruit and vegetables soon be counted in Germany too? - The Limited Times (newsrnd.com)

Britain, Ireland Facing Tomato Shortage After Overseas Harvests Disrupted | ESM Magazine

They're still in the EU.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jjorsett: No local produce shortages in a country whose economy is largely devoted to agriculture and is having difficulties exporting it. Let's make a lot of nonsequiturish inferences from this.


Yes, but it is fun to point out how the once ruler of the world can't even feed their own people adequately.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Why are Irish supermarkets having the exact same shortages?


Because the Irish drink their vegetables, duh.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Carter Pewterschmidt: Why are Irish supermarkets having the exact same shortages?

Because the Irish drink their vegetables, duh.


As God intended. Now piss off!
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Carter Pewterschmidt: Why are Irish supermarkets having the exact same shortages?

Because the Irish drink their vegetables, duh.


Should've had a V8!
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Geotpf: Where are all our Brexit cheerleaders denying there are any shortages of vegetables and fruits in UK supermarkets?

Why are Irish supermarkets having the exact same shortages?

Fruit and vegetable shortage due to poor weather in Spain, Irish retailers say (breakingnews.ie)

Food shortages: will fruit and vegetables soon be counted in Germany too? - The Limited Times (newsrnd.com)

Britain, Ireland Facing Tomato Shortage After Overseas Harvests Disrupted | ESM Magazine

They're still in the EU.


Wasn't Brexit supposed to provide the UK with a better economy than if it had stayed in the EU?  I don't remember Brexit advocates saying "post-EU we'll be exactly as well off as our former EU colleagues, minus all the upfront costs and goodwill we lost".
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Here's an interesting Reddit thread on Ask UK.
How can it still happen that large chains are causing such a shortage in grocery products because they refuse to pay farmers a fair price? : AskUK (reddit.com)

The argument is that the reason there are some shortages is because UK stores aren't willing to pay higher prices that European rivals are, because us Brits don't want to pay more.
I posted a picture yesterday in another thread of some reduced lemons I bought yesterday.
Fark user imageView Full Size


The regular price was £1 (no tax of course) for four reasonably large lemons. (they do smaller cheaper ones)
Looking at the Walmart American site they sell lemons at 68c each. That's over twice the price us Brits pay.

We've got so used to such cheap food we aren't willing to pay more.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Here's an interesting Reddit thread on Ask UK.
How can it still happen that large chains are causing such a shortage in grocery products because they refuse to pay farmers a fair price? : AskUK (reddit.com)

The argument is that the reason there are some shortages is because UK stores aren't willing to pay higher prices that European rivals are, because us Brits don't want to pay more.
I posted a picture yesterday in another thread of some reduced lemons I bought yesterday.
[Fark user image 850x965]

The regular price was £1 (no tax of course) for four reasonably large lemons. (they do smaller cheaper ones)
Looking at the Walmart American site they sell lemons at 68c each. That's over twice the price us Brits pay.

We've got so used to such cheap food we aren't willing to pay more.


Not sure what Walmart site you're looking at but around here we can get three lemons for $1.  Less if I decide to go to the Mexican supermarket (El Super!).
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Carter Pewterschmidt: Geotpf: Where are all our Brexit cheerleaders denying there are any shortages of vegetables and fruits in UK supermarkets?

Why are Irish supermarkets having the exact same shortages?

Fruit and vegetable shortage due to poor weather in Spain, Irish retailers say (breakingnews.ie)

Food shortages: will fruit and vegetables soon be counted in Germany too? - The Limited Times (newsrnd.com)

Britain, Ireland Facing Tomato Shortage After Overseas Harvests Disrupted | ESM Magazine

They're still in the EU.

Wasn't Brexit supposed to provide the UK with a better economy than if it had stayed in the EU?  I don't remember Brexit advocates saying "post-EU we'll be exactly as well off as our former EU colleagues, minus all the upfront costs and goodwill we lost".


It wasn't a big claim. I can't remember any leave campaigner saying "It we leave our economy will grow faster than the EU" or similar.

The Vote Leave website is still up.
Why Vote Leave - Vote Leave (voteleavetakecontrol.org)

The arguments are save the EU contribution (with the infamous £350 million figure), borders, immigration, trade (which take time to negotiate. We've done some, we're negotiating to join TPP etc) and make our own laws.

No "It we leave our economy will do much better than the EU" though I have no doubt some may have argued that, and with some justification. The UK was the fastest growing G7 country last year, not doing great this year, but forecast to grow well next year.

