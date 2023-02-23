 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   1923: Buying a house from the Sears Roebuck catalog. 2023: Buying a house from Amazon   (yahoo.com) divider line
53
    More: Interesting, Bedroom, House, Dwelling, Retail, Door, Home, Tiny homes, Cart  
•       •       •

1541 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Feb 2023 at 4:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My great grandparents had one of those houses from Sears.  Bought the blueprints and supplies and pappy built the house.

/csb
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but how are the underwear sections
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
those are sheds not homes.  That said i have been looking at some in my area to turn into a workshop.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shed or home?
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sheds cosplaying as tiny homes.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always felt Sears had one of those great timing fiascos of all time.   If they'd kept their catalog operation going for a few years more, they'd have turned it into what Amazon has become (maybe even more reliable).
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tintar: but how are the underwear sections


Of the house?
 
Geralt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most zoning resolutions have a minimum dwelling size requirement. Usually around 1,000 square feet but I have seen it go as high as 1,500 square feet. It help keeps property values high and stops those evil poor people from building an affordable modestly sized home and living in your neighborhood.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not available in FL due to weather restrictions.

Wow, thank you Amazon! I'm so tired of people trying to get away with shiat that doesn't meet code.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They took a shed that used to sell for $1800 and now call it a house. Now it's $3300. It has no insulation, no plumbing, no walls, no toilet, no foundation. It's a shed.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
majestic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a shed. It has a small solar panel to keep my lawn equipment charged. I don't hang-out in it.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: My great grandparents had one of those houses from Sears.  Bought the blueprints and supplies and pappy built the house.

/csb


The house behind me was a Montgomery Ward, I think.

But they flipped the blueprint, so everything is reversed from the stock plan.

... and then they changed out the garage for a larger kitchen about 15 years ago.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: those are sheds not homes.  That said i have been looking at some in my area to turn into a workshop.


I think one of them had a bathroom at least... *shrugs*
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rnatalie: If they'd kept their catalog operation going for a few years more, they'd have turned it into what Amazon has become (maybe even more reliable).


My mom worked at our local Sears for 18 years.

From what I was told, Sears was too slow embracing the "new" Internet technology and before you knew it, other stores stole their thunder and well, the rest is history.

I do miss Sears and Radio Shack.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

majestic: I have a shed. It has a small solar panel to keep my lawn equipment charged. I don't hang-out in it.


Er, you need two. Two sheds.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have a bunch of Sears Roebuck bungalows in town here.  These are a few I drive past every day.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No insulation. These are just sheds. Good luck living in them.

I wish there were some good mass-produced pre-fab homes that could be assembled easily, built to code for most localities, with proper insulation and everything. If someone offered them, they'd make a killing.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: My great grandparents had one of those houses from Sears.  Bought the blueprints and supplies and pappy built the house.

/csb


This can still be done through 84 Lumber
https://www.84lumber.com/projects-plans/home-plans/
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmmm.... I could flip the fark out of those to hard site ren fest vendors.

$3300 is less than 10% of what it costs to have a decent booth built right now.
 
TheOtherDub
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where do they deliver it?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corn_Fed: No insulation. These are just sheds. Good luck living in them.

I wish there were some good mass-produced pre-fab homes that could be assembled easily, built to code for most localities, with proper insulation and everything. If someone offered them, they'd make a killing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheOtherDub: Where do they deliver it?


The owner of the land would have to install a mail box in front of the lot i guess.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rnatalie: I always felt Sears had one of those great timing fiascos of all time.   If they'd kept their catalog operation going for a few years more, they'd have turned it into what Amazon has become (maybe even more reliable).


They decide the internet was a fad and not worth investing in
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: rnatalie: If they'd kept their catalog operation going for a few years more, they'd have turned it into what Amazon has become (maybe even more reliable).

My mom worked at our local Sears for 18 years.

From what I was told, Sears was too slow embracing the "new" Internet technology and before you knew it, other stores stole their thunder and well, the rest is history.

I do miss Sears and Radio Shack.


I always liked this commercial... didn't help.
Radio Shack - The 80s Called
Youtube UsjIRdCRVJg
 
Geralt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a proud owner of a Sear's house near me. He even built put a neat little information plaque on the tree.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Halfabee64: We have a bunch of Sears Roebuck bungalows in town here.  These are a few I drive past every day.

[Fark user image image 204x136][Fark user image image 205x136]
[Fark user image image 203x136][Fark user image image 205x136]


That first one looks very similar to one I lived in a while back in Oak Park, IL.  Dated back to 1930 something.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cheron: rnatalie: I always felt Sears had one of those great timing fiascos of all time.   If they'd kept their catalog operation going for a few years more, they'd have turned it into what Amazon has become (maybe even more reliable).

They decide the internet was a fad and not worth investing in


I imagine they had enormous costs in long term leases for their big box stores.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: My great grandparents had one of those houses from Sears.  Bought the blueprints and supplies and pappy built the house.

/csb


A friend of mine lived in one of the later model modular homes. It was completely made of metal. All the walls, etc. It made for some interesting acoustics.

I remember him showing me he could lift up one of the interior walls like three inches off the ground. All the walls were all just fit in place like a jigsaw. It was a neat place, but it was drafty AF.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
our first home was a 100 yr old Sears & roebuck Craftsman DIY home. you could still see some of the markings where the builders aligned parts marked by alphabet. it was a 800 sq ft rail road road style with a small addition in the kitchen. full porch out back and a shade overhang out front. tiny, but the basement was the size of the house and at 6'-3" I did not have to tip my head while moving about.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Diogenes: My great grandparents had one of those houses from Sears.  Bought the blueprints and supplies and pappy built the house.

