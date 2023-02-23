 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Pro-Russia online campaigns have evolved over the last year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with "Cyber Front Z" showing the same skill and dedication as their army by being 'smash and grab' idiots   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
darinwil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn not-zs stole all the comments
 
karl2025
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not surprising the only part of the war they turn out to be good at is spitting out as many lies as possible en mass.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol. The putin bots have been at it for years. They are just as inept now as they were when they first invaded Crimea.

If you encounter one online just call them out and leave a remark that their handlers shouldn't pay them because they make stupid and easily countered posts. That gets them pretty upset.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Most of the russian shills here on Fark seem to be of the 'smash fist into own nuts and drool' variety.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

toraque: Most of the russian shills here on Fark seem to be of the 'smash fist into own nuts and drool' variety.


What else am I supposed to do after I smash my nuts?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The ones posting propaganda on Fark are the least paid.
 
palelizard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: Lol. The biden bots have been at it for years. They are just as inept now as they were when they first invaded Texas.


Your handlers shouldn't pay you because you make stupid and easily countered posts.
 
calufrax
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

foo monkey: toraque: Most of the russian shills here on Fark seem to be of the 'smash fist into own nuts and drool' variety.

What else am I supposed to do after I smash my nuts?


Standard procedure is to yell out "THANK YOU, CAN I HAVE ANOTHER!"
 
CCNP
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The tankies and the Pro-Russia trolls are fairly easy to spot.

But these are the same trolls who were so effective at helping Trump steal the stupid vote in 2016.

Otherwise, those stupid voters would have voted for Hillary.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I find this " In a recent audio statement, Prigozhin accused top Russian military and defense officials of depriving Wagner fighters of ammunition."   Interesting and not surprising.  Given how inept Russian Logistics have shown to be  the reg army is likely hoarding all they can get.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Now a Pro-Russian runs Twitter.
 
