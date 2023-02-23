 Skip to content
(BBC)   UK universities consider ban on staff / student relationships, which are currently just frowned on. Hotplate ban coming next   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, how soon can I see a photo of John Cleese showing the class how it's done?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The students are actually adults so.... *shrug*
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: The students are actually adults so.... *shrug*


You're an idiot.

People in a position of power (who may be decades older) should not be having sexual relationships with people who rely on them for grades, even if the students are 18 / 19 / 20 years old, or even older.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, what they are saying is that a student at a university can't date a janitor who works there or someone who works in the cafeteria?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the professor isn't teaching the student, and isn't in the same department and has no control or influence over the student's grades or anything else, then nobody farking cares. Like Fano said, the students are adults.   The only time it gets problematic is when the professor is in a position of direct authority.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: So, what they are saying is that a student at a university can't date a janitor who works there or someone who works in the cafeteria?


Yes, you still have hope.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: Fano: The students are actually adults so.... *shrug*

You're an idiot.

People in a position of power (who may be decades older) should not be having sexual relationships with people who rely on them for grades, even if the students are 18 / 19 / 20 years old, or even older.


Faculty != staff.  Completely different dynamic.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: The students are actually adults so.... *shrug*


If the student isn't a prospective or current student in your department, then it's just 2 people at the same university.

The 1/2 + 7 rule should apply.
 
Nick el Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never once did I have a hot teacher, but I also didn't go to college... and since we are talking middle and high school those kind of relationships are frowned upon.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: Fano: The students are actually adults so.... *shrug*

You're an idiot.

People in a position of power (who may be decades older) should not be having sexual relationships with people who rely on them for grades, even if the students are 18 / 19 / 20 years old, or even older.


If the person is not in a position to have any control over the student's grades, and is not in the same department and has no influence over the student's path, there's literally no issue.

Also, why bring age into it? Who the fark cares if someone younger is dating/farking someone older? Who gave you the right to decide whether it's acceptable or not?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The plans form part of a consultation on how to tackle sexual harassment in English universities.

I'm not into sports, but tackle sexual harassment sounds horrible.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: So, what they are saying is that a student at a university can't date a janitor who works there or someone who works in the cafeteria?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


"It's a good thing that Faber isn't in England, innit?"
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indy_kid: Fano: The students are actually adults so.... *shrug*

If the student isn't a prospective or current student in your department, then it's just 2 people at the same university.

The 1/2 + 7 rule should apply.


If both people are adults and it's consensual, who gives a fark about the age?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: Fano: The students are actually adults so.... *shrug*

You're an idiot.

People in a position of power (who may be decades older) should not be having sexual relationships with people who rely on them for grades, even if the students are 18 / 19 / 20 years old, or even older.


I definitely preyed upon one professor.  It was incredible.  My sex-ed prof was fresh out of grad school, and I really enjoyed that.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Pert: Fano: The students are actually adults so.... *shrug*

You're an idiot.

People in a position of power (who may be decades older) should not be having sexual relationships with people who rely on them for grades, even if the students are 18 / 19 / 20 years old, or even older.

If the person is not in a position to have any control over the student's grades, and is not in the same department and has no influence over the student's path, there's literally no issue.

Also, why bring age into it? Who the fark cares if someone younger is dating/farking someone older? Who gave you the right to decide whether it's acceptable or not?


User name ALMOST checks out.

One letter, man, one letter.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoldSpider: Faculty != staff.  Completely different dynamic.


Yeah, mess with the department secretary at your own peril.

"What's that? The copy of your dissertation that I was supposed to forward to the Graduate School never got there? Huh..."
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should mention:  I have no idea what grade I got, and I do not care.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: who gives a fark about the age?


Chris Hansen probably.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was once a staff member at a UK university and in a relationship with a student at the time...

/well, I was also a student then.  And we were married before I started working
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indy_kid: GoldSpider: Faculty != staff.  Completely different dynamic.

Yeah, mess with the department secretary at your own peril.

"What's that? The copy of your dissertation that I was supposed to forward to the Graduate School never got there? Huh..."


I'm not terribly close to the academic side of things, but I'm pretty sure it doesn't work like that.  We have new technology like e-mail to bypass such potential obstacles.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Also, why bring age into it? Who the fark cares if someone younger is dating/farking someone older? Who gave you the right to decide whether it's acceptable or not?


I think history has shown that 1/2+7 to be a pretty good idea.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: Kit Fister: Pert: Fano: The students are actually adults so.... *shrug*

You're an idiot.

People in a position of power (who may be decades older) should not be having sexual relationships with people who rely on them for grades, even if the students are 18 / 19 / 20 years old, or even older.

If the person is not in a position to have any control over the student's grades, and is not in the same department and has no influence over the student's path, there's literally no issue.