/csb


Same, but I'm ancient, so it was grampa. Spent my summers there as a hairless, blind babbysquirrel.

/goml
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Cheron: rnatalie: I always felt Sears had one of those great timing fiascos of all time.   If they'd kept their catalog operation going for a few years more, they'd have turned it into what Amazon has become (maybe even more reliable).

They decide the internet was a fad and not worth investing in


And it's not like they were entirely ignorant of it. They offered the Prodigy service - a bit earlier and more limited than AOL when it became a big hit, but generally the same idea. My first home modem was bundled with a Prodigy subscription.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I got a notification it was left in my mailbox, but it's not there.

I hate it when this happens.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: those are sheds not homes.  That said i have been looking at some in my area to turn into a workshop.


I was thinking the same thing. That looks like a REALLY nice she'd.
 
whidbey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You had me at "buying a house in 2023" subs.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Diogenes: My great grandparents had one of those houses from Sears.  Bought the blueprints and supplies and pappy built the house.

/csb


My aunt and uncle bought one that was already built. It had the best walnut trim I've ever seen in a house.

Sears was *this close* to making the transition to an Internet company. Would have been a relatively easy task to convert the catalog to HTML. They could have downsized a lot of their mall stores into places where you tried things on; most of the inventory would have been in a warehouse, like Amazon.

Sears could have been Amazon, but the CEO also had a big stake in mall space, and he tanked the company to boost the value of that mall space. Obvious conflict of interest, but no one did anything about it.
 
sithon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

rnatalie: I always felt Sears had one of those great timing fiascos of all time.   If they'd kept their catalog operation going for a few years more, they'd have turned it into what Amazon has become (maybe even more reliable).


It wasn't  just timing. Their CEO was an objectivist weirdo/ Ayn Rand cultist. Who basically gutted an economic juggernaut. If they had someone that was flexible they would have been amazon plus. They already had all the shipping infrastructure, if they could have translated to digital commerce they would have killed it.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: No insulation. These are just sheds. Good luck living in them.

I wish there were some good mass-produced pre-fab homes that could be assembled easily, built to code for most localities, with proper insulation and everything. If someone offered them, they'd make a killing.


I don't think they are meant to be lived in.  I assume that you put it in your backyard for your inlaws to stay in when they visit, or for a makeshift WFH office.
 
zetar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Diogenes: My great grandparents had one of those houses from Sears.  Bought the blueprints and supplies and pappy built the house.

/csb


I actually live in a Sears Craftsman bungalow built in 1923! It arrived on two flat cars FOB Chicago for, I think $790. Love this house.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


...a poor mountaineer - barely kept his family fed...
 
doomjesse
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

tintar: but how are the underwear sections


New or used?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And then Amazon came for the realtors.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Geralt: Most zoning resolutions have a minimum dwelling size requirement. Usually around 1,000 square feet but I have seen it go as high as 1,500 square feet. It help keeps property values high and stops those evil poor people from building an affordable modestly sized home and living in your neighborhood.
[Fark user image 711x146]


Does it count if I buy 2 or 3 and connect them with little hallways?  I had relatives who had 2 double-wides on a big lot connected by a little hallway connecting them.  It's easily the nicest trailer home I've ever been in.  They even had a detached garage.

I saw some commercial on TV the other day selling large undeveloped lots of land in some remote part of my state and pushing the idea that solar was cheap enough that you could rely on that.  IIRC correctly prices started at $10,000.  The solar panels would probably be more expensive than then land and the 'house from Amazon'.  Then again, how much power does a place that small need?

I've always wanted to own a vacation home somewhere cool.  I guess I'll have to settle for a shed from Amazon in the middle of nowhere. I wonder what the neighbors are like.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Drive down any road here in Northeast Pa. And someone has sheds like this for sale. You don't need Amazon.
 
whidbey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: those are sheds not homes.  That said i have been looking at some in my area to turn into a workshop.


More like you probably grew up with the mindset that a home should be 6000' sq feet or else.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Menards sells them. Don't know about Home Depot or Lowe's
 
danvon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Diogenes: My great grandparents had one of those houses from Sears.  Bought the blueprints and supplies and pappy built the house.

/csb


Our first house we got in 2005 was a Sears one. It was built in 1928. It was quality. American Foursquare, hardwood floors throughout, oak trim, 6 panel solid oak doors. Plaster walls.  Even had a coal room.

Kitchen, HVAC, and bathrooms were updated, but it was a solid house.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

rnatalie: steklo: rnatalie: If they'd kept their catalog operation going for a few years more, they'd have turned it into what Amazon has become (maybe even more reliable).

My mom worked at our local Sears for 18 years.

From what I was told, Sears was too slow embracing the "new" Internet technology and before you knew it, other stores stole their thunder and well, the rest is history.

I do miss Sears and Radio Shack.

I always liked this commercial... didn't help.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/UsjIRdCRVJg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I MISS RADIO SHACK  :(~~~~~~~~~~~~~
 
anuran
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Our 1906 house is from the Sears catalog. In timber-poor areas you got a boxcar with everything. In timber-rich ones like Oregon parts like windows, doors, Iron work and a cut list which you took to the local sawmill.
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.