It was democracy and sovereignty. Even if they had said "If we leave our economy will grow 1% less than the rest of the G7 for a generation" I'd have considered that a price worth paying and still voted to leave.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Plus, seriously, anyone can pick and choose one item that's cheap in one store.

For example, here's our local El Super flyer for this week.  Anywhere you can pick up chicken legs for 64p a pound in the UK?

https://www.tiendeo.us/Catalogs/tucson-az/1410456?view=catalogs-search&buscar=el-super&pos=0&refPageType=OFFERS&pagina=2&variantName=Variant+A&utm_medium=rsv
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: because us Brits don't want to pay more.


So the theory, your theory, is that people would rather bare shelves than pay more?

And you believe that?

I mean. I can't possibly argue with that logic.

You have won the day, sir!
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Carter Pewterschmidt: Here's an interesting Reddit thread on Ask UK.
How can it still happen that large chains are causing such a shortage in grocery products because they refuse to pay farmers a fair price? : AskUK (reddit.com)

The argument is that the reason there are some shortages is because UK stores aren't willing to pay higher prices that European rivals are, because us Brits don't want to pay more.
I posted a picture yesterday in another thread of some reduced lemons I bought yesterday.
[Fark user image 850x965]

The regular price was £1 (no tax of course) for four reasonably large lemons. (they do smaller cheaper ones)
Looking at the Walmart American site they sell lemons at 68c each. That's over twice the price us Brits pay.

We've got so used to such cheap food we aren't willing to pay more.

Not sure what Walmart site you're looking at but around here we can get three lemons for $1.  Less if I decide to go to the Mexican supermarket (El Super!).


Fark user imageView Full Size


And if we go to cheaper stores we can get them for less. I was comparing like for like, major supermarket to major supermarket.
 
AwfulObject
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Man, there ain't no better example of bigotry and conservatism hurting your own people than post Brexit UK.
 
AwfulObject
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: The Third Man: Carter Pewterschmidt: Here's an interesting Reddit thread on Ask UK.
How can it still happen that large chains are causing such a shortage in grocery products because they refuse to pay farmers a fair price? : AskUK (reddit.com)

The argument is that the reason there are some shortages is because UK stores aren't willing to pay higher prices that European rivals are, because us Brits don't want to pay more.
I posted a picture yesterday in another thread of some reduced lemons I bought yesterday.
[Fark user image 850x965]

The regular price was £1 (no tax of course) for four reasonably large lemons. (they do smaller cheaper ones)
Looking at the Walmart American site they sell lemons at 68c each. That's over twice the price us Brits pay.

We've got so used to such cheap food we aren't willing to pay more.

Not sure what Walmart site you're looking at but around here we can get three lemons for $1.  Less if I decide to go to the Mexican supermarket (El Super!).

[Fark user image 751x715]

And if we go to cheaper stores we can get them for less. I was comparing like for like, major supermarket to major supermarket.


You guys have a sacremento?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Carter Pewterschmidt: because us Brits don't want to pay more.

So the theory, your theory, is that people would rather bare shelves than pay more?

And you believe that?

I mean. I can't possibly argue with that logic.

You have won the day, sir!


You think "people", as in individual consumers, made a conscious choice?

Rather than supermarket execs and buyers saying "Our customers are used to paying £X for item and if we raise the price to twice that they won't buy it. Give it a couple of weeks and the harvest will improve and the farmers will be eager to sell to us at the old price again."
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AwfulObject: Carter Pewterschmidt: The Third Man: Carter Pewterschmidt: Here's an interesting Reddit thread on Ask UK.
How can it still happen that large chains are causing such a shortage in grocery products because they refuse to pay farmers a fair price? : AskUK (reddit.com)

The argument is that the reason there are some shortages is because UK stores aren't willing to pay higher prices that European rivals are, because us Brits don't want to pay more.
I posted a picture yesterday in another thread of some reduced lemons I bought yesterday.
[Fark user image 850x965]

The regular price was £1 (no tax of course) for four reasonably large lemons. (they do smaller cheaper ones)
Looking at the Walmart American site they sell lemons at 68c each. That's over twice the price us Brits pay.

We've got so used to such cheap food we aren't willing to pay more.

Not sure what Walmart site you're looking at but around here we can get three lemons for $1.  Less if I decide to go to the Mexican supermarket (El Super!).

[Fark user image 751x715]

And if we go to cheaper stores we can get them for less. I was comparing like for like, major supermarket to major supermarket.

You guys have a sacremento?


The walmart website askes for a ZIP code. I gave it one.

/Been to Sacremento and have friends there. Got a behind the scenes tour of the capitol building while Arnie was governor. Only place where I've been on the fourth floor, gone up a flight of stairs and ended up on the third floor.
 