Also, why bring age into it? Who the fark cares if someone younger is dating/farking someone older? Who gave you the right to decide whether it's acceptable or not?

User name ALMOST checks out.

One letter, man, one letter.


Yes, because suggesting that consenting adults can do whatever the fark they want with other consenting adults so long as they're not in direct positions of power over the other, is totally the same as saying that being a pedo is okay, veiled insult or not. </sarcasm>

They're consenting adults. If they have freely and openly gotten into a relationship and they are happy with said relationship, it's neither your job nor mine to judge, let alone dictate rules over them, moral or otherwise.

That's the entire point of being free, consenting adults.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Pert: Fano: The students are actually adults so.... *shrug*

You're an idiot.

People in a position of power (who may be decades older) should not be having sexual relationships with people who rely on them for grades, even if the students are 18 / 19 / 20 years old, or even older.

If the person is not in a position to have any control over the student's grades, and is not in the same department and has no influence over the student's path, there's literally no issue.

Also, why bring age into it? Who the fark cares if someone younger is dating/farking someone older? Who gave you the right to decide whether it's acceptable or not?


Nobody gave me the right.

My opinion, as per the article, is that someone in a position of authority (often older) should not have a sexual relationship with someone who is subject to that authority (often younger).

It's the same in the army, at school, at lots of businesses, so why not university?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Kit Fister: who gives a fark about the age?

Chris Hansen probably.


if one of the pair was under age/not an adult, yes. If both are adults, *Shrugs*, they can do whatever the fark they want to with each other so long as everyone is consenting.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kit Fister:

That's the entire point of being free, consenting adults.

The Church frowns upon your shenanigans.
All sexual activity must be approved.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoldSpider: Pert: Fano: The students are actually adults so.... *shrug*

You're an idiot.

People in a position of power (who may be decades older) should not be having sexual relationships with people who rely on them for grades, even if the students are 18 / 19 / 20 years old, or even older.

Faculty != staff.  Completely different dynamic.


The article specifically addresses this. Try reading.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: If the professor isn't teaching the student, and isn't in the same department and has no control or influence over the student's grades or anything else, then nobody farking cares. Like Fano said, the students are adults.   The only time it gets problematic is when the professor is in a position of direct authority.


The article specifically addresses this.
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: Fano: The students are actually adults so.... *shrug*

You're an idiot.

People in a position of power (who may be decades older) should not be having sexual relationships with people who rely on them for grades, even if the students are 18 / 19 / 20 years old, or even older.


^^^^^^   My GF in university, (she 19, me 22) started seeing her French prof (middle aged).  There was no rule about professor/student relationships at the time (1975) but, apparently,  there was a rule about me going into his office and verbally abusing him..

/didn't help
//she dumped him and moved to the west coast
///everyone has a heartbreak hotel - this is mine.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: indy_kid: Fano: The students are actually adults so.... *shrug*

If the student isn't a prospective or current student in your department, then it's just 2 people at the same university.

The 1/2 + 7 rule should apply.

If both people are adults and it's consensual, who gives a fark about the age?


I keep hearing Matthew McConaughey from "Dazed and Confused":

"I get older, but they stay the same age."
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: So, what they are saying is that a student at a university can't date a janitor who works there or someone who works in the cafeteria?


cafeteria woman give your love to me
I'll give you an "A" if you give me a "B"
late night in my dorm everything's alright
cafeteria woman she brings me the treats
leftover cookies and brownies it's so sweet
cafeteria woman with the bunion feet
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once signed up for a college drawing class with my wife. Figured it was always something we wanted to learn.

Turns out the teacher really liked me. Even invited me to her house for a "little get together" as she put it.

She asked me right in front of my wife and didn't even ask my wife if she wanted to go.

I assumed it was an invite for the both of us. It wasn't.


Post script, this was my final drawing for the class. Took me all of 5 minutes at my house, sprayed it with hair spray, rolled it up, took it to class.

She gave me an A+ on it.

I don't think it's worth of an A+ but I do hang it proudly in my foyer hallway in a nice frame.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: The students are actually adults so.... *shrug*


Fano IRL
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Pert: Kit Fister: Pert: Fano: The students are actually adults so.... *shrug*

You're an idiot.

People in a position of power (who may be decades older) should not be having sexual relationships with people who rely on them for grades, even if the students are 18 / 19 / 20 years old, or even older.

If the person is not in a position to have any control over the student's grades, and is not in the same department and has no influence over the student's path, there's literally no issue.

Also, why bring age into it? Who the fark cares if someone younger is dating/farking someone older? Who gave you the right to decide whether it's acceptable or not?

User name ALMOST checks out.

One letter, man, one letter.

