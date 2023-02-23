 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   82yo man won't leave his clifftop soon to be cliff bottom house, likes to live life on the edge   (bbc.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have fun dying?
 
mrwknd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one way to get a free burial.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any relation to that cranky old guy lived died at Mount St. Helens?
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA;
He said: "I do wonder what is going to happen to me in the end, but it's just one of those things isn't it?"

If I somehow make it to 82 years old, I hope I can be as content as he is with life and death.

Of course, he might have just been extremely drunk during the interview.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well THAT'll show them...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: FTFA;
He said: "I do wonder what is going to happen to me in the end, but it's just one of those things isn't it?"

If I somehow make it to 82 years old, I hope I can be as content as he is with life and death.



Yeah, but i have concerns.

1) I would be worried about a less than quick and painless death. Tumbling down the landslide and ending up injured awaiting a prolonged death.

2) He's sort of selfish about it. If the house goes over there will be multiple search and rescue types that now have to risk THEIR lives to look for him.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I guess cliffs are different in the UK.
 
camaroash
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Something's wrong with the world today. Don't know what it is.
 
stuffy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Worked out well for this guy.
 
Abox
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He could rent it out every summer to the 64 and up crowd if it's not too pricey.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

camaroash: Something's wrong with the world today. Don't know what it is.


My money is on the pollution.  Of the air, water and food chain supply.
 
austerity101
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sounds about Wight.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hey, they tried.

Next.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"...but big cracks have appeared"

Totally mis-read that.
 
patrick767
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It is not "just one of those things". Your bloody house is going to fall off the bloody cliff! Are you daft? GTFO of there!
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
SpectroBoy:
2) He's sort of selfish about it. If the house goes over there will be multiple search and rescue types that now have to risk THEIR lives to look for him.

You have to give the search and rescue types actual searches and rescues to perform or they get bored and turn to oppression. That was the whole point of Farenheit 451, that arsonists could stave off a dystopian future because without the task of fighting fires, the firefighters turned to their evil nature.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

camaroash: Something's wrong with the world today. Don't know what it is.


something's wrong with our eyes.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: SpectroBoy:
2) He's sort of selfish about it. If the house goes over there will be multiple search and rescue types that now have to risk THEIR lives to look for him.

You have to give the search and rescue types actual searches and rescues to perform or they get bored and turn to oppression. That was the whole point of Farenheit 451, that arsonists could stave off a dystopian future because without the task of fighting fires, the firefighters turned to their evil nature.


So you're saying he's a hero then?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: SpectroBoy:
2) He's sort of selfish about it. If the house goes over there will be multiple search and rescue types that now have to risk THEIR lives to look for him.

You have to give the search and rescue types actual searches and rescues to perform or they get bored and turn to oppression. That was the whole point of Farenheit 451, that arsonists could stave off a dystopian future because without the task of fighting fires, the firefighters turned to their evil nature.

So you're saying he's a hero then?


I don't use the word 'hero' lightly, but he is the greatest hero in British history. A short list for sure but still.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ less than a minute ago  
rhino.comView Full Size
 
