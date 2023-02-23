 Skip to content
(WGAL 8)   Cop arrested attempting to buy cocaine. If he was good at his job he could have just arrested the dealer and confiscated the cocaine. Look forward to an update to this story where he's reinstated with back pay   (wgal.com) divider line
18
•       •       •

Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow, he must have dropped a dime on his fellow officers or only shot a minority once in the leg or something to make him unpopular.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He got ratted out, they set up a sting, and he attempted to pick up a cocaine from a location in the neighboring county across the river. His mug shot has a sad face. You'd think a cop of all people would know that buying drugs will get you busted.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a drug abusing teen stumbling around trying to find myself a career. I decided I wanted to be a cop. I told my friends.

"Why on earth would you want to be a cop?"

"When I pull people over, I can take their drugs"

"Oh? great idea, lets all join!"

post script

Not one of us actually applied...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I was working a top secret double sneaky investigation for internal affairs and these guys are trying to railroad me."

Saw that on TV once.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is no one asking how a guy can afford cocaine on a cop's salary? Two jars? Who sells cocaine in jars? Is that a new thing? Am I that old?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old and busted:  Cocaine Bear
New notness:  Cocaine Pig
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Wow, he must have dropped a dime on his fellow officers or only shot a minority once in the leg or something to make him unpopular.


Fark user image
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: Why is no one asking how a guy can afford cocaine on a cop's salary?


Cops actually make pretty good money. And there's always the evidence locker.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

tuxq: Why is no one asking how a guy can afford cocaine on a cop's salary?


Who's to say the cop isn't on the sly and accepting bribes or even robbing banks?

If he's out buying cocaine, he's got money somehow.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

tuxq: Why is no one asking how a guy can afford cocaine on a cop's salary


Because his salary is public record and it's well above the median
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


dafuq is on his forehead?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image 694x402]

dafuq is on his forehead?


Every time around this year I wonder why so many people have bruises on their heads. It's an alarming amount of cranial trauma.

Turns out it's Ash Wednesday and a religious holiday thing.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Elizabeth Banks' "The Wire".
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image 694x402]

dafuq is on his forehead?


Guessing the photo was taken on Ash Wednesday.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Police set up surveillance at the residence and said they saw Taylor arrive at the home, park his vehicle and retrieve two screw-top glass jars, which held an inert substance that resembled cocaine.

So fake cocaine.  It could have been gummi bears or lube.  What a great story.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: abhorrent1: [Fark user image 694x402]

dafuq is on his forehead?

Every time around this year I wonder why so many people have bruises on their heads. It's an alarming amount of cranial trauma.

Turns out it's Ash Wednesday and a religious holiday thing.


GoldSpider: abhorrent1: [Fark user image 694x402]

dafuq is on his forehead?

Guessing the photo was taken on Ash Wednesday.


Or...

hear me out...

Or, he secretly identifies as a Hindu woman and forgot to take off his Bindi.
 
Raymond L Yacht
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was the Dumbass tag on paid leave, too?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ZMugg: forgot to take off his Bindi.


I had no idea they were called that.

I figured they were "mind" infinity stones like Vision uses.
 