Yes, because suggesting that consenting adults can do whatever the fark they want with other consenting adults so long as they're not in direct positions of power over the other, is totally the same as saying that being a pedo is okay, veiled insult or not. </sarcasm>

They're consenting adults. If they have freely and openly gotten into a relationship and they are happy with said relationship, it's neither your job nor mine to judge, let alone dictate rules over them, moral or otherwise.

That's the entire point of being free, consenting adults.


Ftfa: Draft plans from the Office for Students (OfS) centre on relationships where the staff member has responsibilities toward the student.

Try reading, it helps.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Pert: Kit Fister: Pert: Fano: The students are actually adults so.... *shrug*

You're an idiot.

People in a position of power (who may be decades older) should not be having sexual relationships with people who rely on them for grades, even if the students are 18 / 19 / 20 years old, or even older.

If the person is not in a position to have any control over the student's grades, and is not in the same department and has no influence over the student's path, there's literally no issue.

Also, why bring age into it? Who the fark cares if someone younger is dating/farking someone older? Who gave you the right to decide whether it's acceptable or not?

Nobody gave me the right.

My opinion, as per the article, is that someone in a position of authority (often older) should not have a sexual relationship with someone who is subject to that authority (often younger).

It's the same in the army, at school, at lots of businesses, so why not university?


The article is, as has been pointed out before, about staff not faculty.

That's a whole different dynamic and not applicable to what you're talking about.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: cafeteria woman


the good news is, if you date one, you get extras on the side

But you have to take off her hair net first.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Pert: GoldSpider: Pert: Fano: The students are actually adults so.... *shrug*

You're an idiot.

People in a position of power (who may be decades older) should not be having sexual relationships with people who rely on them for grades, even if the students are 18 / 19 / 20 years old, or even older.

Faculty != staff.  Completely different dynamic.

The article specifically addresses this. Try reading.

But she added, "there can be a power imbalance in personal relationships that could be exploited by unscrupulous staff to subject students to harassment or sexual misconduct".


I recall similar vague hypotheticals about trans women in bathrooms preying on little girls.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: *Shrugs*


heh-heh, don't mind me. I was just being a wise-ass.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: indy_kid: GoldSpider: Faculty != staff.  Completely different dynamic.

Yeah, mess with the department secretary at your own peril.

"What's that? The copy of your dissertation that I was supposed to forward to the Graduate School never got there? Huh..."

I'm not terribly close to the academic side of things, but I'm pretty sure it doesn't work like that.  We have new technology like e-mail to bypass such potential obstacles.


LOL. You have to submit several physical copies, printed on cotton rag paper.

One copy for the Graduate School, one for the university library, usually one for your school/department library, copies for your committee, etc.

There is a lot that can be submitted online, but forms need the department chair's signature and the secretary makes sure to get it.

Lots of ways the staff can make your life harder.
 
6nome
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Let's just all agree that they should have sex with me.

/dnrtfa
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Fano: The students are actually adults so.... *shrug*


Dolores Umbrige gave him the mothers love he never knew he needed... but the firm hand & sharp tongue of Professor McGonnagall made him a man.
 
Fano
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Fano: The students are actually adults so.... *shrug*

Fano IRL
[hips.hearstapps.com image 480x270]


Is that Wizard Uni?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pert: Ftfa: Draft plans from the Office for Students (OfS) centre on relationships where the staff member has responsibilities toward the student.

Try reading, it helps.


Okay, and if you read back to what i was talking about, I said that in cases where the person has no responsibilities towards the student, then it makes no difference.
 
6nome
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

steklo: sinko swimo: cafeteria woman

the good news is, if you date one, you get extras on the side

But you have to take off her hair net first.


The hair net doubles as a stimulator.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Lots of ways the staff can make your life harder.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

6nome: The hair net doubles as a stimulator.


Then break out the Crisco and lets get it on!
 
Fano
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: Pert: GoldSpider: Pert: Fano: The students are actually adults so.... *shrug*

You're an idiot.

People in a position of power (who may be decades older) should not be having sexual relationships with people who rely on them for grades, even if the students are 18 / 19 / 20 years old, or even older.

Faculty != staff.  Completely different dynamic.

The article specifically addresses this. Try reading.

But she added, "there can be a power imbalance in personal relationships that could be exploited by unscrupulous staff to subject students to harassment or sexual misconduct".

I recall similar vague hypotheticals about trans women in bathrooms preying on little girls.


y.yarn.coView Full Size

University staff cackling and rubbing their fingers together
 
dkimball
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick el Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

steklo: So, what they are saying is that a student at a university can't date a janitor who works there or someone who works in the cafeteria?


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nick el Ass: steklo: So, what they are saying is that a student at a university can't date a janitor who works there or someone who works in the cafeteria?

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 240x184] [View Full Size image _x_]

[i.makeagif.com image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Geez, all I want to do is mop this god-damned floor and I gotta hear this crappy song playing in the background."
 
