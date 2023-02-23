 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Everyone has a purpose in life, and the purpose of this man's life was apparently to give the rest of us an excuse for drunken shiatposting on LinkedIn when we get hauled down to HR again   (kiro7.com) divider line
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bag of Hammers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in USENET days, your email was included in your posts, so even if you were using a screen name, your email was included in your posts. I posted to the books and basketball forums  under my own name which some epigone of humanity used to send an accusation about me to my boss. Fortunately my boss was also a friend -- we're still friends some 40 years  on -- and he knew the accusations were not only wrong but comically wrong. Most people don't have that kind of protection. Some bozo unknown to me tried to ruin me because he disagreed with me about a book or a basketball game. Five years sounds a bit rough, though. How many years did Trump get for trying to destroy the country?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yakmans_dad: Back in USENET days, your email was included in your posts, so even if you were using a screen name, your email was included in your posts. I posted to the books and basketball forums  under my own name which some epigone of humanity used to send an accusation about me to my boss. Fortunately my boss was also a friend -- we're still friends some 40 years  on -- and he knew the accusations were not only wrong but comically wrong. Most people don't have that kind of protection. Some bozo unknown to me tried to ruin me because he disagreed with me about a book or a basketball game. Five years sounds a bit rough, though. How many years did Trump get for trying to destroy the country?


That was a great post until you brought Trump into it.

He's never going to jail, we don't put Presidents in the slammer because they are all too aware of all the other illegal shiat the government has done.  And he's never making it back into office.

Every time I see people whining about Trump it reminds me of the guy at work that still moans about the girflriend that dumped him 9 years ago.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when you don't use incognito mode on the tubes of the inter-webz.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: yakmans_dad: Back in USENET days, your email was included in your posts, so even if you were using a screen name, your email was included in your posts. I posted to the books and basketball forums  under my own name which some epigone of humanity used to send an accusation about me to my boss. Fortunately my boss was also a friend -- we're still friends some 40 years  on -- and he knew the accusations were not only wrong but comically wrong. Most people don't have that kind of protection. Some bozo unknown to me tried to ruin me because he disagreed with me about a book or a basketball game. Five years sounds a bit rough, though. How many years did Trump get for trying to destroy the country?

That was a great post until you brought Trump into it.

He's never going to jail, we don't put Presidents in the slammer because they are all too aware of all the other illegal shiat the government has done.  And he's never making it back into office.

Every time I see people whining about Trump it reminds me of the guy at work that still moans about the girflriend that dumped him 9 years ago.


And you sound like the guy she's currently dating who has to listen to her talk about how great her ex is.

Remember, no sex is worth your self esteem.  Fine, very little sex is worth your self esteem.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AGAIN?!
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yakmans_dad: Five years sounds a bit rough, though.


Nah. It needs to be harsher and include compensating the victim for their damaged reputation. And maybe the opportunity to punch the guy in the crotch.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwheelie: AGAIN?!


Yes, again.  You sound like my boss.  "Are you drunk for the third time this week?  It's only Tuesday!" Blah blah blah.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RedfordRenegade: This is what happens when you don't use incognito mode on the tubes of the inter-webz.


I don't think incognito mode will save you when shaitposting on LinkedIn.

Maybe if you are behind 7 proxies
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RedfordRenegade: This is what happens when you don't use incognito mode on the tubes of the inter-webz.


Ha ha! Incognito Mode just activates the 'auto-save everything this guy is typing and clicking' for three times the maximum storage time.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: BunchaRubes: yakmans_dad: Back in USENET days, your email was included in your posts, so even if you were using a screen name, your email was included in your posts. I posted to the books and basketball forums  under my own name which some epigone of humanity used to send an accusation about me to my boss. Fortunately my boss was also a friend -- we're still friends some 40 years  on -- and he knew the accusations were not only wrong but comically wrong. Most people don't have that kind of protection. Some bozo unknown to me tried to ruin me because he disagreed with me about a book or a basketball game. Five years sounds a bit rough, though. How many years did Trump get for trying to destroy the country?

That was a great post until you brought Trump into it.

He's never going to jail, we don't put Presidents in the slammer because they are all too aware of all the other illegal shiat the government has done.  And he's never making it back into office.

Every time I see people whining about Trump it reminds me of the guy at work that still moans about the girflriend that dumped him 9 years ago.

And you sound like the guy she's currently dating who has to listen to her talk about how great her ex is.

Remember, no sex is worth your self esteem.  Fine, very little sex is worth your self esteem.


Name checks out!
 
stuffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you can't be an example.
Be a warning.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Side note, it is weird how corporate versiona of Outlook try to connect your office profile with your Linked-In.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Cajnik: RedfordRenegade: This is what happens when you don't use incognito mode on the tubes of the inter-webz.

I don't think incognito mode will save you when shaitposting on LinkedIn.

Maybe if you are behind 7 proxies


Oh no, you know of anyone hiring?
 
