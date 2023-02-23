 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Murdaugh testifies on murder   (youtube.com) divider line
32
    More: Live, Murder, Justin.tv, YouTube Live, Criminal procedure, Live, Rosetta (spacecraft), Ustream, Graphic - YouTube  
•       •       •

238 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 23 Feb 2023 at 11:44 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Liese
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone have this on in the background/listening?
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images6.fanpop.comView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he too old for this sh*t
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this gamibit is already going quite poorly. he's an awful witness

/i think this opiate addict's maintenance dose was too low and it's wearing off.
//anyone else have the audio cutting in and out?
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dropped in on his testimony for a few minutes.  I think he's in opiate withdrawal to some degree to enhance his affect.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he just shook his head yes while saying no to a question. he's a farking mess
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This ain't the first time I done gotten away with murder y'all!
 
ScrimBoy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dollar Store Ed Begley Jr.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Goddammit, Riggs! You were supposed to be watching him!
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Should've cut the red wire.
 
Liese
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: this gamibit is already going quite poorly. he's an awful witness

/i think this opiate addict's maintenance dose was too low and it's wearing off.
//anyone else have the audio cutting in and out?


Audio has been pretty solid. I'm using the link above on my smart tv. At the beginning it was a little cutty-outty but not bad now.

He sucks his teeth a lot which was off-putting at first. I had Court TV streaming last week when an electrician was at my house doin stuff and the one guy they had on was like "I would like to know what medication he is given, because that could affect him" etc. Shrug?
 
Liese
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: I dropped in on his testimony for a few minutes.  I think he's in opiate withdrawal to some degree to enhance his affect.


I had a feeling when he was ushered back in after a 10 minute break to begin his testimony that they had really hyped him up so he would be emotional. I keep eyeing that vein above his left temple. You can tell he's really pushing the pressure up to his cranium to work up some dry eye tears.

/sniff
//sniiiiff
///ugh
 
wxboy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Not Buck Murdaugh?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Using nick names for his wife and son he murdered is just farked up.

This guy is everything wrong with conservatives.
 
Liese
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: Using nick names for his wife and son he murdered is just farked up.

This guy is everything wrong with conservatives.


Yes. You could tell he was told to refer to Paul as Paw Paw repeatedly, cause he laid it on heavy at the beginning.

Also, seeing his other son in the 3rd pew back in the audience, sitting stone-faced, was weird.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Redheads
 
Liese
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This guy is wily as hell. Even with the addiction, he was no dummy. He was part of a powerhouse legal family that got away with a lot of shady shiat. He wanted to testify because he thinks he's smart enough to outwit the jury.

...and maybe he is.

/dead eyes though
 
El_Dan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Spoiler alert, he killed them all.
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wxboy: Not Buck Murdaugh?

[Fark user image image 400x400]


Surprised he didn't dig a six foot trench around his compound and fill it with gasoline. Might have helped.
 
USCLaw2010
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: Using nick names for his wife and son he murdered is just farked up.

This guy is everything wrong with conservatives.


Not to bring politics into this, but he's a democrat.
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Also this guy has to be related to Col. Angus with that accent, doesn't he?
 
Liese
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

USCLaw2010: Irving Maimway: Using nick names for his wife and son he murdered is just farked up.

This guy is everything wrong with conservatives.

Not to bring politics into this, but he's a democrat.


red-headed one though. So already inherently evil!

/s
//although he is evil
///3
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Liese: Anyone have this on in the background/listening?


SHUT UP!
They put Alex on the stand?!

I've been super busy at work today and haven't check in
 
Liese
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RubiconBeer: Also this guy has to be related to Col. Angus with that accent, doesn't he?


When you are from the south and are wealthy enough to have good dental hygiene yet need dentures before you're 60, that accent comes with it.
 
Liese
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Liese: Anyone have this on in the background/listening?

SHUT UP!
They put Alex on the stand?!

I've been super busy at work today and haven't check in


OH YAS GURL

He decided to testify this morning, although I think it was expected anyway?

He's been yappin since about 10 EST or so? I lost track.

/to have sons you call Buster and PawPaw... christ a'mighty
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Liese: RubiconBeer: Also this guy has to be related to Col. Angus with that accent, doesn't he?

When you are from the south and are wealthy enough to have good dental hygiene yet need dentures before you're 60, that accent comes with it.


long term drug addiction is tough on the chompers
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Liese: Irving Maimway: Using nick names for his wife and son he murdered is just farked up.

This guy is everything wrong with conservatives.

Yes. You could tell he was told to refer to Paul as Paw Paw repeatedly, cause he laid it on heavy at the beginning.

Also, seeing his other son in the 3rd pew back in the audience, sitting stone-faced, was weird.


he's not allowed any closer bc he was passing notes through the attorney the other day i think
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Liese: ProcrastinationStation: Liese: Anyone have this on in the background/listening?

SHUT UP!
They put Alex on the stand?!

I've been super busy at work today and haven't check in

OH YAS GURL

He decided to testify this morning, although I think it was expected anyway?

He's been yappin since about 10 EST or so? I lost track.

/to have sons you call Buster and PawPaw... christ a'mighty


HOOOOLLLEEEYYY SHHHHH***TT BAALLLS!

I've been listening to the Murdaugh Murders Podcast since some time last year.  They're going to lose it over putting him on the stand.

There's no way he doesn't get up there and Lie his fool head off.
He truly thinks he can skate on his name/history.

Apparently the lawyer in the boat case said to him in public "if you try to taint my jury, I'll add Paul and Maggie to the lawsuit" - its well known that the family has their hands in everything.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Liese: ProcrastinationStation: Liese: Anyone have this on in the background/listening?

SHUT UP!
They put Alex on the stand?!

I've been super busy at work today and haven't check in

OH YAS GURL

He decided to testify this morning, although I think it was expected anyway?

He's been yappin since about 10 EST or so? I lost track.

/to have sons you call Buster and PawPaw... christ a'mighty


And his dog Bubba. Who eats chickens.
 
Liese
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Liese: Irving Maimway: Using nick names for his wife and son he murdered is just farked up.

This guy is everything wrong with conservatives.

Yes. You could tell he was told to refer to Paul as Paw Paw repeatedly, cause he laid it on heavy at the beginning.

Also, seeing his other son in the 3rd pew back in the audience, sitting stone-faced, was weird.

he's not allowed any closer bc he was passing notes through the attorney the other day i think


What? I kinda snorted at that. If so, how stupid you gotta be. lolllll

I also noticed at the very beginning there was a bailiff or similar - whatever term for court room police - that was making people spread out on a pew. I wonder if it was for a line-of-sight to Paul then...
 
Liese
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Irving Maimway: And his dog Bubba. Who eats chickens.


Yeah I liked when the prosecutor is like "and when Bubba dropped the chicken" .. I mean he has a twang too like most all SCers but just kinda polished that turd. lol.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Liese: Irving Maimway: Using nick names for his wife and son he murdered is just farked up.

This guy is everything wrong with conservatives.

Yes. You could tell he was told to refer to Paul as Paw Paw repeatedly, cause he laid it on heavy at the beginning.

Also, seeing his other son in the 3rd pew back in the audience, sitting stone-faced, was weird.

he's not allowed any closer bc he was passing notes through the attorney the other day i think


I thought it was the sister doing that and Buster got moved because he supposedly gave the boat crash lawyer the finger while pretending to bite his nail.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.